Bouquet of creative courses at PLCSUPVA, Rohtak

Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (PLCSUPVA), Rohtak, came into existence in 2014 by integrating four government technical institutions - State Institute of Fine Arts, State Institute of Design, State Institute of Film and Television and State Institute of Urban Planning and Architecture. The university has a 36-acre campus and remarkable architecture. It runs 14 undergraduate and four postgraduate programmes, based on Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). The undergraduate programmes are of four and five-year duration, which comprise one-year Foundation Programme (FP) and the remaining period in their respective specialized domains. "It is perhaps the only university in the country which offers a bouquet of creative and specialized courses with a focus on skill-development," states PLC SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan.
OP Jindal Global University (JGU)
Estd: 2009
JGU’s twelve schools focus on Law, Business & Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Environment & Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages & Literature and Public Health & Human Development. It is ranked as India’s number 1 Private University by the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2023. JGU has also been recognised among the Top 150 universities globally under the age of 50 years by the QS Young University Rankings 2022. It has also been recognised in the Top 500 universities as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. The Jindal Global Law School has been ranked as India’s Number 1 Law School and also ranked as the world’s 70th best Law School by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.
Admissions: OP Jindal Global University conducts a thorough screening process for admissions to its various programs which may include submitting a personal statement, undertaking an entrance exam, and faculty interview. Along with university-level entrance exams, JGU also accepts scores from standardised tests like LSAT—India, JSAT, JCAT, NATA, JEE-2, CAT, MAT, XAT, GRE, GMAT, and NMAT.
Arts/humanities/Science
Ashoka University
Estd.: 2014
NAAC grade or NIRF rank: 88 (NIRF 2022 University Rankings) - youngest university in the top 100 universities
Top course: Economics and Economics combinations, Psychology, Computer Science, Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), English and English combinations
Admissions: Ashoka has 4 rounds of admission every year. The 3rd round of Undergraduate Admissions for the incoming class of 2023 is ongoing. The final deadline for the year (when 4th round ends) is May 29, 2023.
Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Sonepat
Estd.: 2006
Website: http://bpsmv.ac.in/
NAAC grade: B++
Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya is the first State Women University of North India. Since then, BPSMV has undergone a complete transformation; a 75 years old Gurukul started with only three girls and has turned into a modern university with approximately 7,000 girls on its rolls studying in various programmes.
Top courses: Law, Management, Commerce, Hotel Management, English, History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Foreign Languages, Social Work, Computer Science, Mechanical, Basic and Applied Sciences, Fashion Technology, Electronics, Ayurveda, Education, Physical Education, Pharmaceutical and Research
Admission schedule: June 2023
Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib
Website: sggswu.edu.in
Estd.: 2011
Courses offered: BA, BA Major in Gurmukhi Education, BA BEd, BA Hons. (Economics, English, Social Sciences), BSc Hons. (Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics), BSc (Medical, Non-Medical, Medical Lab Technology), BPES, BPEd, BCom Hons., BPT, BBA, BMS, BCA, BA LLB, LLB, BTech (CSE, FPT)
Admission criteria: Merit
DAV University, Jalandhar
Estd.: 2013
Website: www.davuniversity.org
NAAC grade: B++
University offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to cater to a wide spectrum of academic interests. The University provides several engineering programmes such as Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Engineering, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, and Computer Science, all of which equip students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge.The University also offers programmes in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education & Sports, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce and Management.
Admission schedule: June 2023
Khalsa College, Amritsar
Website: https://khalsacollege.edu.in/
Estd: 1892
Affiliation: NAAC “A” grade, College of Potential excellence by UGC, autonomous college.
Courses offered: Bachelor's and Master's courses in humanities, commerce, applied sciences: vocational and certificate courses. Khalsa College of Law also offers courses exclusively in Law and applied law.
Star courses: Bachelor’s courses in agriculture science, agri-tech and law. Sports integrated programme.
Admissions: Admissions based on merit, no entrance for bachelor’s courses.
DAV College, Amritsar
Website: https://www.davcollegeasr.org/
NAAC grade A. College of Potential excellence by UGC, Star college recognition in life sciences.
Courses offered/ star courses: Bachelor’s and Master's courses in applied sciences, humanities, commerce. Popular courses include UG and PG programme in life sciences and Mass communication.
Admissions: Through merit
Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala
Estd: July, 1967.
Website: https://modicollege.com/
Courses: B.A. (with 21 elective subjects), B.Com., B.Com. (Honours), BSc (Medical, Non-Medical, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Honours in Mathematics, CSM, Fashion Technology), B.C.A., B.B.A. Vocational Courses: B.Voc. in Software Development, B.Voc. in Industrial Waste Treatment Technology. UGC Sponsored Add-on Courses and Skill Based Certificate Courses
About: The college has been reaccredited for 3rd Cycle by NAAC. University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred the College with Potential for Excellence (CPE-II).
Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana
Website: https://online.scdgovtcollege.ac.in/
Estd.: 1920
NAAC Grade: A
Courses offered: BA, Bcom, BSC, BBA BCA.
Regular evening classes in BA
Star Course: MCom Business innovation
Seats in star course: 40
Admission schedule: Last week of May on Government portal.
APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar
Website: https://acfa.apeejay.edu/
Estd.:1975
NAAC Grade: A+
Top Course: Bachelor of Design (4 years)
Last year cut off: 50%
Number of seats in top Course: 90
Admissions started from April 1.
Vallabh Government College, Mandi
Website: https://www.vgcmandi.co.in/
Estd.:1948
NAAC grade or NIRF rank-
Pear team is visiting on 19 & 20h April, 2023
Previous grade was "A"/
1st Time applied for NIRF Rank 2023
Top course: Arts, Science & Commerce.
Seats: 1st Year UG/PG 3545
Admission schedule: June 10 onwards
Government College For Girls, Ludhiana
Website: https://gcgldh.org
Estd.: 1943
NAAC Grade: A
Courses offered: BA, BCom; BSc (Medical, Non-Medical); BCA (Self Finance), BBA (Self Finance), B.Voc (GP in Beauty and Aesthetics)
Diploma/Certificate in Beauty & Wellness; Advanced Diploma in Beauty & Wellness; B.Voc in Global Professional in Beauty & Aesthetics.
Add On Course: Computer Based Accounting, Journalism
Star Stream: Fine Arts
Last year’s cut off: 85%
Number of seats in top course: 40
Admission schedule: Last week of May.
Mohindra College, Patiala
Estd: 1875
Website: govtmohindracollege.in
Awarded A+ grade. UGC has given it 'College with Potential for Excellence'.
Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri
Website: https://mac.ac.in/
Estd.: 1971
Courses offered: BA, BCom; BSc (Medical, Non-Medical); BCA
Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar
Estd.: 1973
Website: https://www.gngcollegeynr.com/
NAAC accredited
Courses: The college offers 24 UG courses with 22 subject combinations, 14 PG courses and 9 Honours courses and 17 BVOC courses under UGC.
Admission: iMerit based
Admission schedule: Online registration form is available on college website i.e. www.gngcollegeynr.com
Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, KUK
Estd.: 1973
Website:https://new.kuk.ac.in/IIHS/
Courses: BA, B.Sc, B.com, Integrated M.sc, BCA, BTM
Total seats in first year -1200 appx
Admission process will start in June 2023.
Gandhi Memorial National College, Ambala Cantt
Estd.: 1948
Website: https://www.gmncollegeambala.ac.in/
Grade: NAAC: A++
Course (seats):BA, BSc; BCom.(480);BCom. CAV (90); BBA (120);BCA (146); BSc. Forensic Science (40); BSc. Artificial Intelligence (40); Diploma in Medical Lab. Science (20)
Government Rajindra College, Bathinda
Estd: 1940
Website: https://grcb.ac.in/
Courses: BA Honours School in Economics, BA, MA Philosophy and MA History, B Com, B Sc Non-Medical, B Sc Non-Medical with Computer Science, B Sc Medical, B Com, BCA and BBA.
About: Accredited with B+ by NAAC.
DAV (PG) College, Karnal
Estd.: 1974
Website: https://davcollegekarnal.ac.in/
NAAC grade: B+
Top course: Commerce, Arts, Science (Non-Medical), Computer Science, Mass Communication, M.Sc Geography
Cut off: BSc (97.6%), BBA (96.4%), BCA (96.4), BMC (92.2)
Seats: Arts (440), M.Com (160), PGDCA (50)
Admissions are likely to commence: July
Government College for Women Bastara, Gharaunda, Karnal
Estd.: 2019
Website: http://gcwgharaunda.ac.in/
Top courses (seats): BA (160); BCom (80)
Admission schedule: August-September
Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Karnal
Estd.: 1969
Website: https://www.gnkckarnal.ac.in/
NAAC Grade: 'B' with 2.62 score
Courses (seats): BCom (Gen. & Voc.) (120+30), BA with different subjects (400), BSc (Cs & NM) (40+40)
Pt. Chiranjilal Sharma Govt. College, Karnal
Estd.: 1976
Website: http://ptclsgckarnal.ac.in/
B+ NAAC accredited
Affiliated to Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra
Top course (seats): BMC (80), BCA (120)
Admission schedule: July, 2023.
Government PG College, Hisar
Estd.: 1950
Website: https://www.gchisar.com/
NAAC grade or NIRF rank: B+
Top course (seats): BA, BCA (40).
Last year’s cut off: approximately 95% and above
Admissions likely to commence: July
RSD College, Ferozepur City
Estd: 1921
Website: https://www.rsdcollege.com/
Courses: BA, BCom, BCA, BSc. (medical and non-medical)
About: The college has blossomed into one of the largest centers of higher education in the entire North-Western part of the country.
Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar
Website: https://www.gngcollegeynr.com/
Estd.: 1973
Courses: The college has 41 subjects at UG level and 14 PG courses. Offers four year integrated BA-B.Ed and BSc-BEd course. Besides, 9 career-oriented courses are also being offered.
Government PG Nehru College, Jhajjar
Estd.: 1959
Website: http://gcjhajjar.ac.in/
Courses: BA/BCom/BSc/ BBA/BCA/BSc (Computer), PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication
Maharaja Agarsen College for Women, Jhajjar
Estd: 1984
Course offered: BA /B.Com/ BSc.
Website: http://www.macw.ac.in/
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government PG College, Faridabad
Estd. : 1971
Website: https://gcfaridabad.ac.in/
Courses: B.A. B.com. BSc, B.Sc- Computer Sci, BSc- Bio-technology , BCA
Vaish Arya Kanya Mahavidhalya, Bahadurgarh
Estd: 1970
Website: https://www.vasmm.com/
Courses: BA, B Sc, BCom, BCA.
science
BBKDAV College, Amritsar
Website: https://bbkdav.org/
Estd: 1967
Affiliation: Affiliated to GNDU, NAAC "A", Star College conferred by Dept of Biotechnology, GOI, College of Potential Excellence by UGC.
Courses offered: Bachelors' and Master's courses in applied sciences, humanities, commerce; certificate and diploma courses offered as well. Star courses include Bachelor’s courses in Biotechnology and Applied Sciences.
Admissions: Through merit for Bachelor’s and Master's courses.
Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, Tarn Taran
Estd: 1970
Website: https://www.ggscollegesarhali.in/
Courses: BSc (Information Technology), BCA, BSc (Computer Science)
About: B+ Grade by NAAC.
Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College, Hisar
Estd: 1967
Website: https://www.crmjatcollege.com/
Courses: BCom, BSc,BA, BCom
About: The college has won laurels in different sports events over the years.
Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak
Website: http://nrsgcrohtak.ac.in/
Estd: 1927
Courses: BSc (Honours) chemistry, physics, mathematics; BSc (Non-Medical); BA (Honours)
USP: One of the oldest educational institutions in the region. It has been awarded B+ grade in NAAC accreditation.
Government Post Graduate College, Panchkula
Estd: 1983
Website: http://gcpanchkula.ac.in/
Courses: BA, BSC (Medical and Non-Medical), BBA, BMC and BCA Commerce
All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, Rohtak
Website: https://jatcollegerohtak.ac.in/
Estd: 1944
Courses: BSc (Medical), BSc (Non-Medical); BSc (Computer), BSc (IT), BSc (Electronics), BCA
USP: The college has produced sportspersons of national and international repute and is known as mecca of sports. B+++ grade by NAAC.
Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur Cantt
Estd: 1971
Website: https://gncfzr.in/
Courses: BA, BCom, BCA, B Sc (non-medical/medical), BSc. Agriculture.
Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani
Estd: 1970
Website: https://dev.ammb.ac.in/
Courses: BSc Non-Medical, B.Com, BA, BCom; PG in English, Math and Economics
Law
Institue of Law, Kurukshetra University
Estd. : 2001
Website: https://www.kuk.ac.in/
Top course: BALLB (Hons.) 5 year integrated course
Last year’s Cut off: 85.06% Seats: 120
Admissions likely to commence May - June
Department of Law, Punjabi University, Patiala
Estd: 1965
Website: https://punjabiuniversity.ac.in/
Courses: Three-year LL.B. course in the morning and evening shifts apart from running LL.M. course and providing research facilities for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)
About: The students are trained in practical work by engaging them to organise in villages free legal aid camps, moot courts and attaching them with practising lawyers.
University Institute of Law at PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana
Website: https://uil.puchd.ac.in/
Estd.: 2003
NAAC Grade A
Courses offered: BA.LLB (Hons.) 5-year integrated course
Seats: 60 seats (02 NRI including in 60 seats) in BA.LLB (Hons)
5-year integrated course
Last year’s cut-off: 62.633 %
Admission Schedule: The admission process begins from the month of March and closes by August 31 every year.
Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi
Estd: 2021
Website: http://www.srisukhmanigroup.edu.in/
Course: B.A LLB-60 Seats, LLB-60 Seats
Law Department, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa
Estd: 2003
Website: https://www.cdlu.ac.in/index.php
Courses offered: BA LLB (Integrated Five Year)
Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak
Website: https://mdu.ac.in/
USP: It has a rich collection of 26,000 books in its library and it is regularly publishing its own MDU Law Journal on annual basis
GNDU Regional Campus, Jalandhar
Website: https://www.gndurcjal.in/
Estd.: 1979
NAAC - A++
Course: LL.B (TYC), BA LLB (FYC),LLM (one year course)
Cut off: LL.B 60%; BA LLB- 89.8 % ; LLM 70%
Seats: LL.B (TYC)- 60; BA LLB (FYC)- 60
Admissions schedule: From May end.
Commerce
Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar
Website: https://lkctc.com/
Estd.: 2010
Top course: BBA, BCom Hons)
Cut off: 60%
Seats: BBA (60); BCom(Hons) 60
Admissions: Registrations in all the above courses have started
Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak
Website: https://mdu.ac.in/
Estd: 1976
Courses: Five-year integrated MBA course which admits students right after Plus II.
Hindu College, Amritsar
Website: http://hinducollegeamritsar.com/contact-us/
Estd: 1924
Affiliated to GNDU , NAAC grade A.
Courses offered: Applied sciences, humanities, commerce.
Admissions: Through merit
Asian Group of Colleges, Patiala
Website: www.asianedu.org
Estd.: 2010
Courses offered: BCom., BBA, BSc.(NMCA), BCA, BA; BEd.(Two year).BA BEd., B.Sc. B.Ed.(4 Year Integrated Program
Diploma Course: DCHN
Special Scholarship for Girl Students securing 85% above in Plus II
Admission criteria: Merit basis
DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar
Website: https://davynr.ac.in/
Estd.: 1958
Accredited ‘B++’ by NAAC, the College has the rare distinction of being chosen as ‘The College with Potential for Excellence’ by UGC in the second phase too and also as 'The Best Women College' by Kurukshetra University.
Course/Seats: BCom (Hons) (80); BA (Hons) Economics(30); English(30); Mathematics(30); Psychology (40); BA Mass Communication (30); BCA (80); BCom (Banking and Insurance) (80)
Cut-off: B.Com (General) (96% to 64%); BCom (Hons) (95% to 62%); B.Sc (Biotechnology) (96% to 65%)
Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar
Website: https://aimetc.apeejay.edu
Estd.: 1997
NAAC Accredited, Awarded as "B School with Best Placements" by Dainik Jagran Iconic Awards 2023, Awarded for "Excellence in Employability Programs in North" by ASSOCHAM .
Course: BTech (CSE, CSE-Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, CSE-Internet of things, Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology, MCA, BCA, MBA (Business Analytics, Operations, Marketing, MIS, Finance, HR), BBA, BCOM(H)
Dyal Singh College, Karnal
Estd.: 1949
https: https://www.dsckarnal.ac.in/
NAAC Accreditation: Grade ‘A’
Top Courses/seats: BCA (80), BA Political Science (Hons.) (40), BCom. (Hons) (60), BA and BA (Hons in English and Economic) (470), BSc. Med. and Non-Med (360), BCom and BCom Taxation (240), BSc Med. & Non-Med (360)
Admissions are likely to commence: July 2023
Opening of Admission Portal: June 2023
Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt
Website: https://www.sdcollegeambala.ac.in/
Estd.: 1916
A+ Grade with a CGPA of 3.51 awarded by the NAAC,
Courses: Professional: BBA, BCA, B Voc (Software Development), B.Sc (Hons) IT
Cut-off: 75%
R.K.S.D. (PG) College, Kaithal
Website: https://rksdcollege.ac.in/
Estd: 1954
Courses: BBA, BCom (regular, Hons. and vocational), BA, BSc (Elect./Computer Science/medical/non-medical), BCA.
DAV Centenary College, Faridabad
Estd: 1985
Website: http://davccfbd.ac.in/
Courses: BA (Pass), BSc, BCA, BBA, BBA Computer Aided Management, Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management, BA Journalism & Mass Communication, BCom (Hons. and Pass).
DAV Institute of Management, Ballabhgarh
Estd: 1997
Website: https://davim.ac.in/
Courses: BBA, BBA (CAM), BBA (Business Economics), BBA (Industry Integrated), BCA, BSc (Hons.) Computer Science.
Vocational courses: Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary
Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh
Estd.: 1971
Website: http://www.aggarwalcollege.ac.in/
Courses: BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, Bsc Vocational.
About: NAAC grade A.
Ahir College, Rewari (Government aided)
Estd: 1945
Website: https://ahircollege.ac.in/
Course offered: BA/B.Com/BSc, BBA, BCA
Centre of Excellence: Government College, Sanjauli
Website: https://gcsanjauli.edu.in/
Courses offered: BA, Bcom, B.Sc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, B.Voc. (Hospitality and Tourism & Retail Management, MA (English and Hindi), PGDCA
Last year’s cut-off: 78.80 percent for BA and 88 percent for BCom
