Follow the LEGAL path

Dr Abhinandan Bassi

Numerous legal career prospects are provided by Indian Legal Education. The landscape of legal education has changed significantly over time, with additional streams being added alongside the more established ones. Emerging streams like cyber law, sports law, and healthcare law reflect the changing requirements of society, while established streams like LL.B. and LL.M. continue to serve as the cornerstone of legal education. With programmes like BA.LL.B, BBA.LL.B, BSc.LL.B, and BCom.LL.B, students have the rare chance to integrate legal education with a variety of academic subjects, giving them a comprehensive understanding of law and its applications in many sectors.

Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL.B)

The three-year LLB degree is still the cornerstone of legal education, providing thorough understanding of a range of legal topics, including criminal law, constitutional law, and even more. Following graduation from any stream a bachelor’s degree in commerce, science, or the arts, for example one may pursue this degree programme. Majority of traditional universities have Department of Laws that offer the three-year BA and BLLB..

BA.LLB. Degree Programme

The BA.LLB. curriculum offers students a thorough understanding of law along with courses like history, political science, sociology, and literature by fusing legal studies with the humanities. Specialties within BA.LLB. frequently consist of:

Business Law: With this concentration, students can become proficient in a variety of legal areas, including corporate law, laws pertaining to corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, insurance law, banking law, and laws pertaining to SEBI and RBI.

Emerging Streams Cyber Law

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)

Sports Law

Media and Entertainment Law

Healthcare Law

Environmental Law

Arbitration

Forensic Science

Constitutional Law: This specialisation focuses on the study of the Indian Constitution, its principles, doctrines, and the part played by different organisations in preserving constitutional principles. Students study subjects like judicial activism, directive principles, and fundamental rights.

Criminal Law: Students specialising in criminal law are prepared to handle both substantive and procedural components of criminal justice. Evidence law, the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and new developments in criminal jurisprudence are among the subjects discussed.

International Law: This concentration covers topics, including public international law, international commercial law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law. It also examines the concepts and procedures of international law.

Family Law: This area of law focuses on matters relating to guardianship, adoption, divorce, marriage, and inheritance. The complexities of personal laws, marital conflicts, and changing patterns in family law are all explored by the students.

BBA.LLB.

Students interested in corporate law, business administration, and entrepreneurship can enroll in the BBA.LLB. course, which blends legal studies and business administration. Within BBA.LLB., specialisations could include:

Corporate Law: The legal structure controlling corporations, business entities, and commercial transactions is the focus of this specialisation. The topics covered in class include corporate governance, securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, business law, and corporate litigation.

Commercial legislation: This area of expertise addresses the legal ramifications of business dealings, including sales of goods, contracts, negotiable instruments, banking, and insurance legislation. Students learn about alternate dispute resolution procedures and how to resolve commercial conflicts.

Intellectual property rights (IPR): As innovation-driven economies proliferate, IPR specialty deals with the legal defense of intellectual property assets like trade secrets, patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Students investigate matters of technological transfer, licensing, and intellectual property violation.

BSc.LL.B

This curriculum offers students an interdisciplinary approach to comprehending the nexus between law and science by integrating science fields with legal studies. Among the specialisations offered in this course are:

Environmental Law: The study of environmental law focuses on the legal structures that support sustainable development, resource conservation, and environmental protection. Environmental impact assessments, international environmental law, and environmental laws are all studied by students.

Health Law: This area of expertise covers legal matters pertaining to patient rights, medical ethics, healthcare delivery, and regulatory frameworks. Public health law, medical malpractice, bioethics, and healthcare lawsuits are among the subjects discussed.

B.Com. LLB.

This curriculum is designed for students who are interested in corporate law, taxation, and business transactions. It combines legal studies with commerce and finance. B.Com. LL.B. specialisations could include the following:

Tax Law: The legal framework governing taxes, such as income tax, corporation tax, goods and services tax (GST), and international taxation, is the focus of the tax law specialisation. Tax preparation, compliance, and dispute settlement are taught to students.

Law pertaining to Banking and Finance: This area of expertise includes the legal elements of financial transactions, securities regulation, and insolvency law. Regulations pertaining to banks, financial market instruments, project finance, and financial dispute resolution are all explained to students.

BTech LL.B

Students interested in exploring the link between law and developing technologies can apply for the BTech LLB. course, which combines technical subjects with legal studies. BTech LLB. specialisations include:

Cyber Law: This specialisation covers cybercrime, data protection, electronic commerce, and legal aspects of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and block chain.

Intellectual Property Law (Tech): Addressing legal issues specific to technology and innovation-driven industries, this specialisation covers patents, software licensing, technology transfer agreements, and legal aspects of research and development.

The writer is Assistant Professor of Law and Faculty

Coordinator Legal Aid Clinic & ProBono Club, RGNUL, Patiala

Entrance Tests

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at 22 National Law Universities across India. The exam is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which represents these universities at the national level. The exam permits admission to several degree programmes, including BA, BCom, BSc, BBA and Social Work programmes in Law.

Mode: Pen and paper based (in person)

Number of Questions: 150

Exam Pattern: The exam consists of 5 sections: Section 1 (English), 28-32 questions; Section 2 (Current Affairs including GK), 35-39 questions; Section 3 (Logical Reasoning), 28-32 questions; Section 4 (Legal Reasoning), 35-39 questions; Section 5 (Quantitative Techniques), 13-17 questions.

Total Marks: 150

Website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

Law School Admission Test (LSAT-India) for JGLS

LSAT-India is designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), USA, LSAC’s affiliate in India. The exam is accepted by more than 50 law colleges in India for admission to five-year Integrated LLB courses, three-year LLB course, and LLM course. It is the mandatory test for admission to Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) in Sonipat (Haryana). Students for admission to the five-year BA LLB. (Hons.), BBA LLB. (Hons.), BCom LL.B. (Hons.), three-year LLB.(Hons.), three-year BA Legal Studies, three-year BA Criminology and Criminal Justice and one-year LLM. programmes at JGLS are selected on the basis of their performance in the Law School Admission Test-India (LSAT-India).

Pattern: The test is in a multiple choice format and covers logical reasoning, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.

Mode: The LSAT is an AI-enabled Online, Remote-Proctored Test.

Website: https://lawadmissions.jgu.edu.in/

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) for NLUs

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is an annual entrance examination conducted by Delhi’s National Law University (NLU) to select candidates for various courses at 20 member colleges. (Successful candidates gain admission to NLU for BA LLB, LLB, LLM and doctoral-level programmes). The test is a 90-minute in-person exam, testing candidates on their English, their reasoning, their legal aptitude and their knowledge of mathematics and general knowledge.

Applications to sit for the exam can be submitted on the university’s official website.

Website: https://nludelhi.ac.in/home.aspx

Region’s best

Jindal Global Law School, Sonepat

Estd: 2009

Website: https://jgu.edu.in

The school has been ranked as India's Number 1 Law School and world's 72nd best Law School by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Specialisations are offered in three streams.

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Estd: 1992

Website: www.rgnupatiala.org

Extensive and intensive classroom instruction and participative learning atmosphere makes the institute’s five-year integrated course a top notch one in the region. Admission is based on the merit in the Common Admission Test (CLAT).

University Institute of Legal Studies, PU, Chandigarh

Estd: 2004

Website: https://uils.puchd.ac.in

Courses: 5-year integrated BA LLB .

Department of Laws, PU, Chd

Estd: 1959

Website: https://laws.puchd.ac.in

Army Institute of Law, Mohali

Estd: 1999 (In Mohali campus since 2003

Ranking: NAAC grade ‘B’and was ranked 26 in NIRF 2023.

Website: www.armyinstituteoflaw.org

Department of Law, Punjabi University, Patiala

Estd: 1965

Website: www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in

Institute of Law, Kurukshetra University

Estd: 1969

Website: www.kuk.ac.in

University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh University

Estd: 2016

Ranking: NAAC A+

Website: www.cuchd.in

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi

Estd: 2021

Website: http://www.srisukhmanigroup.edu.in/sri-sukhmani-college-of-law/

Law Department, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa

Estd: 2003

Website: www.cdlu.ac.in

Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak

Estd: 1978

Website: www.mdurohtak.com

Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar

Estd: July, 2012

Website: www.kclasr.org

2023 NIRF Top 10 1 National Law School of India University, Bengaluru 2 National Law University,New Delhi 3 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 4 The West Bengal Nat’l University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata 5 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 6 Symbiosis Law School, Pune, maharashtra 7 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar 8 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneshwar 9 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 10 Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

Diploma in Cyber Law and Forensics

This course with a duration of 6 months to one year involves the study of country's cyber laws and regulations.

What you will study: Indian and International Cyber Laws and Forensics, Impact of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Law, Cryptocurrency and its legal dynamics.

Eligibility: Plus II with Science with a minimum of 50%.

Where to study: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; NLIU, Bhopal; New Delhi University School of Law and Legal Studies, etc.

Fee: Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000.

Diploma in Taxation Law

This one-year Diploma in Taxation Law gives students an in-depth knowledge of taxation rules and regulations.

What you will study: Income Tax Act, tax planning, and compliance, corporate taxation, fundamentals of GST, etc.

Eligibility: Plus II with a minimum 60% score.

Where to study: ILS Law College, Pune; Symbiosis Law School, Pune; Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune; PRIN. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai, etc.

Fee: Rs 5000 to Rs 35,000.

Diploma in Criminology

This one-year diploma course involves the study of criminal justice law and theories.

What you will study: Criminal investigation, criminal law under the IPC, criminology, penology, forensic science, and criminal investigation.

Eligibility: Plus II from a recognised board.

Where to study: MNLU, Mumbai; Govt Law College, Ajmer; Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Govt Law College, Chennai; UNIRAJ, Jaipur; Amity Law School, Jaipur, etc.

Fee: Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,00,000.

Diploma in Paralegal Practice

The key responsibility of a paralegal is to write reports, take witness statements, attend meetings with experts, conduct legal research, proof-read, network, and build relationships. The diploma is of 1 to 3-year duration

What you will study: Legal Writing, Land Laws, Child Rights Law, Law and Social Inclusion, Juvenile Justice, Legal Counselling And Writing

Eligibility: Plus II or equivalent from a recognised board.

Where to study: National Law University, Orissa; IGNOU

Fee: Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000.