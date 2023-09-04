 Crop production paying dwindling dividends : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Crop production paying dwindling dividends
Agriculture: Farm Income

Crop production paying dwindling dividends

The income of agricultural households from crop production is decreasing and the dependence on wages and salaries is increasing, especially for marginal and small farmers. Unprofitable farming on small farms is compelling farmers to lease out land or become labourers themselves. Hence, there is a need to safeguard the ownership of small farms and legalise tenancy so that insurance, credit and other support can be availed by the actual cultivators.

Crop production paying dwindling dividends

AFTER 2000, there were notable structural changes in the principal sources of income of agricultural households (AHHs), as revealed by the Situation Assessment Surveys (SAS) of 2003, 2014 and 2019.



Sher Singh Sangwan

AFTER 2000, there were notable structural changes in the principal sources of income of agricultural households (AHHs), as revealed by the Situation Assessment Surveys (SAS) of 2003, 2014 and 2019. These are termed SAS-2019, SAS-2014 and SAS-2003, even as the reference years for the collection of data were 2018-19 (July 2018 to June 2019), 2012-13 and 2002-03. The AHHs are those earning around Rs 3,000 (SAS-2014) and about Rs 4,000 (SAS-2019) from agricultural activities with or without owning land, whereas in SAS-2003, ownership of some land was a condition. The SAS-2019 estimates that about 93 million agricultural households were living in rural India in 2018-19; out of them, about 45,000 AHHs were surveyed in two visits from January to December 2019. The types of principal sources of income were almost the same, except that in SAS-2019, the earnings from leased-out land were shown separately.

*Share of income from leased-out land is 1.31% (all India), 9.93% in Punjab and 2.72% in Haryana in 2018-19.
**Deflated by wholesale price index base 2004-05 Source: RBI Handbook of Statistics of India; SAS-2019, SAS-2014 and SAS-2003

Income from crop production and leased-out land is 38.48 per cent (all India), 42.52 per cent in Haryana and 57.11 per cent in Punjab. If we take out about 10 per cent of the income from leased-out land in Punjab (the highest in India), the income from production is just 47 per cent. As per SAS-2019, only a few states — Karnataka (51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (52 per cent), Meghalaya (71 per cent) and Telangana (52 per cent) — have more than 50 per cent income from crop production in the total HH income. Besides, the income from the allied activity of livestock farming is about 15, 17 and 18 per cent (all India, Punjab and Haryana, respectively). The share of livestock income in SAS-2019 has jumped by about 4 percentage points (all India) and 7 percentage points (Punjab), but slipped by nearly 1 percentage point in Haryana compared to SAS-2014. Overall, the share of livestock income in Haryana has remained relatively high in both SAS-2014 and SAS-2019. The greater sale of Haryana’s milk in cities such as New Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh is one of the reasons for its higher income from livestock, especially dairy farming.

Farm size matters

The combined income from crop farming and its allied activities of livestock was about 54 per cent in India, 74 per cent in Punjab and 57 per cent in Haryana in 2018-19. Most of the AHHs are still dependent on agriculture, though the dependence has decreased nationwide and in Haryana but increased in Punjab compared to 2012-13. The dependence on agriculture is positively associated with the farm size. Across farm sizes, the dependence on agriculture and livestock income is about 31 per cent for sizes up to 0.4 hectare, whereas it is 83 per cent and 92 per cent for farm sizes of 4-10 hectares and above 10 hectares, respectively.

Income from non-farm enterprises is just about 6, 4 and 5 per cent in India, Punjab and Haryana, respectively. Moreover, it has decreased compared to 2012-13.

At the all-India level, the largest source of income for AHHs is wages/salary, which accounts for about 40 per cent, though it is 22 per cent and 34 per cent in Punjab and Haryana, respectively. It is negatively associated with the farm size. This source gives income up to 50 per cent to AHHs owning up to 1 hectare, while it is around 10 per cent for farm sizes above 4 hectares. It may be mainly wage income for marginal farmers. It is to be noted that the dependence on wages and salaries has increased by 7.5 percentage points over 2012-13, mainly for marginal and small farmers. Hence, it can be inferred that the average Indian farmer is becoming more of a labourer today.

During two periods — 2012-13 to 2018-19 and 2002-03 to 2012-13 — the annual growth rate in the income of AHHs was slightly higher at 6.31 per cent at the all-India level, but it decreased in Punjab and Haryana in the latter period. It means the productivity in these states may have reached a plateau, whereas it may have increased in other states due to higher procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) and a higher yield.

Banking on wages & salaries

From this analysis, we can conclude that the income of AHHs from crop production is decreasing and the dependence on wages and salaries is increasing, especially for marginal and small farmers. Unprofitable farming on small farms is compelling farmers to lease out land or become labourers. Hence, there is a need to safeguard the ownership of small farms and legalise tenancy so that insurance, credit and other support can be availed by the actual cultivators. The income of AHHs from non-farm enterprises has decreased from 2012-13 to 2018-19. Farmers owning 4 to 10 hectares are leasing in land to make use of their tractors and other machinery. It requires policy changes to incentivise farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) as well as cooperatives for involving them in the processing of the surplus produce.

The author is former Professor, SBI Chair, CRRID, and ex-General Manager, NABARD

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

3
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

4
Himachal

Freebies seem to have gone with the wind in rain-battered Himachal

5
Trending

'Gadar 2' bash: When Sunny Deol puts his arm around Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder; netizens say 'Darr 2 toh banti hai'

6
Haryana

Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

7
Sports

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

8
Himachal

Rain fury: Himachal tourism industry suffers Rs 2,000 crore loss in July-August; hoteliers offer discounts to increase footfall

9
J & K

Suspension of J-K lecturer who appeared in SC over Article 370 revoked

10
World

Pakistani woman, a drug addict, throws newborn from 6th floor of building in Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...

'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, I think it's going to be me': Nikki Haley

'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley

Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...

PM discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal

Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...

'BJP leaders nervous': Uma Bharti express disappointment at not being invited in launch of 'maha yatra' in poll-bound MP

'BJP leaders nervous': Uma Bharti express disappointment at not being invited in launch of 'maha yatra' in poll-bound MP

Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024

Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'


Cities

View All

Despite four FIRs, police yet to arrest fake travel agent couple

Amritsar: Despite 4 FIRs, police yet to arrest fake travel agent couple

Potholed road flooded by sewer water near Old Sabzi Mandi irks commuters

Policeman dies in accidental fire from revolver

Drug peddling vis drones: 3-day police remand for 4 smugglers

Two women members of family killed in Tarn Taran road mishap

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

Bribe case effect : Mayor forms committee to probe health wing cases

RLA earns Rs 24.25 cr from auction of CH01C fancy Nos. in 3 years

Now, PGI asks docs, students to post selfies, tag PMO

PEC chair to go under hammer in Barcelona

Illegal structures demolished

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Anticipating rise in footfall, Delhi Metro to sell 'Tourist Smart Cards'

PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

G20 Sherpa meet in Nuh to finalise joint document

Over 11,000 dumping spots cleaned in Delhi, says Mayor

False dowry, rape charges amount to cruelty: Delhi High Court

4 armed robbers strike at chemist shop, attack owner

4 armed robbers strike at chemist shop, attack owner

Double suicide: 17 days on, SHO among 3 booked by Kapurthala police; kin say won't cremate body till accused held

Hate crime against Sikhs: North American Punjabi Association writes to US Secy of State

Pathankot: Tainted school principal out of probe committee

Open House: What steps should the government take for better behaviour by the men in uniform?

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 31: Dilapidated streets, overflowing sewers irk residents at Giaspura flats, Gurmeet Nagar

Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

New projects for city on the cards ahead of MC elections, old hang fire

New projects for city on the cards ahead of MC elections, old hang fire

Housing Department for Rajpura's inclusion in Metro feasibility study

Schoolteachers participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Man arrested with 204 bottles of illegal liquor

Gang of robbers busted, five held