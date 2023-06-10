 Customise health cover as per your needs : The Tribune India

Customise health cover as per your needs

With high premiums a deterrent, insurers are coming up with competitive plans

Customise health cover as per your needs

IN the fiscal year 2021-22, the number of persons covered under health insurance in the country stood at 52.04 crore, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad in the Lok Sabha recently.



Vijay C Roy

IN the fiscal year 2021-22, the number of persons covered under health insurance in the country stood at 52.04 crore, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad in the Lok Sabha recently. This shows that a significantly high number of citizens are still not covered under any health insurance.

Source: Renewbuy

A majority of the people are covered under the government-funded health insurance schemes, followed by the corporate sector, which is largely limited to urban households. There are only around four crore individual health insurance policies.

In India, the health insurance segment is currently dominated by five standard health insurers — Religare-led Care Health Insurance, Niva (Max) Bupa Health Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, Star Health & Allied Insurance and Manipal Cigna Health Insurance. Besides, there are 25 general insurance companies which offer health insurance products.

Lack of awareness is the primary reason for the low health insurance penetration. “Many people are still unaware of the financial benefits health insurance offers, especially during medical exigencies. The cost of premium could be another factor as to why people don’t opt for health coverage,” says Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head-Health Administration Team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Experts feel there are millions of people who can afford health insurance but no one caters to them. The low insurance penetration is also attributed to the traditional branch-led distribution system. “In smaller towns, there is hardly any office of an insurance company. The insurance companies have failed to reach people living in tier 2, 3 or 4 cities because there is very less reliance on physical distribution,” points out Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy.

Besides this, frauds, misselling and lack of awareness about the benefits of health insurance continue to plague the industry.

Impact of Covid-19

The health insurance industry has undergone a sea-change especially post-Covid-19. People have become more concerned about addressing their health issues and health insurance has started gaining prominence.

“Covid has given a big push to the industry by making people aware of the non-preparedness in case of emergency. In many cases, hospitalisation expenses were skyrocketing and people found it safer to get a health insurance,” says Chatterjee.

In the past two-three years, there has been growing awareness about customised health insurance in tier-1 cities, metros and also from people who don’t have deep pockets, including millennials, in tier-2 and 3 cities.

What is customisation

Most insurance products offer protection for hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation. Let’s say, Person A (in his 40s), living in a small city and with limited income, suffers from an illness which does not require hospitalisation, but needs regular OPD consultation and medication. In such a case, regular doctor visits, laboratory tests and medicine bills can heavily impact one’s savings. Person A can customise his policy as per his requirement offered by a particular company.

Though customisation of health insurance has been an option for the past couple of years, it has gained traction post-Covid. Considering the high premiums, insurers have introduced customised policies which provide those insured the flexibility to choose the plans as per their needs.

“People have diverse healthcare needs and hence tailormade products are being introduced. A significant step has been taken to fulfil the increasing need for the customisation of policies by making them more flexible and modular. This also makes the policy financially viable,” says Nerurkar.

Bajaj Allianz has launched a ‘My Health Care’ plan that offers the flexibility to choose the cover as per the customer’s needs. Similarly, RenewBuy has launched a ‘Health Wellness’ plan that offers pre-hospitalisation and OPD treatment. It is 30 per cent cheaper and offers unlimited doctor-on-phone consultation and free lab tests, to mention a few benefits.

How it will help

According to a NITI Aayog report, the existing health insurance schemes can potentially cover 70 per cent of the population, but those uninsured face challenges in getting need-based health insurance plans. This segment needs insurance that is simple, easy and cost-effective as compared to general health insurance policies.

The need for customisation is fundamental in these times of high inflation. Customers will have the flexibility to choose the coverage, the sum insured, the deductibles, co-payments, sub-limits, benefits, room-type, waiting periods and opt for various optional covers.

The ‘Use and File’ policy of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has helped insurers introduce new products without seeking prior approval from the regulator. With regards to customisation, the initiatives by IRDAI will empower customers to customise their coverage as per their need and encourage insurers to address those requirements.

Benefits of Customisation

  • A customised plan allows individuals to design their policy as per requirement. Besides the sum assured, a customer can decide on the number of family members to be included, city where he or she wants to be treated, number of critical illnesses covered, higher no-claim bonus (NCB), benefits such as daily hospital allowance and maternity cover.
  • It also enables individuals to make effective and efficient healthcare decisions as per their priorities.
  • Features such as maternity cover, critical illness booster, air ambulance service and accidental death cover can also be availed.

Keep in mind

  • Buy health insurance when you are young; the earlier the better
  • Understand your need and requirements
  • Consider family history of illness, income
  • Do research and choose the right plan
  • Make honest declaration of health status
  • Know what’s covered and what’s not

Why to buy health insurance

Financial support: It acts as a strong financial support during emergency.

Costlier treatment: As the cost of medical treatment is rising by the day, the health insurance plan covers a wide range of expenses without hitting your pocket.

Tax exemption: Rebate up to Rs 25,000 under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961 on premium paid.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

7
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

9
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

10
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh: Police arrest prime suspects

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

21-year-old found dead inside car

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk