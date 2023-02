Rajnish Wattas

MY last conversation with BV Doshi was when I called him up to congratulate on the Royal Gold Medal presented by the Royal Institute of British Architects last year. In a lighter vein, I said: “Both the presenter (the late Queen Elizabeth II) and the recipient will make a fine pair of nonagenarians!” He laughed heartily, “Yes, but I will be the younger one.” Notwithstanding the difference of age or stature, he bonded with natural ease and humane warmth with everyone.