 Edmund Dulac and his world of fairy tales : The Tribune India

’Art & Soul

Edmund Dulac and his world of fairy tales

Edmund Dulac’s magical illustrations influenced and entertained generations of children and adult readers

Edmund Dulac and his world of fairy tales

From an Italian tale: 'The Serpent Prince'. All illustrations are by Edmund Dulac



BN Goswamy

(His work reminds one of) things seen in a vision or a mirage; or traced by the fancy of a child in the lichens on the wall, the water discolourations upon a ceiling, or the light shining through a broken crumpled shade; or, even like the things we try to decipher in the leaping flames and glowing embers of an open fire…

— From a description of Edmund Dulac’s work

When I examine myself and my methods of thought, I come to the conclusion that the gift of fantasy has meant more to me than any talent for abstract, positive thinking.

— Albert Einstein

Imagine yourself as a child, sitting by the fireside, listening to a tale being told by your snuggly old dadi as you sidle up to her. And imagine the tale beginning a little like this: “The old wife sang merrily as she sat in the inglenook stirring the soup, for she had never felt so sad. Many, many years had come and gone, leaving the weight of their winters on her shoulders and the touch of snow on her hair without ever bringing her a little child. This made her and her dear old husband very sad, for there were many children outside, playing in the snow.”

There is enchantment in the imagined scene, and it is this enchantment which Edmund Dulac (1882-1953), one of the premier figures in ‘the golden age of children’s gift books’, as he has been called, sought to capture in his illustrations. Here, at home, we are unlikely to know much about him — he was born and educated in France, but became naturalised as a British citizen, earning the nickname l’Anglais (the ‘Englishman’ in other words) after a while — but one learns that he kept ‘conquering’, with his magical illustrations, a whole generation of children and adult readers for years.

From a Belgian tale: ‘The Seven Conquerors of the Queen of the Mississippi’.

Dulac’s range was remarkably wide. He did not begin with painting fairy tales. When in England, the first work which he illustrated — which incidentally shot him to fame almost instantly — was that perennial classic ‘Jane Eyre’. Very quickly, he became a leading name in the book arts, producing illustrations for the Brontë sisters and popular magazines. Annual exhibitions of his drawings and paintings were held at the Leicester Galleries, London, which led to both the European and American art world being drawn to him and his prodigious talent. One of the critics described his work as “rich with poetry and imagination, and strong in the possession of that decorative element which renders a picture universally pleasing”. In their essence, Dulac’s themes ‘tended towards the fantastical’, and he was as drawn to the ‘Arabian Nights’ and the ‘Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam’, as to the Brontes. Art Nouveau, with its unending tendril-like lines and lithe figures, wispy like smoke, was at that time a dominant style in England, and Dulac kept leaning on it. But his imagination was his own, and he kept embroidering, refining, and reaching out nearly all his life.

From a Russian tale: ‘The Snegorotchka’.

It was fantasy, which is so central an ingredient of fairy tales, that led Dulac to be drawn to them, one can be certain. Consider, for instance, a fairy tale — he was a collector of tales himself — like ‘Snegorotchka’, a tale from Russia, the opening words of which I have cited above. When the childless old couple decide to entertain themselves by making a snowman — in fact, a little snow maiden — and suddenly their sculpture starts turning real and slowly emerging from snow into the prettiest, daintiest little girl that anyone ever saw, the impossibility of it, the astonishment and the delight apart, is what Dulac must have been enchanted by before he sat down to illustrate it.

Again, in the ‘Tale of the Serpent Prince’, originally written by an Italian poet long ago, he must have found great fantasy. For, the tale speaks of a poor forester’s wife who finds a tiny serpent in her firewood. She is startled but then the serpent offers himself up for adoption by this kind-hearted woman. The serpent grows — ‘as children do’ — and soon demands a wife. And not just any wife! He must marry the king’s daughter. Surprisingly, the king agrees to meet this demand but he has a condition. “I will give my daughter in marriage only if the adopted son-serpent can turn all the fruit in the royal orchards to gold.” Will that happen? Dulac, while illustrating the tale, lets his imagination of the king’s own riches roam in the direction of India or Persia and brings in phalanxes of elephants laden with riches.

Cover of one of Dulac’s books, 1916.

Little known is the fact that Dulac also produced portraits, caricatures, posters, tapestries, carpets, furniture and — as a friend of the poet WB Yeats — some theatrical props. He also designed stamps, bank notes and proposed coinage. But, without doubt, his first love remained the illustration of fairy tales.

In the times in which Dulac was active, the world saw two wars. And with them at the back of his mind, he collected a number of tales and published them, but only tales that belonged to the ‘Allied Nations’: thus, England, France, Russia, Holland, Belgium and the like. One of the tales he illustrated was that of ‘The Seven Conquerors of the Queen of the Mississippi’, which, as some say, was subtle propaganda, aimed at persuading the United States to join the war on the side of the Allies. But one does not talk here of politics: it is the soaring, rich imagination of Dulac that is the subject. And that imagination is of the kind which belongs to the poet, the writer, the artist.

Speaking of imagination, the great Sufi saint, Bu Ali Shah Qalandar of Panipat, writing in Persian, once said: “Bu Ali, shair shudi, sahir shudi!” Meaning, roughly, “Says Bu Ali: if you become a poet, you become a magician.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Annamalai lied on Indigo emergency door opening issue: TN Minister

Annamalai lied on Indigo emergency door opening issue: Tamil Nadu minister


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop