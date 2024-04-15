 Empower farmers to strike the best bargain : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Empower farmers to strike the best bargain
INFOCUS: Agriculture

Empower farmers to strike the best bargain

Empower farmers to strike the best bargain

File photo



Raj Kumar

Rabi marketing season

SINCE the mid-1960s, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) has been recommending the minimum support price (MSP) for 23 crops. The factors being considered for formulating the MSP include the cost of production; input-output price parity; trends in market prices; demand and supply; inter-crop price parity; the effect on the industrial cost structure, cost of living and the general price level; the international price situation; and the implications for subsidy. Supply-related factors like production, imports, exports, domestic availability and carry-over stocks are also considered. The MSP is recommended by providing a 50 per cent margin on the paid-out costs plus the imputed cost of family labour utilisation.

In order to facilitate hassle-free, early and direct payment of farmers’ produce into their bank accounts, procurement portals have been set up by the majority of the states with the help of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. The system enables online registration of farmers by linking their digitised land records. The farmer has to get himself registered by mentioning his Aadhaar number and other details. After the completion of registration, he can access the portal with his username and password.

Farmers need to keep several aspects in mind to fetch remunerative prices for their produce during the ongoing rabi marketing season.

Sale through online procurement portals: To facilitate hassle-free, early and direct payment of farmers’ produce into their bank accounts, procurement portals have been set up by the majority of the states of India with the help of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. These portals go by different names: Anaaj Kharid portal in Punjab, e-kharid portal in Haryana, HP Agriculture Produce Procurement Portal in Himachal Pradesh and e-khareed portal in Uttarakhand. Farmers can access these portals through the Central Foodgrains Procurement Portal (www.cfpp.nic.in). Farmers’ registration on this portal is mandatory to avail this facility. The system enables online registration of farmers by linking their digitised land records, receipt of produce in designated markets and payments to farmers through the online mode. The farmer has to get himself registered by mentioning his Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, address, size of landholding, bank account, etc. After the completion of registration, he can access the portal using his username and password.

Market infrastructure: Aimed at facilitating the marketing of farm produce, there are 7,085 regulated markets (including sub yards) in the country, of which Maharashtra has the highest number (929), followed by Uttar Pradesh (633), Karnataka (564), Madhya Pradesh (557), West Bengal (537), Odisha (535), Rajasthan (484), Punjab (437), Gujarat (405), Andhra Pradesh (318), Tamil Nadu (288) and Haryana (285). The market committees are represented by farmers, traders, labourers and officials of agriculture and cooperative departments. From 1970-71 to 2022-23, the number of principal yards in Punjab has increased from 88 to 152; the average area served per regulated market has decreased from 573 to 331 sq km; and the number of villages served per regulated market has declined from 139 to 80.

During the current marketing season (as on April 11, 2024), 2,424 mandis are in operation in Punjab, including 152 principal yards, 285 sub-yards, 1,470 purchase centres and 517 temporary yards. Thus, the farmers do not have to travel more than 7-8 km to sell their produce. Grading facilities are available in all important markets. Grading tests are free for farmers, whereas a nominal fee is charged from traders. The prevailing prices of various crops are disseminated through radio, TV, newspapers, Agmarknet, display boards, etc.

Marketing tips: The crop should be harvested at the proper stage as it affects the quality of grains. Before taking it to the market, clean and dry the produce properly to ensure smooth purchase. To remove the damaged/spoiled grains, proper grading/sorting is necessary. Farmers should be aware of the market arrivals, prevailing market prices and the date of entry of procurement agencies in the market. The MSP is applicable from the date at which the FCI enters the market for public procurement. Therefore, remaining updated about the prices prevailing in different markets can prove to be helpful. The produce can be sold in the markets where prices are higher, but the additional transportation costs should be taken into account. Farmers’ presence at the time of the auction and weighment is a must. If the price offered by the buyer seems less, the farmer has the right not to accept that bid. In case of any doubt or malpractice in weighment, test weighment up to 10 per cent of the produce can be availed free of cost. If any discrepancy is found, the farmers are compensated accordingly. They must obtain Form J, which is necessary to avail the opportunity of getting bonus, etc., if any, announced by the government.

Uniform grade specifications: For wheat, the maximum prescribed limit of moisture content, foreign matter, admixture of other grains, damaged grains, slightly damaged grains and shrivelled/broken grains is 12, 0.75, 2, 2, 4 and 6 per cent, respectively. The maximum prescribed limit of moisture content is 12 per cent for barley, gram, lentil and 8 per cent for rapeseed & mustard.

The author is Principal Extension Scientist (Agricultural Economics), Department of Economics & Sociology, PAU, Ludhiana

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

2
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

3
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

4
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

5
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

6
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

7
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

8
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

9
India

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

10
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

Middle East on brink, UN Secretary-General Guterres calls fo...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Rain brings respite from heat in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Bansal’s aide Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq to enter fray

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana