 Designed & MADE IN INDIA FOR the world : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Designed & MADE IN INDIA FOR the world
LOOKING AHEAD 2024

Designed & MADE IN INDIA FOR the world

Global debut of new models in the country is now a recurring trend

Designed & MADE IN INDIA FOR the world

Honda Elevate



Vijay C Roy

IN August 2020, Kia Sonet made its global debut in India. Sonet was the newest entrant in the sub-4-metre space and the third model to come out of Kia Motors’ India stable. In June this year, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) unveiled its latest global SUV — Honda Elevate — at a world premiere event in India, making it the first country to manufacture and sell the all-new Elevate globally.

In October, Tata Motors’ flagship SUVs’ new (facelift versions) Harrier and Safari made their global debut. In December, the much-awaited Kia Sonet Facelift also made its global debut in New Delhi.

TATA HARRIER

With increasing spending power, car buyers are veering towards spacious four-wheelers, leaving passenger vehicle makers more desirous of a slice of the world’s third largest market. This is evident from the fact that some of the offerings by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have made their global debut in India in the recent past, and are also exporting from India.

To have a bigger share of the market, the passenger vehicle makers are specifically designing products to cater to the preferences and needs of the Indian consumers. For example, Honda Elevate made its debut in India as it is the lead country for its production and sales worldwide. Elevate has been designed to cater to the preferences of Indian consumers.

During the launch of Kia Sonet facelift version, Hardeep Singh Brar, head of sales and marketing, Kia India, said, “This (Sonet) is our third world premiere in India. It is the biggest market for compact and mid-size SUVs, so the global premiere has to happen in India.” Since its inception in 2020, Sonet has been exported to over 100 countries.

India, being the world’s third largest automotive market, is extremely important for all the major OEMs. According to analysts, the country offers a diverse and dynamic market with a promising outlook on becoming a manufacturing and export hub. “We have received an overwhelming response from the market and recently crossed the sales milestone of 20,000 in the first 100 days of the launch. We have also started export of Elevate to Nepal. In a first for HCIL (Honda Cars India Ltd), Elevate will also be exported to Japan from India. This strategic move is a strong reflection of the manufacturing capabilities of India operations and also solidifies our vision of making the country a key export hub in Honda business,” says Kunal Behl, vice-president, marketing and sales, HCIL.

According to Behl, India is a key market for Honda in the Asia and Oceania regions and with its future growth potential, the country is playing a vital role in the development and introduction of models. “In the past, we have had several other models which made their global debut in India. This includes the 4th generation of Honda City in 2013 and 2nd generation of Honda Amaze in 2018,” he adds.

After its successful debut in India earlier this year, Honda Elevate that is to be exported to Japan will be launched in the market there under the brand name WR-V.

In addition to this, French automaker Citroen’s C3 Aircross SUV made its global debut in India in April this year.

Automaker Jeep India has also launched its 4x2 Compass automatic. This product has been designed and engineered specifically for India. Compass is one of the most sought-after vehicles in India.

Every Jeep nameplate is available with 4X4 but recently, the Compass 4x2 was launched to have a larger share of the market. “It is a make-for-India product. With this, what we have done is to increase the accessible market. Also, India is the only country outside North America where Jeep makes four models locally — Jeep Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler — and also exports to other right-hand-drive markets around the world,” says Aditya Jairaj, head of Jeep India Operations and deputy managing director, Stellantis India.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am