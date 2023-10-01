 Close to tourist target : The Tribune India

Close to tourist target

Bhutan

The arrival of tourists in Bhutan has been close to the forecast of 95,000 by the yearend, the Department of Tourism said. Between September 22, 2022, and September 21 this year, 83,599 tourists arrived, 57,707 of them Indians. Director General Dorji Dhradhul said it’s important to look at the type of guests who are coming, in line with the country’s strategy of ‘high value, low volume’ tourism. Many of the guests are spending more on their overall experience. There have been many private jets landing and Bhutan is positioned as a high-end and high-value destination.

Kuensel

Give us a Gandhi

Sri Lanka

One of Sri Lanka’s most important needs is the emergence of a statesman of the calibre of Mahatma Gandhi to provide leadership or guidance. He peacefully and gradually played the key role in toppling one of the most powerful empires. On October 2, his birthday, the UN marks the International Day of Non-Violence. The world remembers him not just for his adherence to non-violence and supreme humanism, but as the benchmark against which we test men and women in public life, political ideas and government policies.

The Daily Mirror

‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita

Nepal

Legendary climber Kami Rita Sherpa has set another record in mountain climbing as he scaled the world’s eighth highest peak. Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director at Seven Summit Treks, said Kami Rita, popularly known as the ‘Everest Man’, climbed Mt Manaslu being part of the SST/14 Peaks expedition. He now holds the record for most climbs of 8,000m, with 42 summits. In the last spring season, Kami Rita scaled Mt Everest for the 28th time, leading the world record of most ascents on the world’s highest peak. Born in 1970, he developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age.

The Himalayan

Record number of weddings

Singapore

A record number of couples, 24,767, tied the knot in 2022, continuing an upward trend for the second year in a row since 2020. At the same time, given fewer births and longer life expectancies, Singapore’s population continues to age rapidly. The proportion of citizens aged 65 and above spiked from 11.7 per cent in 2013 to 19.1 in 2023. By 2030, around one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above. Singapore’s total population stood at 59.2 lakh as of June this year. In 2022, 23,082 people were granted citizenship and 34,493 permanent residency.

The Straits Times

