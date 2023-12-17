Cambodia

‘e-Arrival Card’ for Cambodia

Cambodia is set to launch a six-month trial ‘e-Arrival Card’ scheme for all travellers to the South-East Asian country starting from January 1. It will replace the plethora of paper forms that are currently required on arrival. Passengers will have an option to fill in an electronic form.The ‘e-Arrival Card’ will make it easier for foreign travellers to complete the immigration formalities and health procedures in one form. The kingdom received 4.4 million tourists in the first 10 months of 2023, a significant rise of around 180 per cent over the same period last year. The Star

Sri Lanka

Severe drought looms large

A severe drought is predicted between February and the middle of next year, posing a threat to the country’s food security, especially at a time when people endure hardships due to the economic crisis, experts warn. This transpired at a top-level scientific session on climate change and its impact on food security. Sri Lanka, it was pointed out, is already a country vulnerable to climate changes with frequent extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and storms that could damage crops and disrupt supply chains. The session also emphasised the need for policy and adaptation measures. Daily Mirror

Vietnam

Top New Year destinations

Vietnam is the second most popular New Year destination in Asia for all sorts of travellers, travel platform 12Go has found. It has put together a winter travel list using internal ticket data. The top 10 list is headed by Thailand with the Philippines, India and Cambodia behind Vietnam in that order. The travel platform recommended Sa Pa as a winter retreat for families, and Hanoi’s bustling streets for solo adventurers, besides Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City for holiday atmosphere. Other destinations in the list include Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia and Japan. VN Express

Thailand

Half a million EVs on streets

In a promising trend that Thailand is moving towards a clean energy society, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered to run on Thai streets reached 512,343 units as of November 30, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) said. This number can be divided into categories — battery EV: 120,719 units; hybrid EV (benzene): 326,178; hybrid EV (diesel): 11,596; hybrid EV (LPG/benzene): 400; plug-in hybrid EV (benzene): 53,172 and plug-in hybrid EV (diesel): 278. Although Japanese brands are still dominating the Thai market, Chinese automakers are fast catching up. The Nation