BSc in Hospitality & Travel

What you’ll study: The three to four-year course curriculum includes Tourism Marketing, Economics of Tourism and New Trends in Tourism,Computing and Information Systems, foreign languages, etc.

Where to study: IHM Kurukshetra, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Mumbai; Chandigarh University, Mohali; Christ University, Bangalore, etc. offer BSc degree.

Fee: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 12 lakh

Bachelor of Design or BDes

What you’ll study: The four-year long programme curriculum includes fashion designing, CAD, CAM, product development, among other subjects. The programme offers specialisations like Product Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Industrial Design, etc.

Where to study: National Institute of Design, Kurukshetra; NIFT New Delhi, Mohali, Panchkula, Kangra; World University of Design, Sonepat, Amity University, Mohali, etc.

Fee: Up to Rs 12 lakh.

Bachelor of Journalism & Mass Comm (BJMC)

What you’ll study:The three- year long degree focuses on mass communication, media journalism and research, etc. One can pursue careers in print, broadcast, digital, as well as public relations, advertising, marketing, corporate communication, content and social media management.

Where to study: Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi; Delhi University; GGDSD College, Chandigarh; Chitkara School of Mass Communication, Chandigarh, etc.

Fee: Rs 50,000 to Rs 6 lakh.

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

What you’ll study: The three to four-year course includes specialisations in Printmaking, Visual Communication, Bharatnatyam, graphic design, Veena, Violin, Flute, Illustration, Kathak, etc. It also includes degrees in Applied Art, Painting, among others.

Where to study: Colleges like Delhi College of Art, New Delhi; Government College of Art, Chandigarh; Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, etc.

Fee: Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

BA in Film Studies

What you’ll study: Specialisations in the programme vary from Film Making, Acting, Video Editing (Post Production), Visual Communication and Sales & Marketing, etc.

Where to study: Some of the colleges offering the course include Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; KIIT School of Film and Media, Bhubaneswar; Geeta University, Panipat; among other colleges.

Fee: Rs 30,000 to Rs 10 lakh

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Mohali #Mumbai