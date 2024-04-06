 Blue light can damage skin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Blue light can damage skin

Linked with sleep disturbances and dry-eye syndrome, exposure from e-devices can cause pigmentation and ageing

Blue light can damage skin


Vikas Sharma

AN IT professional recently came seeking treatment for brownish to greyish pigmented spots on her cheeks, nose and forehead, besides thinning of eyebrows, under-eye puffiness and wrinkles around the eyes. These problems had developed in the past six months after the youngster started working in the IT sector. She did not suffer from any medical problems and her blood tests were normal.

Due to long working hours, she had been spending 11 to 12 hours daily in front of her laptop or mobile. She is not alone as the incidence and prevalence of such cases have increased in the last few years. Most dermatology OPDs are seeing at least 15 to 20 patients with similar symptoms every day.

In our artificially-lit modern lives, the skin is being constantly subjected to blue light due to the increased use of electronic equipment, smartphones and laptops. Blue light exposure not only affects sleep cycles and causes dry-eye syndrome, but also compromises skin health. This exposure accelerates the ageing process and produces hyperpigmentation of the skin.

Depending on the source, the spectrum of this blue light ranges from 420 to 490 nm wavelength and can penetrate the skin more deeply than UVA and UVB rays from the sun. It extends past the outer surface of the skin deep into its underlying layers, damaging the collagen and elastin fibres, and results in loss of firmness of skin and causes early age spots.

This causes skin changes like brownish and greyish pigmentation on face, under the eyes, on cheeks, nose and forehead. Swelling in the skin around the eyes, early wrinkles and redness as well as puffiness, lines and wrinkles under the eyes, deepening of skin creases from nose to the corners of mouth and sagging of lower jowls can also be signs of blue light damage. Many young patients who are constantly over-exposed to blue light also experience thinning of eyebrows and eyelashes, premature greying of hair and deepening of skin lines on the neck.

Research shows that exposure of skin cells to blue light emitted from electronic devices can lead to changes in skin cells, cell division and secretion patterns, including cell shrinkage and death of cells. These speed up the ageing process. Even exposures as short as 60 minutes can trigger these changes.

Blue light can also cause inflammation in the skin, leading to redness, sensitivity, and irritation. This inflammation can flare up skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, eczema and lupus. If patients with lupus, rosacea and photo-sensitive eczema use screens for a long time, they can develop rashes on their face, despite avoiding sun and remaining indoors.

As compared to pigmentation induced by sun’s UV radiation, blue light-induced pigmentation tends to be darker, more sustained and more resistant to treatments. This has more pronounced implications for our Indian skin that’s normally brown, burns minimally and tans easily.

Preventive measures

Protecting skin from blue light damage is important for maintaining skin health. Some of these preventive steps can help.

Take breaks: Limit exposure by taking frequent breaks from screens. Follow the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

Use blue light filters on screens: Blue light filters/blocking glasses and laptop shields can help reduce the exposure.

Use protective sunscreens or barrier creams: Sunscreens or creams containing iron oxide, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide can protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays and blue light damage. Apply frequently.

Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in antioxidants can help neutralise free radicals and reduce the damage of blue light on the skin and hair. Have more fruits and vegetables, nuts, whole grains and green tea.

Skincare products and serums: Products and serums containing vitamins C, E and ferulic acid protect skin from damage by free radicals. But early diagnosis remains the best prevention.

How the damage happens

Blue light exposure can lead to an increase in the production of free radicals in the skin. Free radicals then attack the healthy skin cells, causing skin damage. Blue light can penetrate the deeper layers of skin, thus damaging collagen and elastin, two proteins responsible for giving strength, firmness, youthfulness and flexibility to skin. This damage accelerates ageing (also known as photo-ageing) because skin loses its plump, voluminous integrity and becomes more prone to the development of fine lines and wrinkles. The free radicals created by excess blue light also impair the functionality of the skin-cell barrier, leading to loss of moisture retention and weakened immunity.

—The writer is a dermatologist, National Skin Hospital, Panchkula

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

2
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

3
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

6
Himachal

BRS leader scoffs at Kangana Ranaut over her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's first PM' remark

7
India

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

8
India

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

9
Chandigarh

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

10
Haryana

Upset over police 'inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...


Cities

View All

Doc’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes