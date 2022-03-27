Get seduced by flavours from Turkey with Adana kebab

Pushpesh Pant

Adana in popular parlance in Hindustani means small or inconsequential. There isn’t anything small about the kebab that carries this name. It appears like a jumbo seekh bulging around the belly, daring the drooling gluttons to take on the challenge of devouring it. When we first encountered it recently, we were forced to ask our host, Chef Vikram, why this mismatch between the name and shape. We were told politely that the kebab is named after a small village in Turkey where this is a signature dish. One lives and learns. But let us begin at the beginning.

The occasion was Dawat-e-Dastan organised by Sheraton Four Points in Delhi, a well-hidden gem of a hotel that deserves to be much better known. The pleasant building set amid greenery is like an oasis to spend hours over lazy family brunches or power breakfasts in a venue equidistant from Delhi and Gurugram.

Dawat-e-Dastan menu was created and curated by Chef Vikram Vicky, who by the way, is not a trained chef but loves food passionately and has, over the years, acquired enviable skills in what is prosaically termed a food production. He had taken the nostalgic route for this pop-up. A selection from his epicurean grandfather’s favourite recipes was showcased. The delicacies were not designed to dazzle, but lovingly slow-cooked in home style to retain flavours. The kebab platter was particularly impressive. There was an exceptionally juicy chapeli kebab and stunning Hunzai (chicken) kebab that made its debut in a mini dora kebab form, but for us nothing could match the seduction of Adana kebab. We are still wondering how and when it reached undivided Punjab and where had it remained hidden so long.

Many a time, a back story is created to market a ‘lost’ recipe that has been in public domain on the streets for ages. The galouti and Kakori illustrate this very well. The taste of the pudding — oops kebab — is not in the eating but in recital of the legend and the lore about a toothless detached nawab or a British sahib who had to be flattered with an aromatic pate-like creation. Adana kebab, a favourite of Turks, has a lineage that can be easily verified. Simplicity itself and immensely satisfying. Do try it before the weather turns too hot for meaty indulgences.

Ingredients

Mince 500 g

Red chilli flakes 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Onion (medium) one

Tomato (medium) one

Lemon one

Bell pepper (red/yellow, opt) one

Method