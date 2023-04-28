Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: dentalsciences.puchd.ac.in/

The institute aims at providing excellent oral health care facilities to the general public in addition to undergraduate training to students. It has the ability to generate ample research avenues in dental / medical sciences which can have a far-reaching impact on not only oral but general health with special thrust on community healthcare and outreach programs for the children and the underserved population.

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in/

Recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), New Delhi, and affiliated to the Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, for BAMS (Ayurvedacharya) & MD courses, the college aims to train the students with highest quality of traditional values of Ayurveda and work for the uplift of Ayurveda science. The college has gained distinction as various important and well-known pharmaceutical companies of the country have shown keen interest in the activities and development of Ayurveda in the college.

Homoeopathic Medical College, Chandigarh

Estd: 1974

Website: https://www.hmcchd26.com/

Among the top homoeopathy colleges in the region. Admissions are made on the basis of merit list of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The college wants to serve the suffering humanity with the benefits of homoeopathy.