Gandhi is dead. Long live Gandhi!

The tempest of madness issuing from the hideous depths of communal hell after covering a considerable part of our unfortunate land with destruction and death has extinguished that Heavenly Light which had not only been flooding it with spiritual luster from end to end but had also been transmitting immortalising warmth and energy to it. Mahatma Gandhi, who presented in his peerless personality the rarest combination of bhakti yoga and karma yoga and who infused life into the millions of extinct Indian bones and converted the biggest graveyard of ancient achievements and future hopes into a glorious ivory-ground of the revived spirit of man, has ceased to walk this earth. The ringing of murderous shots at New Delhi was like the crack of doom for Indian culture and civilisation. But they would not only be able to bear the shock of the sudden disappearance of their greatest representative, interpreter and “populariser”, but also shine forth more resplendently, for the Mahatma lived and worked and bled and died to make them the beacon light of the world. He was not just the father of the Indian nation — he was more; he was the father of humanity. And as the Mahatma’s blood drawn by the demented assassin’s bullets dries up on the Mahatma-made pages of Indian history — the brightest pages darkened with the biggest and blackest blot of the most fanatical crime — orphaned and agonised humanity cries out, “Bapu! Bapu!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...