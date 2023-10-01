 FOOD TALK: Fry it right : The Tribune India

FOOD TALK: Fry it right

If you master the technique of deep frying, the oil-dunked delicacies will absorb as little fat as shallow fried stuff

FOOD TALK: Fry it right


Pushpesh Pant

There is something about fried foods that makes them irresistible, even addictive. In the Indian tradition, deep fried foods are referred to as pakwana and are considered pure foods that can be partaken of by the orthodox without any fear of pollution. Times have changed, and the mere mention of the word ‘fried’ sets the alarm bells ringing. Fried foods have suddenly become taboo. These foods can choke our arteries, add layers of fat all over the body and accelerate the onset and progression of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart, liver, etc.

Few pause to ponder over the difference between deep fried and shallow fried dishes. Stir-fries aren’t mentioned in the same breath. Boiled, steamed, roasted and baked are blindly believed to be better options.

The prevalent myth is that shallow frying is better than deep frying as less fat is absorbed by the ingredient — only part of the surface is exposed to fat. Now, any experienced chef or housewife/home cook can testify that this is not true. If you have mastered the technique of deep frying, which includes maintaining the right temperature of oil/ghee during deep frying, using proper sized utensils and preparing the ingredients beforehand, the deep-fried delicacies will absorb as little fat as shallow fried stuff. If the oil is heated to smoking point (about 350°- 375° C) and food is deep fried, it will remain in contact with fat for a short while and absorb very little fat. The batter has a useful role to play in healthy deep frying. Starch and carbs have a lot of water content. Dipping in very hot oil releases steam that pushes the oil outward. It is only when the temperature is low and the batter is not providing a protective shield that food becomes soggy or greasy. Small-sized portions need minimal contact with oil.

Deep frying in the American and British context means plunging the potatoes, fish or chicken in a deep fryer for mass consumption. This is where the trouble about cheap cooking oils and transfats begins. Recall puri, luchi, kachori prepared at home? Not a drop of extra oil/ghee would stain your fingertips because home cooks and halwais had mastered the skill of deep frying. Ditto for pakoras and samosas. The translucent Japanese tempura is so attractive because it allows you to enjoy deep fried stuff without guilt. The thin batter allows the seafood and vegetables to retain their natural texture, colour and flavours.

We would like to reassure our beloved readers that our body needs fat as much as proteins, carbs, salt, sugar and vitamins. No harm can come to you if you enjoy fried foods in moderation. Any oil that your palate prefers is fine as long as you avoid hydrogenated vanaspati, palm oil or oils in vogue, for instance those with low smoking point. Wisdom is encapsulated in the adage: ati sarvatra varjyet! Don’t yield to gluttony or over-indulge. Pan-grilling on a non-stick pan with a thin film of oil layering can be a good substitute for shallow frying that is encountered in dhabas. Try out ajwaini arbi and cucumber pakora at home and relax!

Cucumber Pakora

Ingredients

Cucumber (medium-sized) 1

Gram flour 1/4 cup

Rice flour 1/4 cup

Salt To taste

Mustard oil 3/4 cup

Chaat masala To taste

Method

Wash and slice the cucumber in thin discs. Combine gram and rice flour and salt with water and prepare a thin batter. Heat oil to smoking point in a thick-bottomed pan. Test the oil temperature by dropping a blob of batter into it. If it rises to the top after sinking, the oil is right for frying. Deep fry the pakora by dipping the cucumber discs in the batter; gently lower these into oil. Cook on medium high flame in batches turning pakoras once. Don’t overcook. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on kitchen towels. Sprinkle chaat masala and serve with chutney of choice or tomato sauce.

Ajwaini Arbi

Ingredients

Arbi 300 gm

Ajwain 2 tsp

Amchur powder 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/4 tsp

Hing A pinch

Black rock salt To taste

Salt To taste

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Method

Parboil and peal the arbi. Press between palms to flatten. Mix all powdered spices and salt in a little water to make a coarse paste. Coat the flattened arbi in this paste. Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add hing. As soon as it dissolves, carefully place the coated arbi in the pan. Generously sprinkle with ajwain. Cook on medium heat for a minute and half on each side. Sprinkle a little water on arbi, cover and simmer on low heat for another minute. Garnish with fresh coriander, mint and green chillies.

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

3
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

4
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

5
Punjab

SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, wife, son arrested by Vigilance Bureau from home

6
Punjab

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
Diaspora

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

9
Diaspora

Sikh restaurant owner's car reportedly shot at, vandalised in London by alleged Khalistan supporters

10
Business

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara

High Commission reports matter to police

RBI extends deadline for exchange of ~2K notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7

96% of notes back with banks

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM

NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case

Monsoon ‘normal’ in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana

Monsoon 'normal' in country; below par in Punjab, Haryana


Cities

View All

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest ends

Amritsar MC collects over Rs 27 cr property tax till Sept 30

Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Kapurthala man held for extortion bid

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Stray Canine Menace: UT dog bite cases till Aug raise concerns, cross 2 years’ count

Speeding auto claims Mohali dentist’s life

UT to stop diesel bus registration from mid-October for this fiscal

Arun tipped to be chief of right to service panel

Unable to pay bribe, Kharar boy hangs self

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

45 lakh tonne waste at Bhalswa dump to be reduced by May, says Arvind Kejriwal

5 ad hoc teachers at Indraprastha college ‘displaced’

Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

Woman’s murder case solved, grandson held

6 held for looting truck loaded with iron rods

Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Wahid Sandhar Sugar Mills deceived over 600 farmers, reveals VB probe

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Work begins to build four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana at Rs 17 crore

Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Farmers' protest disrupts railway services for 3rd day

Begowal residents hold protest; demand reconstruction, repair of roads at earliest

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

500-MT paddy arrives in Sirhind market

Judges interact with jail inmates

After education, health infra to get boost: Jouramajra

Students pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri