 From the fringes, another gem by documentary makers Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • From the fringes, another gem by documentary makers Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena

From the fringes, another gem by documentary makers Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena

‘Lakshmanrekha’, about a man who revived his village’s water sources, has received two IDPA awards

From the fringes, another gem by documentary makers Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena

Lakshman Singh, the inspiration behind ‘Lakshman-rekha’



Renu Sud Sinha

Veteran documentary makers Kavita Bahl and Nandan Saxena picked up yet another award recently for their latest project, ‘Lakshmanrekha’, that tells the story of a school dropout who revived his village’s water sources in the deserts of Rajasthan using traditional methods. It received two Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA) Awards 2024 — silver award in the environment and wildlife category and gold for cinematography.

A poster of the award-winning documentary

With three National Film Awards to their name, awards are not something new in their 30-year journey. “But to be recognised and awarded by your peers feels special,” says Kavita.

Their oeuvre of nearly 40 documentaries has always focussed on people living on the fringes and how traditional wisdom has kept them as well as their ecosystems alive.

Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl with IDPA awards for their documentary ‘Lakshmanrekha’.

For these former journalists, these cinematic stories from the ground are a continuation of the people’s journalism they practised in their ‘previous life’, as Nandan calls it. “We didn’t choose our films, the films chose us.”

Their first film, ‘Agraria: The Sons of Fire’, was about the Adivasis of Chhattisgarh, while ‘Cotton for My Shroud’ dealt with the issue of farmer suicides in Vidarbha. “‘Cotton…’ only focussed on the men. But what happened to the women who were left behind? ‘Candles in the Wind’ told the stories of widows of Punjabi farmers dealing with the burden of their husbands’ debts, taking care of children, ageing parents and the chemically-abused fields,” says Kavita.

“We shot in Mansa, Sangrur and Bathinda, where maximum suicides had taken place. Despite hardships, these resilient women were re-negotiating the rules of engagement with courage and dignity,” recalls Nandan about the documentary, which also won the National Award.

“After ‘Candles…’, we were exploring a topic for our next documentary. We had met Anupam Mishra, an eminent environmentalist and Gandhian, many times and read his book, ‘Aaj Bhi Khare Hai Talab’, a seminal work on water harvesting based on traditional methods. We wanted to make a film on his inspiring work. He directed us, instead, towards Lakshman Singh,” says Kavita.

Motivated by Mishra’s book, a resolute but simple man had turned drought-hit Lapodia, a village near Jaipur, into an oasis with his unorthodox idea of filling the dry ponds by harvesting rainwater. ‘Lakshmanrekha’ documents Singh’s unrelenting efforts — how he convinced the villagers to join him in digging shallow pits or chaukas that slowed the surface runoff of rainwater, maximising ground water recharge. When the crops eventually flourished, nearly 60 more villages adopted this chauka system. A sheepish government, initially unconvinced and indifferent, adopted the system for 700 villages.

Most of the projects of these independent film-makers, who have also made documentaries for Prasar Bharti, United Nations Development Programme, Al Jazeera English and the Public Service Broadcasting Trust, are a labour of love and majorly self-funded. “Sometimes, the grants only recover travel expenses,” says an undeterred Nandan. The self-taught duo has been holding filmmaking workshops to generate funds. But funds or not, work on their next documentary, ‘Whispers of the Desert Wind’, has already started.

“We are also venturing into feature films. Two scripts are ready and one of them is based on the legend of Meera,” says Nandan. These stories may become movies in the coming years, but making documentaries will remain their first love. As Nandan puts it simply, “It is our life.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 soldiers killed after T-72 tank swept away in Shyok river in eastern Ladakh

2
Punjab

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Trending

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

4
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

6
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

7
Haryana

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

8
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

9
India

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

10
Jalandhar

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...

India’s first T20 World champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

India’s first T20 world champion skipper MS Dhoni, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hail India’s T20 World Cup triumph

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gam...

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi speaks to Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

Congratulates Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and la...

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

Dignified Rahul Dravid signs off as India coach with World Cup high

‘The Wall’ crumbles after emotions take charge at the end of...

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Sin...


Cities

View All

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue