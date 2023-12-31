 BJP’s boom year? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

LOOKING AHEAD 2024

BJP’s boom year?

In pole position after sweeping the Hindi heartland, the party has set new targets for itself in the 2024 polls

BJP’s boom year?

“THE best is yet to come” is a common refrain in the BJP circles these days as the ruling dispensation braces for 2024, a year it believes will be historic. In this year of the 18th General Election, saffron forces will eye three milestones as they take on the Opposition INDIA bloc.



Aditi Tandon

“THE best is yet to come” is a common refrain in the BJP circles these days as the ruling dispensation braces for 2024, a year it believes will be historic. In this year of the 18th General Election, saffron forces will eye three milestones as they take on the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The first is ensuring Narendra Modi equals late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of winning three consecutive Lok Sabha elections with a majority. The second is crossing the 400 Lok Sabha seat mark to match the late Rajiv Gandhi’s record of bagging the highest ever seats, 414, in 1984.

The third is mustering 50 per cent of the votes cast, a feat no party has achieved so far. Even the Congress at its electoral peak in 1984 got 48.1 per cent of the votes cast.

Already in pole position after sweeping the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP is confident that 2024 will be its boom year, with PM Modi asking cadres to work in mission mode for increasing BJP’s vote share in 2024 by over 10 per cent and script history.

The saffron signal of battle-readiness comes when the anti-BJP INDIA bloc is struggling to find an acceptable leader, forge meaningful ideological and electoral unity and craft impactful poll narratives.

In the face of a fragmented Opposition, the BJP plans to intensify its anti-INDIA bloc pitch on corruption, nepotism and appeasement. This, as it blends strategies of Hindutva, social-geographical expansion, focused engagement of women, farmers, poor and youth and an outreach to Central scheme beneficiaries to win the day.

Party strategists recall poll data to justify their confidence.

Since 1984, when it won two Lok Sabha seats, to 2019, when it bagged 303 of the 435 seats contested, the BJP’s rise has been consistent. After 1989 (BJP had won 85 seats), the party has never fallen below the 100-seat mark in the Lok Sabha unlike Congress, which dropped to 44 in 2014 and 52 in 2019.

Between Modi’s two terms as PM (2014 and 2019), the BJP’s vote share rose from 31 to 37.36 per cent with a 45 per cent combined NDA share in 2019, as against Congress’ 19.49 per cent and UPA’s 26.74.

Equally, between the 2014 and 2019 polls, the BJP expanded across geographies and social groups, gained at the expense of regional parties (Others won 188 seats in 2019, the lowest since 1991 when they took 170 seats); trumped Congress in 80 per cent direct fights; increased its presence among OBCs, SCs, STs and rural voters (traditional Congress supporters) and bagged the majority of first-time and women’s votes.

Besides, the BJP won over 50 per cent votes in 224 of its 303 LS seats in 2019. In 11 states, its performance improved over 2014 and in nine — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh — it took over 50 per cent votes.

The party’s plan of focusing on hitherto electorally barren belts also paid dividends in 2019 when in West Bengal, the BJP won 18 LS seats against two in 2014, with the corresponding rise in Odisha being one seat (2014) to eight (2019), Telangana one to four and Tripura zero to two.

That said, BJP’s top challenge in 2024 will again come from the South, West Bengal and Odisha, where regional satraps, DMK’s MK Stalin, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and BJD’s Naveen Patnaik, are holding strong.

Out of 128 parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu (39), Andhra Pradesh (25), Kerala (19), Karnataka (28) and Telangana (17), the BJP has only 29 MPs with no presence in Kerala, AP or Tamil Nadu. This explains PM Modi’s consistent Tamil push and his engagement with Christians and Pasmandas, backward Muslims who form nearly 85 per cent of the community’s population.

Strategies apart, BJP leaders acknowledge the southern roadblock to the dream poll run, with conversion of rising vote shares into seats a big challenge.

“Consolidation of existing strongholds and continued outreach in the south and east remain at the core of the 2024 strategy, while work on 160 weak seats which we lost in 2019 is ongoing,” saffron strategists say. In their calculation, if beneficiaries of government schemes alone vote for the BJP (just one free ration scheme covers over 80 crore poor), its vote share will cross 50 per cent.

Insiders also point to nearly 260 “comfortable” seats, that include 95 the BJP has won in the past three Lok Sabha elections.

With narratives in place and the PM unveiling the 2024 catchphrase, ‘Modi ki guarantee’, the BJP is already in poll mode to gain early advantage. The Congress, too, has declared its manifesto panel in a rare display of combat-readiness.

As rivals clash, election management is where the BJP believes it will score. The party has introduced a cluster concept with four to five LS seats combined into one cluster under a leader who will be tasked with booth management in the area.

To draft its manifesto, the party has micro-sheets analysing trends and aspirations across age and voting segments ready, while the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ will reach beneficiaries in 2.6 lakh panchayats and over 4,000 urban local bodies by January 25.

Finally, the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya is being woven into BJP’s election plank that blends Hindutva with welfare. The VHP and BJP plan to reach 15 crore families across India with invitations to visit Ayodhya as the ruling party works to convert Modi’s remarks — “A hattrick in the Hindi heartland is a guarantee of a hattrick in 2024” — into reality.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am