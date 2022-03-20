Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

The French architect’s 63-colour palette model is being used by many global brands in product designing, graphics, fashion, multimedia and architecture

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

The Punjab and Haryana High Court entrance has a high portico resting on three giant pylons painted in bright colours.

Shristi Nangalia

LE CORBUSIER was fascinated by the visual influence of colours on human senses. He published a book called ‘Architectural Polychromy’ in which he designed a palette of harmonising and contrasting colours. Prepared as a wallpaper sample book in 1932, it emphasised the importance of colour in architecture and how it affected occupants, both aesthetically and emotionally. Initially, the architect produced a list of 43 harmonious colours he considered the most ideal for designing. The first batch of muted colours was later followed by 20 bolder hues in 1959, resulting in a set of 63 colours.

The 63-colour model has been organised into nine colour groups. Any colour of the model can be blended freely with other colours from the model. Le Corbusier’s theory was based on three concepts: using natural colours to create atmosphere, using synthetic pigments for contrast, and using transparent synthetic pigments to change surfaces without influencing how the eye sees space.

The Chandigarh connect

The richness of painted surfaces, as well as the radiant colours created by natural light reflecting off the boldly painted walls and sculpted items, contrasts sharply with the bare concrete. Industrial raw materials like concrete and cement are combined with a regulated play of colour and natural light. His work at Chandigarh — the Capitol Complex structure — reflects his fascination with colours against natural concrete surfaces of the facade. A fine example of this is the entrance to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Keeping in view the dignity of the judges, Corbusier created a special entrance for them through a high portico resting on three giant pylons painted in bright colours.

From around the globe

Inspiring many brands from all over the world, Corbusier’s model is being used in product designing, graphics, fashion, multimedia, and more, apart from architecture. The following are a few examples of how many companies are absorbing and defining their products using Corbusier’s colour scheme.

Gigacer: The Italian tile manufacturer launched a special porcelain tile collection inspired by 12 of the 63 colours of the polychromy model. The company engaged with the Foundation Le Corbusier-certified Zurich-based company Les Couleurs Suisse to acquire the exact colours that Corbusier highlighted in his sample books.

Jung: The company providing traditional electrical installations offers 63 Corbusier colours in its two series, allowing for a range of colour options with light switches, sockets, and systems.

Anker: The German company has translated the entire model into textile floors. It has created a colour encyclopaedia of textile floor design. The collection combines the design classic with all Le Corbusier colours.

Rado: Its True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier collection has created watches in nine colours of architectural polychromy. Each of these watches is limited to 999 pieces.

David Delfin: The late Spanish designer’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection, highlighting blues, greens and whites, was based on this model.

Vassa: The Russian brand’s clothing line is inspired by Le Corbusier’s palette. This collection is built around the idea of mixing fabrics: wool, silk, chiffon, cotton and linen. The outfits explore the territory of extra bright summer colours: yellow, blue, deep red, grassy green, noble ivory and khaki.

The patrimony sustains…

Les Couleurs, in collaboration with international producers of architectural and design items, has been presenting the masterful colour scheme and original colours designed by Le Corbusier under a trademark of authenticity. The colour system, made with a set of professional tools, can be ordered online and utilised on products, site designs, posters, apparels, etc, by anyone who wants to be inspired.

#le corbusier

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

9
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Sports

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...

CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Mohali Municipal Corporation proposes no new tax in Budget

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Freshmen Induction Programme

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Teenager rapes 6-year-old

36-year-old woman found murdered

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement