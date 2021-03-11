Chapli kebab and the lingering charm of Pashtun cuisine

Pushpesh Pant
CHAPLI KEBAB, the Pashtun kebab from the repertoire of the NWFP cuisine, is arguably the most popular street food in Peshawar, the frontier city in Pakistan. And, that is the cause of all confusion. Another product from the city — hand-crafted chappals (oh so comfortable sandals) — carries the same geographical indicator. Many fall in the trap when quizzed about the chapli kebab. They respond hastily that it resembles the shape of the sandal and is named after it. Actually, the word derives from ‘chapleek’ in Pashto that translates as flat or flattened. The plump kebab indeed resembles a jumbo shami or burger patty pressed flat. It has, in the recent years, emerged from the wings to centrestage and is encountered in Delhi, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and even Lucknow. It is neither spiced subtly with aromatics nor does it melt in the mouth but has an undeniable charm of its own. In Peshawar, it was traditionally prepared with beef but is now available in mutton and chicken versions as well.
We recently savoured a particularly well-turned chapli at Sheraton’s Four Point in Delhi when Chef Vickrham Vicky was curating a Dawat-e-Dastan pop-up there. What he dished out with practised ease and aplomb may be difficult to replicate at home, but we assure you can pan-grill or deep fry a very satisfying succulent chapli without breaking into a sweat. Keeping the temper of the times, we had saved this for our readers for the post-Navratri menu but in time for iftar parties in the month of Ramzan. Do try it out before it gets really hot to splurge on food!
Chapli Kebab
Ingredients
Mince 500 g
Fat 50 g
Onions (small, finely chopped) two
Tomato (medium, chopped fine after deseeding) two
Garlic-ginger paste 1 tsp
Coriander powder 1 tsp
Cumin powder 1 tsp
Garam masala (optional) 1 tsp
Red chilli flakes 1 tsp
Green chillies (deseeded and chopped fine) 1/4 cup
Fresh coriander leaves (chopped fine) 1/2 cup
Gram flour (roasted lightly) 2 tbsp
Egg one
Salt to taste
Oil/ghee to pan grill
Onion rings and lemon wedges for garnish
Method
- Place the mince in a large bowl. Add the fat, onions, tomatoes, chillies and powdered spices, except the salt. Add garlic-ginger paste, roasted gram flour and break the egg into the bowl.
- Mix well, cover and place in fridge for 30 minutes. Just before grilling, add salt and knead once again.
- Divide in equal portions, and shape into round balls, the size of an orange. Press between moist palms to flatten.
- Heat oil in a thick-bottomed or non-stick pan covered with a thin film of oil or ghee. Gently slide the chapli in the pan and grill on medium flame for seven to eight minutes on each side to cook evenly. Serve with a garnish of onion rings and lemon wedges, along with bread.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...