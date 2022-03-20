Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Shristi Nangalia

LE CORBUSIER was fascinated by the visual influence of colours on human senses. He published a book called ‘Architectural Polychromy’ in which he designed a palette of harmonising and contrasting colours. Prepared as a wallpaper sample book in 1932, it emphasised the importance of colour in architecture and how it affected occupants, both aesthetically and emotionally. Initially, the architect produced a list of 43 harmonious colours he considered the most ideal for designing. The first batch of muted colours was later followed by 20 bolder hues in 1959, resulting in a set of 63 colours.

The 63-colour model has been organised into nine colour groups. Any colour of the model can be blended freely with other colours from the model. Le Corbusier’s theory was based on three concepts: using natural colours to create atmosphere, using synthetic pigments for contrast, and using transparent synthetic pigments to change surfaces without influencing how the eye sees space.

The Chandigarh connect

The richness of painted surfaces, as well as the radiant colours created by natural light reflecting off the boldly painted walls and sculpted items, contrasts sharply with the bare concrete. Industrial raw materials like concrete and cement are combined with a regulated play of colour and natural light. His work at Chandigarh — the Capitol Complex structure — reflects his fascination with colours against natural concrete surfaces of the facade. A fine example of this is the entrance to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Keeping in view the dignity of the judges, Corbusier created a special entrance for them through a high portico resting on three giant pylons painted in bright colours.

From around the globe

Inspiring many brands from all over the world, Corbusier’s model is being used in product designing, graphics, fashion, multimedia, and more, apart from architecture. The following are a few examples of how many companies are absorbing and defining their products using Corbusier’s colour scheme.

Gigacer: The Italian tile manufacturer launched a special porcelain tile collection inspired by 12 of the 63 colours of the polychromy model. The company engaged with the Foundation Le Corbusier-certified Zurich-based company Les Couleurs Suisse to acquire the exact colours that Corbusier highlighted in his sample books.

Jung: The company providing traditional electrical installations offers 63 Corbusier colours in its two series, allowing for a range of colour options with light switches, sockets, and systems.

Anker: The German company has translated the entire model into textile floors. It has created a colour encyclopaedia of textile floor design. The collection combines the design classic with all Le Corbusier colours.

Rado: Its True Thinline Les Couleurs Le Corbusier collection has created watches in nine colours of architectural polychromy. Each of these watches is limited to 999 pieces.

David Delfin: The late Spanish designer’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection, highlighting blues, greens and whites, was based on this model.

Vassa: The Russian brand’s clothing line is inspired by Le Corbusier’s palette. This collection is built around the idea of mixing fabrics: wool, silk, chiffon, cotton and linen. The outfits explore the territory of extra bright summer colours: yellow, blue, deep red, grassy green, noble ivory and khaki.

The patrimony sustains…

Les Couleurs, in collaboration with international producers of architectural and design items, has been presenting the masterful colour scheme and original colours designed by Le Corbusier under a trademark of authenticity. The colour system, made with a set of professional tools, can be ordered online and utilised on products, site designs, posters, apparels, etc, by anyone who wants to be inspired.

#le corbusier