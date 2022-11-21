 Collectives can spur a farmer-led movement : The Tribune India

Infocus Agriculture

Collectives can spur a farmer-led movement

There is hope of rejuvenating agricultural growth and enhancing the income of small and marginal farmers through FPO-dominated agriculture. However, some pain points are needed to be addressed to ensure that FPOs may be able to do what cooperatives could not. Most important is creating public awareness and training farmers to run the collectives, the lack of which is considered to be a major cause of failure of FPOs in Sri Lanka.

Collectives can spur a farmer-led movement

Photo for representation only. File photo



SS Chahal

TRADITIONALLY, Indian farming has been dominated by small landholdings with consistently reducing farm sizes due to fragmentation of land, which is much more prominent today than ever before. Sixty-two per cent in 1960-61, various surveys now show that the share of marginal and small farmers is around 86 per cent of the operated holdings. During the same period, there has been an increase in the crop area operated by small and marginal farmers from 19 per cent to 47 per cent. As per Agriculture Census 2015-16, the average size of operational holdings has declined to 1.08 hectare (ha) in 2015-16 as compared to 1.15 ha in 2010-11.

Farmer Producer Organisations

A look at the average monthly income from different sources per agricultural household is gravely disappointing. As per the Situation Assessment Survey of farming households, when the net receipt is obtained considering both the paid-out and imputed expenses, such monthly income is only Rs 8,337 — a meagre amount of Rs 278 per day. Furthermore, the rate of increase in this income has decelerated between 2012-13 (20.38 per cent) and 2018-19 (11.90 per cent). The main reason for this slowdown is the decrease in income from the crop cultivation component from 21.80 per cent (2002) to 4.65 per cent (2013). Various surveys have brought out the reasons for this trend — issues confronting small and marginal farmers such as total absence or imperfect access to credit market leading to suboptimal investment decisions or input applications, imperfect markets for inputs/products leading to small value realisations, uneducated and poor human resource base, low access to extension services and modern technical know-how, and deficiency to compete with products in the international market, individually.

It is expected that the recent promotion of farmer collectives as new-generation cooperatives or Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) has the potential to eliminate the negative effects caused by successive fragmentation of cultivated land and farming by small and marginal farmers. With legal status, FPOs can now be established as profit-oriented business organisations within farming communities. These are now also being treated on a par with cooperatives for various incentives and supported by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC). Eight other agencies including NCDC, NABARD and NAFED, are engaged in the task of helping them in availing financial assistance, matching equity grant and credit guarantee facility from eligible lending institutions. Collectivisation of small, marginal and even landless farmers in the form of FPOs is likely to provide them the much-needed collective strength to manage their affairs together in the organisations to get better access to various inputs, such as quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, suitable technology, machinery, finance and market for acceleration of their economic strength.

Studies have shown that about 7,400 FPOs were registered between 2003 and 2019 in the country after the Companies Act was amended in 2003. It is expected to gain momentum with the implementation of the Central Government’s scheme on ‘Formation and Promotion of 10,000 new FPOs till 2027-28’ which focuses on community-based approach, prioritising ‘One District One Product’ for product specialisation. In 2020, a total of 4,959 FPOs were formed as per data released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. In 2020, a maximum of 1,950 FPOs came up in Maharashtra. Punjab was in the lowest bracket among agriculturally predominant states with the registration of only 13 FPOs, being far behind states such as Uttar Pradesh (654), Haryana (257) and Rajasthan (114). A study by Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development, Chandigarh, has revealed that this poor growth and performance of FPOs in Punjab is because of the individualistic trait of farmers instead of working as a group, and vested interests that want to keep FPOs away from public procurement activities. To leverage the FPO culture in the state, it is vital to act on the recommendation of the Committee of State Legislatures (2018) that the agriculture policies of the government should be implemented through FPOs.

There is hope of rejuvenating agricultural growth and enhancing the income of small and marginal farmers through FPO-dominated agriculture. However, some pain points are needed to be addressed to ensure that FPOs may be able to do what cooperatives could not. Most important is creating public awareness and training farmers to run the collectives, the lack of which is considered to be a major cause of failure of FPOs in Sri Lanka. Low membership restricts the turnover, which necessitates upward revision of the minimum membership criterion of 300 (100-150 in North East and hilly areas). Marketing access, efficient marketing as well as modern marketing awareness are essential, for which the alignment with e-commerce, eNAM, commodity exchange and future markets is important. Availability of capital at a reasonable interest rate can help in providing financial security to FPOs. Our experience in Rajasthan has shown that FPOs suffer from weak finances, which result in low procurement volumes, sub-optical operations, poor value addition capability and troubled functioning of the organisations. Hence, along with tapping sources for credit, it is in the interest of such organisations to create their own sustainability funds to attain financial security in the long term.

Some experts are of the opinion that there should be a federation of FPOs for getting synergistic strength, to have exclusive agencies at the national and state levels to oversee implementation of government policies and the governance framework. Finally, exemplifying, incentivising and rewarding successful FPOs will greatly enhance motivation and participation of farmers, spurring the proliferation of this new system of cooperatives, since its success lies in transforming the government-led initiative into a farmer-led movement.

Formation and promotion of 10,000 FPOs

  • The Government of India launched the Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in 2020 with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6,865 crore.
  • It will leverage economies of scale, thus reducting production cost and enhancing farmers’ incomes.
  • FPOs are to be developed in produce clusters, wherein agri and horticultural produce is grown/cultivated.
  • Formation & promotion of FPOs to be done via implementing agencies, which will further engage cluster-based business organisations to provide professional support to FPOs for five years.

The author is former VC, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture & Technology, Udaipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

3
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

4
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

5
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

6
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

7
Nation

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

8
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda power India to 65-run victory over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

9
Entertainment

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill is a happy child dancing with her mom, fans have special messages for 'Mamma Gill'

10
Nation

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Top News

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after missile launch

North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India

He is a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign MCD polls

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

L-G gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge Supreme Court acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder convicts

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

One held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death