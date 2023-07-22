 Biting the Bullet : The Tribune India

Auto Zone

Biting the Bullet

Harley-Davidson-Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj-Triumph’s new bikes are challenging Royal Enfield’s hold in mid-size segment

Biting the Bullet

Harley X440: Photos courtesy: Hero MotoCorp, bajaj auto, Royal Enfield.



Vijay C Roy

July 3, Harley-Davidson launched its much-anticipated and most-affordable motorcycle ever, the X440, in India at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The first motorcycle to have come out of the US-based manufacturer and Hero MotoCorp’s partnership will be available in three variants. The base Denim variant has been priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) while the mid and top variants, Vivid and Pinnacle, are priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The all-new X440 will draw its power from a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Triumph Speed 400

Two days later, Bajaj Auto in collaboration with UK-based Triumph Motorcycles unveiled Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India, the first motorcycles to have come out of their association. These will be sold only through Triumph dealerships. Speed 400 will be retailed at Rs 2.33 lakh. For the first 10,000 customers, the price tag is Rs 2.23 lakh. The price for Scrambler 400X will be known later. While the partnership between Bajaj and Triumph was announced in 2017 for designing, manufacturing and distribution of mid-capacity motorcycles, these are the most-affordable ones sold by Triumph, like in the case of Harley-Davidson.

Classic 350

The entry of Harley-Davidson and Triumph in the mid-weight category (>250cc-800cc) comes at a time when the premium market is on fire. Given the brand image of Harley-Davidson and Triumph as well as the competitive pricing, it is perceived that they can be strong contenders in the segment where Royal Enfield is the undisputed number one. The models will primarily rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

ROYAL enfield: 7.34 lakh sold in india in FY23

40% growth over FY22 | 93% market share

Models

  • Bullet 350, Bullet Electra, Classic 350,
  • Meteor 350, Hunter 350, Himalayan,
  • Continental GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor 650

Middle-weight bike ventures

  • Back in 2013, TVS Motor Company collaborated with BMW Motorrad to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets. Currently, they are retailing models in 250cc to 350cc category.
  • In 2017, Triumph and Bajaj announced a partnership to develop and manufacture middle-weight motorcycles. The first fruits of this partnership, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, were launched in India on July 5.
  • In 2021, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced a partnership to develop and manufacture middle-weight motorcycles. The first bike from this partnership, X440, was launched in India on July 3.
  • Piaggio Group has also been active.
  • Jawa, a Czech motorcycle brand, was revived in India in 2018. It has also been active in the middle-weight segment.

Robust category

In the last fiscal, the middle-weight segment (>250cc-800cc) witnessed a sale of 7,91,878 units in the domestic market, compared to 5,74,675 in 2021-22. Sales rose by 38 per cent, more than double the overall two-wheeler category, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Insiders say a significant number of the mid-size segment buyers were first-time motorcycle customers, attributed to rising aspiration levels. For example, Pathankot-based Jai Mahajan (30), who comes from a business family, recently booked Harley-Davidson X440. “I was never a fan of bikes but since the brand is trustworthy and carries a premium, I got hooked on to it and booked it.”

Also excited are bike enthusiasts and those upgrading from the typical 125cc-150cc motorcycles. There has been subdued growth in the entry-level segment (75cc to 110 cc), which grew by just 5.4 per cent in the last fiscal year.

Drivers of growth

“I don’t ride a motorcycle to add days to my life. I ride to add life to my days.” The saying is apt for the young at heart. The aspirational buyers look at two-wheelers not just for the daily commute, but the whole experience of motorcycling.

In the middle-weight segment, specifically in the 250cc-800cc range, Royal Enfield has an overwhelming market share of 93 per cent, followed by HMSI or Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Pvt Ltd (4 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (2 per cent).

To challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350, which have been long-time favourites on Indian roads, the competitors are relying on innovation, differentiation and the introduction of new models, ultimately benefitting consumers with more choices and improved features.

Prior to the Hero-Harley-Davidson and Bajaj-Triumph partnerships, brands like Jawa and Yezdi had also tried to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in the middle-weight segment.

Apart from Royal Enfield, brands like HMSI, India Kawasaki Motors (P) Ltd, Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio Vehicles (P) Ltd, Suzuki Motorcycle (P) Ltd, Triumph Motorcycle India (P) Ltd and Classic Legends (Jawa and Yezdi) offer bikes in the middle-weight segment.

More than 30 models are being offered by different manufacturers in this segment.

Game-changer

Analysts are of the view that the partnership between manufacturers like Triumph and Bajaj, as well as Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp will allow for resource sharing, access to different markets and the ability to navigate import tariffs and pricing structure effectively. The partnerships are expected to play a vital role in the development of middle-weight bikes, and challenging the dominance of Royal Enfield.

Dr Randeep Singh Mann, a dentist and director of the Harley-Davidson Owners Group of Himalayan region — Punjab, Himachal, Haryana and J&K, says, “Harley-Davidson has brought biking culture to India. We definitely think the recent launches will make biking a mass activity. Many of the first-time buyers will purchase the bikes and later on graduate to more powerful engines.”

The partnerships between international and local manufacturers will also allow for effective market penetration and product development tailored to the specific needs of the target markets. “We are hopeful of (achieving) significant volumes,” said Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj at the launch of the two motorcycles.

The segment has benefitted from technological advancements, with manufacturers incorporating features and technologies such as advanced electronics, improved engine performance, better suspension systems and enhanced safety features.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur

Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial remand

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...

Deadly heat wave this year took 264 lives in India

Intense heat wave this year claimed 264 lives in India

Of the total 264, Kerala alone reports 120 deaths due to ext...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit