 Enable farmers to enhance their bargaining power : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Enable farmers to enhance their bargaining power
Infocus Agriculture Agri-Business

Enable farmers to enhance their bargaining power

Establishing strong supply chains, ensuring fair market practices and promoting value addition through food processing and agro-industries can contribute to the growth and profitability of the agri-business sector.

Enable farmers to enhance their bargaining power


VP Sethi and Ramandeep Singh

AGRI-Business refers to the integration of agricultural production and business principles for economic, social, and environmental sustainability through the production, processing and distribution of agricultural products. It encompasses fields such as farming, livestock production, horticulture and food processing. There are several human and institutional links which connect together for successful establishment and operation of any agri-business:

Input providers supply necessary inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and equipment to growers along with consultation and technical advice on crop or livestock management; capital providers finance agri-businesses through loans to purchase inputs and to support growth and innovation; producers (farmers) produce crop, raise livestock and use resources as well as technologies to enhance productivity and profitability; researchers develop new technologies and solutions to improve agricultural production and food processing. They conduct research on improving crop yields, developing new varieties of crops or improving the safety and quality of food products; storage managers are responsible for logistics, managing the storage and preservation of crops to maintain their quality until they are processed or sold; processors operate food processing plants where they transform raw materials into value-added products and package the agricultural products while ensuring food safety and quality and regulatory standards; the logistics and transportation workforce moves agricultural products from farms to processing facilities, markets and consumers and ensures efficient delivery of products; distributors deliver finished food products to retailers, wholesalers or consumers; marketers develop marketing strategies like advertising and branding to promote and sell food products to consumers through effective marketing campaigns based on consumer preferences and trends; consumers buy food products and drive the development of new goods and innovations.

Establishing strong supply chains, ensuring fair market practices and promoting value addition through food processing and agro-industries can contribute to the growth and profitability of the agri-business sector. Successful operation of agri-businesses requires an approach that integrates sustainable practices, innovative technologies, farmers’ empowerment and market-oriented strategies. By embracing these elements, the sector can thrive, contributing to food security, economic growth and rural development.

Key factors to make agri-business a success: Market analysis, value addition, capacity-building, technology integration, financial support, market linkages, access to inputs, sustainability and conservation, farmers’ empowerment (to facilitate the formation of cooperatives or producer groups to strengthen farmers’ bargaining power, enable collective decision-making and enhance access to resources and markets), monitoring and evaluation of progress and impact by collecting and analysing data to assess the effectiveness of interventions and make necessary adjustments or improvements.

Some important and lucrative agri-business systems are discussed here:

Crop production: These systems focus on cultivating and managing different types of crops, which can include field crops (such as cereals, oilseeds and vegetables), horticultural crops (fruits, flowers and vegetables), or permanent crops (orchards and vineyards).

Livestock production: Livestock-oriented systems involve raising animals for various purposes, such as meat, dairy, eggs, or fibres. Examples include cattle, dairy farming, poultry production, pig farming and sheep/goat husbandry.

Aquaculture: It is the cultivation of aquatic organisms like fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants in controlled environments. It can take the form of fish farming, shrimp cultivation, oyster farming, or seaweed cultivation.

Organic farming: It emphasises the use of natural inputs and techniques while avoiding synthetic chemicals. These systems follow strict guidelines for soil and crop management, pest and disease control and animal welfare.

Agroforestry: Agroforestry combines agricultural practices with the cultivation of trees or shrubs. It aims to create sustainable and productive land-use systems that benefit both crops and trees, providing ecological, economic, and social benefits.

Precision farming: Precision farming relies on advanced technology, such as remote sensing, GPS, and data analytics, to optimise crop and livestock management. It enables farmers to make precise decisions concerning planting, irrigation, fertilisation and harvesting operations.

Vertical farming: It involves the cultivation of crops in vertically stacked layers or controlled environments, such as high-rise buildings or indoor facilities. This system utilises artificial lighting, hydroponics, and climate control to maximise production in limited spaces.

Agri-tourism: Agri-tourism combines agricultural activities with tourism to attract visitors. It includes farm tours, farm stays, farm festivals, agricultural education programmes and on-farm recreational activities.

Agri-processing: It involves the processing, packaging and transformation of agricultural commodities into value-added products. Examples include food processing, beverage production, dairy processing and grain milling.

Agricultural supply chain: These systems encompass the transportation, storage, distribution and marketing of agricultural products from farm to consumer. They involve stakeholders such as farmers, processors, distributors, retailers and consumers.

Establishing strong supply chains, ensuring fair market practices and promoting value addition through food processing and agro-industries can contribute to the overall growth and profitability of the agri-business sector. Successful establishment and operation of agri-businesses require a comprehensive approach that integrates sustainable practices, innovative technologies, farmers’ empowerment and market-oriented strategies. By embracing these elements, the sector can thrive, contributing to food security, economic growth and rural development.

VP Sethi is Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Ramandeep Singh is Director, School of Business Studies, PAU, Ludhiana

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

2
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

3
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

4
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

5
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

6
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

7
Punjab

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

8
India

‘Have you heard Sidhu Moosewala's song 295’: Rahul Gandhi on number of seats for INDIA bloc

9
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

10
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high levels as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls

Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election

30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days

Odisha reels under blistering heat; 20 people die of sunstroke in 3 days

Since Friday, a total of 99 suspected sunstroke deaths were ...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu