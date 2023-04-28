Get the BEST from college

Geetu Vaid

The transition from school to college is a huge step in the life of an adolescent. It can be intimidating for many and as a result one can feel overwhelmed on joining college. Here are some tips that would help freshers breeze through the first few months in college:

Prepare well: Know about your college as well as your course before you step into the new class. College requires extensive reading, so you should be prepared to spend more time reading books, journals, research papers, etc. to stay on top of things.

Get in touch with teachers/ mentors before classes start: As soon as your course is finalised, find out about the subject teachers and mentors assigned to you. Send emails to them introducing yourself and preferably fix an appointment to meet them personally before classes start. Cultivating a positive relationship with your mentors will go a long way in achieving your career goals.

Polish soft skills: Much more than getting a degree, the college years have to be used as an opportunity to polish your communication skills. So, it is best to check out clubs and activity groups where you can get a chance to participate in debates, drama, organising events, etc. These inculcate leadership and problem-solving skills that are going to be valuable assets later in life.

Time Management: The new-found freedom in college can be a major tripping point for freshers. The lack of school-like regime puts the onus of making a time-table on you. Try to balance academics and social activities. Several digital tools can be of use in managing time in a better way.

Don’t miss orientation sessions: Each college organises orientation programme for freshers at the beginning of a new session. Students should make the best of these sessions as several doubts can be cleared there. Ask a lot of questions and try to know as many of your classmates as you can during the orientation programme.