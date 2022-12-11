 Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias : The Tribune India

Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias

A critical exhibition showcases 20th century’s other ‘urban utopia’ planned along with Chandigarh

Brasilia comes to Chandigarh: A confluence of 20th century's two iconic urban utopias

View of the 'Square of Three Powers' along the Monumental axis.



Rajnish Wattas

In a manner of speaking, it is a homecoming for the exhibition ‘Brasília 60+ and the Construction of Modern Brazil’. On display at the Le Corbusier-designed Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, it is a confluence of 20th century’s two iconic urban utopias based on modernist principles enunciated by Corbusier. Not only the planner of Brasilia, Lucio Costa, but also its architect, Oscar Niemeyer, had been Corbusier’s followers, with the latter having worked with him on the UN headquarters project at New York. The parallels between the two cities are immense and of critical value to architects, planners and all urbanists.

A tale of two capitals

Brasilia for the nation of Brazil and Chandigarh for the newly independent India’s state of Punjab, had similar beginnings. The audacity of the two nations in undertaking these projects with very limited resources was indeed a leap of faith.

Though Brazil had been Independent for nearly 200 years, most development and population had thus far been concentrated to coastal cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. So strong was the national sentiment for a new, more centralised capital city that it was even enshrined in the Brazilian Constitution in 1891, but only commissioned when President Juscelino Kubitschek took it up in 1956, in fulfilment of his campaign pledge. An international jury selected Lucio Costa, a prominent Brazilian architect-planner and a Corbusier protégé, for the project.

His proposal reflected many shades of Corbusier’s city planning principles. Costa believed that a modern city needed to be based on a deliberate, formal order relying on rational principles — the opposite of messy, over-crowded old cities that organically sprawled over time, like Rio with its ‘favelas’, the low-income slummy settlements. In line with Corbusier’s urbanism, Costa too conceived the city in four components: the monumental; the civic architecture; the residential areas; and the bucolic for the open space. Sounds so much like Chandigarh’s four functions: living, working, circulation and care of body and spirit.

The city plan by Costa called ‘Plano Piloto’ was likened to a bird, a bow and arrow, or an airplane laid out along a monumental east-west axis, crossed by a north-south axis curved to follow the topography. It had the guiding geometry of Chandigarh’s orthogonal layout, but with much lesser rigidity. Brasilia brought together ideas of grand administrative centres and public spaces with the neighbourhood units and their corresponding Superblocks (Superquadras). A new idea of urban living in six-storey housing blocks (quadras) supported on pylons, which allowed the landscape to flow beneath and around them, was introduced.

The centralised hub for a series of key government structures, the Praça dos Três Poderes (Square of the Three Powers), is located in the middle of the monumental axis. The National Congress building facing the Executive and the Supreme Federal Court is located there. Just like Corbusier’s Capitol Complex, Brasilia’s seat of government too is at the tip of its defining axis surrounded by water bodies and detached from the residential zones.

But what really infuses life into Lucio Costa’s plan is the sculpturally evocative architecture of Oscar Niemeyer and its enigmatic landscaping by Roberto Burle Marx.

making of a city

Starting from the original empty site to becoming a monumental city, the story of Brasilia is narrated in the exhibition through exquisite black and white photographs, models, videos and informative panels. The exhibition, which will remain open till January 31, has been conceived by Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

From barren earth rise structures at various stages of construction, finally shaping into powerful monuments of iconic architecture. Clearly, the spotlight is on the edifices of Niemeyer’s architectural vocabulary that turn concrete into elegant floating roofs supported by delicate feather-like columns, holding them on slender wings. “Niemeyer drew his pillars as ‘feminine’ L-shaped wings, tapering at the top and bottom to give the buildings the sense that they barely touch the ground while they reach for the sky at the other end,” explains Andre.

Just as Corbusier is at his sculptural best in the ensemble of monuments of the Capitol Complex, Niemeyer too establishes occult balance and resonance in the interface between the Congress, the President’s office and the Supreme Court. Photographs taken from unusual angles capture contrasting juxtapositions, textures, counter-points of forms with a poetic play of light and shade.

Besides the ‘Square of Three Powers’ edifices, a most spectacularly aesthetic building is the Cathedral of Brasilia, with stained glass frescoes making the hyperbolic roof look like an umbrella of divinity and artistic creativity. Photographs of other components of the city, like the university, the residential blocks and the Itamaraty Palace (Foreign Ministry), are eye-catching.

In a remarkable feat of political will and engineering prowess, Brasilia was built in 41 months, from 1956 to April 21, 1960, when it was officially inaugurated. And in 1987, it was inscribed in the Unesco list of world monuments. In spite of such compelling beauty of architecture and ordered symmetry of the layout, the exhibition does not shy away from the issues and problems facing the city of Brasilia today.

Notwithstanding the critics, however, both Brasilia and Chandigarh are ideals of human endeavour. No plan is perfect and will always be a work in progress.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

2
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

3
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

4
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

5
Trending

YouTuber Armaan Malik shares images with his two pregnant wives; netizens are not happy

6
Nation

47-year-old IIT Guwahati faculty member found hanging at residential quarters

7
Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

8
Punjab

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

10
Nation

MP man chops off 15-year-old son's hands, kills him for discovering his illicit affair

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend swearing-in this afternoon

Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon

In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu call on her

Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...


Cities

View All

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

Smart road incomplete, street infra missing

19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Begging menace goes unchecked

RPG attack: Police stations told to install CCTV cameras

Fire breaks out in house, 4 injured

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala’s father accidentally shoots at man at marriage palace in Punjab

Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Now, UT households to sort 4 types of waste

Now, Chandigarh households to sort 4 types of waste

Smooth drive on Zirakpur flyover

Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

13 booked for drunken driving

No stopping snatchers, carjackers in Mohali dist

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

After MCD win, AAP fears horse-trading by BJP

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

Life savings lost, we’ve nowhere to go: Latifpura residents in Jalandhar

2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Man ‘thrashed’ in lock-up; 2 cops in Kapurthala get show-cause notices

One more held in MVI scam; 12 in net so far

Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

Inter-varsity youth fest off to a colourful start

2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Elderly woman undergoes rare surgery at govt hospital

PPS-Nabha riders bring laurels

Woman found injured near rly tracks dies