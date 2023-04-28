Bouquet of creative courses at PLCSUPVA, Rohtak

Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLCSUPVA), Rohtak, came into existence in 2014 by integrating four government technical institutions - State Institute of Fine Arts, State Institute of Design, State Institute of Film and Television and State Institute of Urban Planning and Architecture. The university has a 36-acre campus and remarkable architecture. It runs 14 undergraduate and four postgraduate programmes, based on Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). The undergraduate programmes are of four and five-year duration, which comprise one-year Foundation Programme (FP) and the remaining period in their respective specialized domains. "It is perhaps the only university in the country which offers a bouquet of creative and specialized courses with a focus on skill-development," states PLC SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan.

OP Jindal Global University (JGU)

Estd: 2009

JGU’s twelve schools focus on Law, Business & Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Environment & Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages & Literature and Public Health & Human Development. It is ranked as India’s number 1 Private University by the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023. JGU has also been recognised among the Top 150 universities globally under the age of 50 years by the QS Young University Rankings 2022. It has also been recognised in the Top 500 universities as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. The Jindal Global Law School has been ranked as India’s Number 1 Law School and also ranked as the world’s 70th best Law School by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

Admissions: OP Jindal Global University conducts a thorough screening process for admissions to its various programs which may include submitting a personal statement, undertaking an entrance exam, and faculty interview. Along with university-level entrance exams, JGU also accepts scores from standardised tests like LSAT—India, JSAT, JCAT, NATA, JEE-2, CAT, MAT, XAT, GRE, GMAT, and NMAT.

Arts/humanities/Science

Ashoka University

Estd.: 2014

NAAC grade or NIRF rank: 88 (NIRF 2022 University Rankings) - youngest university in the top 100 universities

Top course: Economics and Economics combinations, Psychology, Computer Science, Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), English and English combinations

Admissions: Ashoka has 4 rounds of admission every year. The 3rd round of Undergraduate Admissions for the incoming class of 2023 is ongoing. The final deadline for the year (when 4th round ends) is May 29, 2023.

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Sonepat

Estd.: 2006

Website: http://bpsmv.ac.in/

NAAC grade: B++

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya is the first State Women University of North India. Since then, BPSMV has undergone a complete transformation; a 75 years old Gurukul started with only three girls and has turned into a modern university with approximately 7,000 girls on its rolls studying in various programmes.

Top courses: Law, Management, Commerce, Hotel Management, English, History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Foreign Languages, Social Work, Computer Science, Mechanical, Basic and Applied Sciences, Fashion Technology, Electronics, Ayurveda, Education, Physical Education, Pharmaceutical and Research

Admission schedule: June 2023

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib

Website: sggswu.edu.in

Estd.: 2011

Courses offered: BA, BA Major in Gurmukhi Education, BA BEd, BA Hons. (Economics, English, Social Sciences), BSc Hons. (Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics), BSc (Medical, Non-Medical, Medical Lab Technology), BPES, BPEd, BCom Hons., BPT, BBA, BMS, BCA, BA LLB, LLB, BTech (CSE, FPT)

Admission criteria: Merit

DAV University, Jalandhar

Estd.: 2013

Website: www.davuniversity.org

NAAC grade: B++

University offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to cater to a wide spectrum of academic interests. The University provides several engineering programmes such as Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Engineering, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Science, all of which equip students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge.The University also offers programmes in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education & Sports, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce and Management.

Admission schedule: June 2023

Khalsa College, Amritsar

Website: https://khalsacollege.edu.in/

Estd: 1892

Affiliation: NAAC “A” grade, College of Potential excellence by UGC, autonomous college.

Courses offered: Bachelor's and Master's courses in humanities, commerce, applied sciences: vocational and certificate courses. Khalsa College of Law also offers courses exclusively in Law and applied law.

Star courses: Bachelor’s courses in agriculture science, agri-tech and law. Sports integrated programme.

Admissions: Admissions based on merit, no entrance for bachelor’s courses.

DAV College, Amritsar

Website: https://www.davcollegeasr.org/

NAAC grade A. College of Potential excellence by UGC, Star college recognition in life sciences.

Courses offered/ star courses: Bachelor’s and Master's courses in applied sciences, humanities, commerce. Popular courses include UG and PG programme in life sciences and Mass communication.

Admissions: Through merit

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala

Estd: July, 1967.

Website: https://modicollege.com/

Courses: B.A. (with 21 elective subjects), B.Com., B.Com. (Honours), BSc (Medical, Non-Medical, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Honours in Mathematics, CSM, Fashion Technology), B.C.A., B.B.A. Vocational Courses: B.Voc. in Software Development, B.Voc. in Industrial Waste Treatment Technology. UGC Sponsored Add-on Courses and Skill Based Certificate Courses

About: The college has been reaccredited for 3rd Cycle by NAAC. University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred the College with Potential for Excellence (CPE-II).

Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana

Website: https://online.scdgovtcollege.ac.in/

Estd.: 1920

NAAC Grade: A

Courses offered: BA, Bcom, BSC, BBA BCA.

Regular evening classes in BA

Star Course: MCom Business innovation

Seats in star course: 40

Admission schedule: Last week of May on Government portal.

APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar

Website: https://acfa.apeejay.edu/

Estd.:1975

NAAC Grade: A+

Top Course: Bachelor of Design (4 years)

Last year cut off: 50%

Number of seats in top Course: 90

Admissions started from April 1.

Vallabh Government College, Mandi

Website: https://www.vgcmandi.co.in/

Estd.:1948

NAAC grade or NIRF rank-

Pear team is visiting on 19 & 20h April, 2023

Previous grade was "A"/

1st Time applied for NIRF Rank 2023

Top course: Arts, Science & Commerce.

Seats: 1st Year UG/PG 3545

Admission schedule: June 10 onwards

Government College For Girls, Ludhiana

Website: https://gcgldh.org

Estd.: 1943

NAAC Grade: A

Courses offered: BA, BCom; BSc (Medical, Non-Medical); BCA (Self Finance), BBA (Self Finance), B.Voc (GP in Beauty and Aesthetics)

Diploma/Certificate in Beauty & Wellness; Advanced Diploma in Beauty & Wellness; B.Voc in Global Professional in Beauty & Aesthetics.

Add On Course: Computer Based Accounting, Journalism

Star Stream: Fine Arts

Last year’s cut off: 85%

Number of seats in top course: 40

Admission schedule: Last week of May.

Mohindra College, Patiala

Estd: 1875

Website: govtmohindracollege.in

Awarded A+ grade. UGC has given it 'College with Potential for Excellence'.

Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri

Website: https://mac.ac.in/

Estd.: 1971

Courses offered: BA, BCom; BSc (Medical, Non-Medical); BCA

Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar

Estd.: 1973

Website: https://www.gngcollegeynr.com/

NAAC accredited

Courses: The college offers 24 UG courses with 22 subject combinations, 14 PG courses and 9 Honours courses and 17 BVOC courses under UGC.

Admission: iMerit based

Admission schedule: Online registration form is available on college website i.e. www.gngcollegeynr.com

Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, KUK

Estd.: 1973

Website:https://new.kuk.ac.in/IIHS/

Courses: BA, B.Sc, B.com, Integrated M.sc, BCA, BTM

Total seats in first year -1200 appx

Admission process will start in June 2023.

Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantt

Estd.: 1948

Website: https://www.gmncollegeambala.ac.in/

Grade: NAAC: A++

Course (seats):BA, BSc; BCom.(480);BCom. CAV (90); BBA (120);BCA (146); BSc. Forensic Science (40); BSc. Artificial Intelligence (40); Diploma in Medical Lab. Science (20)

Government Rajindra College, Bathinda

Estd: 1940

Website: https://grcb.ac.in/

Courses: BA Honours School in Economics, BA, MA Philosophy and MA History, B Com, B Sc Non-Medical, B Sc Non-Medical with Computer Science, B Sc Medical, B Com, BCA and BBA.

About: Accredited with B+ by NAAC.

DAV (PG) College, Karnal

Estd.: 1974

Website: https://davcollegekarnal.ac.in/

NAAC grade: B+

Top course: Commerce, Arts, Science (Non-Medical), Computer Science, Mass Communication, M.Sc Geography

Cut off: BSc (97.6%), BBA (96.4%), BCA (96.4), BMC (92.2)

Seats: Arts (440), M.Com (160), PGDCA (50)

Admissions are likely to commence: July

Government College for Women Bastara, Gharaunda, Karnal

Estd.: 2019

Website: http://gcwgharaunda.ac.in/

Top courses (seats): BA (160); BCom (80)

Admission schedule: August-September

Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Karnal

Estd.: 1969

Website: https://www.gnkckarnal.ac.in/

NAAC Grade: 'B' with 2.62 score

Courses (seats): BCom (Gen. & Voc.) (120+30), BA with different subjects (400), BSc (Cs & NM) (40+40)

Pt. Chiranjilal Sharma Govt. College, Karnal

Estd.: 1976

Website: http://ptclsgckarnal.ac.in/

B+ NAAC accredited

Affiliated to Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra

Top course (seats): BMC (80), BCA (120)

Admission schedule: July, 2023.

Government PG College, Hisar

Estd.: 1950

Website: https://www.gchisar.com/

NAAC grade or NIRF rank: B+

Top course (seats): BA, BCA (40).

Last year’s cut off: approximately 95% and above

Admissions likely to commence: July

RSD College, Ferozepur City

Estd: 1921

Website: https://www.rsdcollege.com/

Courses: BA, BCom, BCA, BSc. (medical and non-medical)

About: The college has blossomed into one of the largest centers of higher education in the entire North-Western part of the country.

Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar

Website: https://www.gngcollegeynr.com/

Estd.: 1973

Courses: The college has 41 subjects at UG level and 14 PG courses. Offers four year integrated BA-B.Ed and BSc-BEd course. Besides, 9 career-oriented courses are also being offered.

Government PG Nehru College, Jhajjar

Estd.: 1959

Website: http://gcjhajjar.ac.in/

Courses: BA/BCom/BSc/ BBA/BCA/BSc (Computer), PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Maharaja Agarsen College for Women, Jhajjar

Estd: 1984

Course offered: BA /B.Com/ BSc.

Website: http://www.macw.ac.in/

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government PG College, Faridabad

Estd. : 1971

Website: https://gcfaridabad.ac.in/

Courses: B.A. B.com. BSc, B.Sc- Computer Sci, BSc- Bio-technology , BCA

Vaish Arya Kanya Mahavidhalya, Bahadurgarh

Estd: 1970

Website: https://www.vasmm.com/

Courses: BA, B Sc, BCom, BCA.

science

BBKDAV College, Amritsar

Website: https://bbkdav.org/

Estd: 1967

Affiliation: Affiliated to GNDU, NAAC "A", Star College conferred by Dept of Biotechnology, GOI, College of Potential Excellence by UGC.

Courses offered: Bachelors' and Master's courses in applied sciences, humanities, commerce; certificate and diploma courses offered as well. Star courses include Bachelor’s courses in Biotechnology and Applied Sciences.

Admissions: Through merit for Bachelor’s and Master's courses.

Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, Tarn Taran

Estd: 1970

Website: https://www.ggscollegesarhali.in/

Courses: BSc (Information Technology), BCA, BSc (Computer Science)

About: B+ Grade by NAAC.

Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College, Hisar

Estd: 1967

Website: https://www.crmjatcollege.com/

Courses: BCom, BSc,BA, BCom

About: The college has won laurels in different sports events over the years.

Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak

Website: http://nrsgcrohtak.ac.in/

Estd: 1927

Courses: BSc (Honours) chemistry, physics, mathematics; BSc (Non-Medical); BA (Honours)

USP: One of the oldest educational institutions in the region. It has been awarded B+ grade in NAAC accreditation.

Government Post Graduate College, Panchkula

Estd: 1983

Website: http://gcpanchkula.ac.in/

Courses: BA, BSC (Medical and Non-Medical), BBA, BMC and BCA Commerce

All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, Rohtak

Website: https://jatcollegerohtak.ac.in/

Estd: 1944

Courses: BSc (Medical), BSc (Non-Medical); BSc (Computer), BSc (IT), BSc (Electronics), BCA

USP: The college has produced sportspersons of national and international repute and is known as mecca of sports. B+++ grade by NAAC.

Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur Cantt

Estd: 1971

Website: https://gncfzr.in/

Courses: BA, BCom, BCA, B Sc (non-medical/medical), BSc. Agriculture.

Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani

Estd: 1970

Website: https://dev.ammb.ac.in/

Courses: BSc Non-Medical, B.Com, BA, BCom; PG in English, Math and Economics

Law

Institue of Law, Kurukshetra University

Estd. : 2001

Website: https://www.kuk.ac.in/

Top course: BALLB (Hons.) 5 year integrated course

Last year’s Cut off: 85.06% Seats: 120

Admissions likely to commence May - June

Department of Law, Punjabi University, Patiala

Estd: 1965

Website: https://punjabiuniversity.ac.in/

Courses: Three-year LL.B. course in the morning and evening shifts apart from running LL.M. course and providing research facilities for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

About: The students are trained in practical work by engaging them to organise in villages free legal aid camps, moot courts and attaching them with practising lawyers.

University Institute of Law at PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana

Website: https://uil.puchd.ac.in/

Estd.: 2003

NAAC Grade A

Courses offered: BA.LLB (Hons.) 5-year integrated course

Seats: 60 seats (02 NRI including in 60 seats) in BA.LLB (Hons)

5-year integrated course

Last year’s cut-off: 62.633 %

Admission Schedule: The admission process begins from the month of March and closes by August 31 every year.

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi

Estd: 2021

Website: http://www.srisukhmanigroup.edu.in/

Course: B.A LLB-60 Seats, LLB-60 Seats

Law Department, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa

Estd: 2003

Website: https://www.cdlu.ac.in/index.php

Courses offered: BA LLB (Integrated Five Year)

Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak

Website: https://mdu.ac.in/

USP: It has a rich collection of 26,000 books in its library and it is regularly publishing its own MDU Law Journal on annual basis

GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar

Website: https://www.gndurcjal.in/

Estd.: 1979

NAAC - A++

Course: LL.B (TYC), BA LLB (FYC),LLM (one year course)

Cut off: LL.B 60%; BA LLB- 89.8 % ; LLM 70%

Seats: LL.B (TYC)- 60; BA LLB (FYC)- 60

Admissions schedule: From May end.

Commerce

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar

Website: https://lkctc.com/

Estd.: 2010

Top course: BBA, BCom Hons)

Cut off: 60%

Seats: BBA (60); BCom(Hons) 60

Admissions: Registrations in all the above courses have started

Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Website: https://mdu.ac.in/

Estd: 1976

Courses: Five-year integrated MBA course which admits students right after Plus II.

Hindu College, Amritsar

Website: http://hinducollegeamritsar.com/contact-us/

Estd: 1924

Affiliated to GNDU , NAAC grade A.

Courses offered: Applied sciences, humanities, commerce.

Admissions: Through merit

Asian Group of Colleges, Patiala

Website: www.asianedu.org

Estd.: 2010

Courses offered: BCom., BBA, BSc.(NMCA), BCA, BA; BEd.(Two year).BA BEd., B.Sc. B.Ed.(4 Year Integrated Program

Diploma Course: DCHN

Special Scholarship for Girl Students securing 85% above in Plus II

Admission criteria: Merit basis

DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar

Website: https://davynr.ac.in/

Estd.: 1958

Accredited ‘B++’ by NAAC, the College has the rare distinction of being chosen as ‘The College with Potential for Excellence’ by UGC in the second phase too and also as 'The Best Women College' by Kurukshetra University.

Course/Seats: BCom (Hons) (80); BA (Hons) Economics(30); English(30); Mathematics(30); Psychology (40); BA Mass Communication (30); BCA (80); BCom (Banking and Insurance) (80)

Cut-off: B.Com (General) (96% to 64%); BCom (Hons) (95% to 62%); B.Sc (Biotechnology) (96% to 65%)

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar

Website: https://aimetc.apeejay.edu

Estd.: 1997

NAAC Accredited, Awarded as "B School with Best Placements" by Dainik Jagran Iconic Awards 2023, Awarded for "Excellence in Employability Programs in North" by ASSOCHAM .

Course: BTech (CSE, CSE-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, CSE-Internet of things, Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology, MCA, BCA, MBA (Business Analytics, Operations, Marketing, MIS, Finance, HR), BBA, BCOM(H)

Dyal Singh College, Karnal

Estd.: 1949

https: https://www.dsckarnal.ac.in/

NAAC Accreditation: Grade ‘A’

Top Courses/seats: BCA (80), BA Political Science (Hons.) (40), BCom. (Hons) (60), BA and BA (Hons in English and Economic) (470), BSc. Med. and Non-Med (360), BCom and BCom Taxation (240), BSc Med. & Non-Med (360)

Admissions are likely to commence: July 2023

Opening of Admission Portal: June 2023

Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt

Website: https://www.sdcollegeambala.ac.in/

Estd.: 1916

A+ Grade with a CGPA of 3.51 awarded by the NAAC,

Courses: Professional: BBA, BCA, B Voc (Software Development), B.Sc (Hons) IT

Cut-off: 75%

R.K.S.D. (PG) College, Kaithal

Website: https://rksdcollege.ac.in/

Estd: 1954

Courses: BBA, BCom (regular, Hons. and vocational), BA, BSc (Elect./Computer Science/medical/non-medical), BCA.

DAV Centenary College, Faridabad

Estd: 1985

Website: http://davccfbd.ac.in/

Courses: BA (Pass), BSc, BCA, BBA, BBA Computer Aided Management, Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management, BA Journalism & Mass Communication, BCom (Hons. and Pass).

DAV Institute of Management, Ballabhgarh

Estd: 1997

Website: https://davim.ac.in/

Courses: BBA, BBA (CAM), BBA (Business Economics), BBA (Industry Integrated), BCA, BSc (Hons.) Computer Science.

Vocational courses: Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary

Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh

Estd.: 1971

Website: http://www.aggarwalcollege.ac.in/

Courses: BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, Bsc Vocational.

About: NAAC grade A.

Ahir College, Rewari (Government aided)

Estd: 1945

Website: https://ahircollege.ac.in/

Course offered: BA/B.Com/BSc, BBA, BCA

Centre of Excellence: Government College, Sanjauli

Website: https://gcsanjauli.edu.in/

Courses offered: BA, Bcom, B.Sc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, B.Voc. (Hospitality and Tourism & Retail Management, MA (English and Hindi), PGDCA

Last year’s cut-off: 78.80 percent for BA and 88 percent for BCom