Guide to BEST COLLEGES

LAW
University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS)
Estd: 2004-05
Website: uils.puchd.ac.in
Course: BCom LL.B. (Hons.) 5-year integrated course
About: Moot Court Competitions, Client Counselling Sessions, Quiz Contests, Seminars, Group Discussions and Extension Lectures etc. are a regular feature of the academic calendar of the Institute. UILS has recently established a well equipped Legal Aid Clinic to enhance the professional and communication skills of the students.
University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh University
Website: www.cuchd.in
Courses: LLB (3 Years) 240 Seats, 5 Year Integrated BA-LLB (300 seats), BBA-LLB and B.Com-LLB (240 seats each)
About: Specialisation in emerging areas such as Corporate & Taxation Law, Cyber Law, International Laws, Human Rights Laws and RTI are offered to the students
MEDICAL/Allied
Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
Estd: 1991
Website: www.gmch.gov.in/
About: One of the best medical colleges in the region. State-of-the-art medical institution attached to a 686-bed hospital. course offered is MBBS
Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh
Estd.: 2006
Courses: Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).
About: The Institute encompasses a total of 18 departments (9 dental and 9 medical) with 8 clinical and 11 pre-clinical and para-clinical laboratories.
Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College & Hospital, Chandigarh
Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in
Courses: BAMS, BSc. in Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda Nursing, Ayurveda Pharmacy and Panchakarma.
University Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Chandigarh University, Gharaun
Website: www.cuchd.in
NAAC A+
Courses: BSc.(Nutrition & Dietetics), Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Optometry, BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT)
Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing
Website: http://srisukhmanigroup.edu.in
Estd.: 2006
Courses offered: GNM, BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing
Architecture
Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh
Estd.: 1961
Website: www//cca.edu.in
Courses: Five-year (10 semester) Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) in the Faculty of Design and Fine Arts which is recognised by the Council of Architecture.
Selection criteria: JEE Main/AAT
Punjab
MEDICAL/Allied
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
Estd: 1894, MBBS in 1953
Website: www.cmcludhiana.in
Courses: MBBS, Doctorate of Medicine, Master of Surgery, MD/MS, PH Diploma
Government Medical College, Amritsar
Estd: 1920
Website: www.gmc.edu.in
Courses: MBBS
Adesh University, Bathinda
Estd: July, 2012
Website: www.adeshuniversity.ac.in
Courses: MBBS, BDS, Pharm.D, MS-General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and ENT, MD-Pathology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology and Pharmacology, and M.Sc. Nursing.
Government Dental College & Hospital, Amritsar
Estd: 1952
Website: www.gdcamritsar.com
Courses: BDS, MDS
Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Ferozepur
Estd: 2005
Website: www.gidsr.com
Courses: BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)
Pharma
Lovely Professional University
Website: https://www.lpu.in/
Estd: 2005
Pharmacy Ranking: 17th in NIRF. NAAC A++
Courses: BPharm., BSc. (Medial Lab Technology), BPT,
Admission criteria: LPUNEST entrance test
Sri Sukhmani Institute of Pharmacy, Dera Bassi
Website: www.srisukhmanigroup.edu.in/pharmacy/
Estd.: 2019
ENGINEERING
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana
Estd: 1956
Website: www.gndec.ac.in
Courses: BTech (Civil, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Production)
Doaba Group of Colleges, (campuses Mohali, Ropar, Nawanshahr)
Website: www.dgc.edu.in
Courses: BTech (CSE, Civil, ECE, EE, ME), Diploma Engg (CSE, Civil, ECE, EE, Food Tech, ME), BBA, BCA, BCom (Prof), BPharm, B Ed, ETT. BA, B Sc (Agriculture), B Sc (Fashion Tech), B Sc (Mass Comm)
Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib
Estd:1993
Website: https://bbsbec.edu.in
Courses: BTech (Computer Engineering, Electronics), Agricultural Engineering BBA/BCA, BVoc (Software Development, Automobile Servicing).
Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda
Estd: 2005
Website: www.babafaridgroup.com
Courses: BTech. (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and BSc. (Hons.) Agriculture.
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology [SLIET], Sangrur
Estd: 1991
Website: sliet.ac.in
Courses: BE (Chemical Engg, Computer Science And Engg, Electrical Engg Electronics & Communication Engineering, Food Technology, Instrumentation & Control Engg, Manufacturing Engg).
Amritsar College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar
Estd: 2002
Website: www.acetamritsar.ac.in
Courses: BTech. (Civil and Computer Science engg.)
Giani Zail Singh Campus College of Engineering & Technology, Bathinda
Estd: October 1989
Website: www.gzscampus.org
Courses: BTech. (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Civil, Computers and Textile engg. and BArch.
Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar
Estd: 1997
Website: https://aimetc.apeejay.edu
Courses: BTech (CSE, IT, ME, CE, ECE), BCA, BBA,BCom
Mehr Chand Polytechnic, Jalandhar
Estd: 1954
Website: www.mcpolyjal.com
Courses: Automobile Engineering, Mechanical, Computer Engineering and Pharmacy
Vocational Courses: Under Community College Scheme (MHRD), Auto Electrician and Software Development, Under Community Development through Polytechnic Scheme (MHRD), Computer Application, Motor Winding, House Wiring, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician
GNA University, Jalandhar
Estd: 2014
Website: www.gnauniversity.edu.in
Courses: Engineering, Design and Automation
Vocational courses: Certificate programme in Integrated CAD/CAM; Certificate programme in CAD/CAM - Para solid Technology; Certificate programme in CAD/CAM - Parametric Technology.
Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Dunera, Gurdaspur
Estd: 2008
Website: www.stcdunera.org
Courses: Computer Science & Engineering & BSc. (Agriculture), BBA, BCA, BCom (Professional), BTech(CSE, Mech, Civil and ECE).
DAV Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar
Estd: 2000
Website: www.davietjal.org
Accredited A+ by NAAC
Courses: BTech, BBA, BCA, BCom. Hons., Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (BTTM).
Govt Polytechnic College for Girls, Patiala
Estd: 1991
Website: www.gpcgpatiala.org
Vocational courses: The polytechnic is running Skill development courses (currently six-month Applied Art & Dress Designing course at District Jail, Patiala) under Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme under Ministry of Skill Development.
LAW
Department of Law, Punjabi University, Patiala
Estd: 1965
Website: www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in
Courses: Three-year LL.B. course in the morning and evening shifts apart from running LL.M. course and providing research facilities for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)
Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar
Estd: July, 2012
Website: www.kclasr.org
Courses: BA, LL.B & BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), LL.B (three-year integrated course)
Sri Sukhmani College of Law
Website: https: //lawcollege.sukhmanicollege.com/
Estd.: 2021
Courses: BA.LLB 5yrs and LLB 3yrs
Bathinda College of Law
Estd: 2008
Website: www.bathindalawcollege.com
Course: BA LLB. 5 year & LLB 3 year
COMMERCE
Govt Bikram College of Commerce, Patiala
Estd: 1945
Website: www.gbcpatiala.ac.in USP: One of the oldest colleges of Punjab that is exclusively for the commerce stream. Besides BCom and MCom courses the college college also started UGC-sponsored add on courses in Computerised Accounting; Office Management, Secretarial Practice, etc.
Hindu College, Amritsar
Estd: 1924
Website: www.hinducollegeamritsar.in
Course: BCom
DAV College, Amritsar
Estd: 1955
Website: www.davcollegeasr.org
Course: BCom (regular and professional), BA (Journalism & Mass Communication)
Vocational courses: Video Production, Computer Applications, and Functional English.
Govt College for Women, Ludhiana
Estd: 1943
Website: www.gcgldh.org
Courses: BCom, BBA
Shri Sanatan Dharma Girls' College, Bathinda
Estd: July 1967
Website: www.ssdgc.com
Courses: BCom. (Regular and Hons.)
Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur Cantt
Estd: 1971
Website: www.gncfzr.com
Courses: BA, BCom-70, BCA-40, B Sc (non-medical/medical) seats-open, BSc. Agriculture-40.
Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana
Estd: 1969
Website: www.gnwldh.com
Courses: BCom (Hons.), BBA, MCom
Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur City
Estd: 1934
Website: www.dscwfzr.org
Vocational courses: B.Voc. in Global Professionals in Beauty and Aesthetics, BVoc. in Textile & Fashion Technology, BVoc. in Hospital Administration & Management, BVoc. in Software Development.
Diploma courses: Fashion Designing & Clothing Construction; Beauty Health & Wellness.
Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana
Estd: 1953
Website: www.ggnkcl.com
Courses: BCom
RSD College, Ferozepur City
Estd: 1921
Website: www.rsdcollege.com
Courses: BA, BCom, BSc. (medical and non-medical)
Asian Group of Colleges (An Autonomous College), Patiala
Estd: 2010
Website: www.asianedu.org
Courses: BBCom., BBA, BCA, BA (16 Subjects), BSc., BA.Bed./B.Sc.Bed.(Four Year Integrated Programme, BEd. (Two Year), BVoc. (Beauty & Cosmetology, Food Processing & Management, Shorthand Typing, Tally, Digital Marketing, Desktop Publishing,Web Development, Welding, Plumbing, Bakery, HR Management.
Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Jalandhar
Estd: 2009
Website: www.innocenthearts.in
Courses: BBA, BCom. (professional), BCA, BSc. (Agriculture, Medical Lab Science), Bachelor of Management Studies (Airlines, Tourism and Hospitality), Bachelor of Management Studies (Hotel Management & Catering Technology)
DAV College for Women, Ferozepur Cantt
Estd: 1969
Website: www.davwfzr.org
Courses: BCA, BCom, BA, PGDCA Certificate/diploma courses in Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Career Guidance & Counseling, Computer-Based Accounting
Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar
Estd: 1948
Website: www.hrmmv.org
Courses: BA, BSc. (medical/non medical), Computer Science, Bio Tech., Bio Informatics, BCom., BBA, BCA, BSc. IT.
Vocational courses: B.Voc. Banking and Financial Services, Bachelor in Multimedia, Web Technology and Multimedia, BFA, BDes, BSc. Fashion Designing, PG Diploma in Cosmetology, Computer Applications, Counseling, Journalism and Mass Communication.
P.U. Constituent College, Mohkam Khan Wala, Ferozepur
Estd: 2016
Website: www.puccghs.puchd.ac.in
Courses: BA, BCom, BCA
Prem Chand Markanda SD College for Women, Jalandhar
Estd: 1973
Website: www.pcmsdcollege.com
Vocational Courses: Beauty and Body Fitness, Communication Skills in English, Internet Application, Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Computer Applications, Computer Aided Accountancy, TV and Video Production, Web Designing, etc.
HUMANITIES
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar
Estd:1886
Website: https://www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in
USP: NAAC A. Only College under GNDU to be bestowed with CURIE grant by DST- Govt. of India; 4.5 Stars for institution's innovation Council by MoE's Innovation Cell.
Government Rakjindra College, Bathinda
Estd: 1940
Website: www.grcb.ac.in
BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar
Estd: 1967
Website: www.bbkdav.org
Courses: BFA, bachelor’s in multimedia, arts, Hons English, BA JMC
Vocational courses: BVoc. in Theatre and Stage Craft,Entertainment Technology and Fashion Technology.
Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar
Estd: 1975
Website: www.acfa.apeejay.edu
Courses: Design (Fashion& Textile, Interiors, Multimedia), Applied Arts, Commerce & Management, Computer Science, Data Science, E- Commerce, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Humanities – Music, Dance, Theatre, Fine Arts, Sculpture & many more.
Ranking: Accredited A+ grade by NAAC
SCIENCE
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana
Estd: 2005
Website: www.gadvasu.in
GADVASU has a College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries and School of Animal Biotechnology.
Mohindra College, Patiala
Estd: 1875
Website:govtmohindracollege.in
Rank: NAAC A
Khalsa College, Amritsar
Estd: 1892
Website: www.khalsacollege.edu.in
Courses: BSc. Hons. (Agriculture, Food Science & Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics), Bachelor in Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Medical.
Vocational courses: Diploma: Computerised Accounting, Retail Management, Nursery Management, Organic Farming, Creative Writing, Bee Keeping
Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala
Estd: July, 1967
Website: www.modicollege.com
Courses: BA (with 21 elective subjects), BCom. (Honors), BSc. (medical, non-medical, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Hons in Mathematics, CSM, Fashion Technology).
General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, Patiala
Estd: 1960
Website: www.khalsacollegepatiala.org
Vocational degree programmes: BVoc. Automobiles, Software Development, Agriculture, Food Processing and Engineering
USP: Only NAAC A grade college in the City (3.18 CGPA), College with Potential for Excellence status by UGC; STAR Status conferred by DBT
Lovely Professional University
Website: https://www.lpu.in/
Estd: 2005
NAAC A++
Courses: BSc/ MSc (Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Food Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Forensic Sciences, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Mathematics).
Admission: LPUNEST entrance test
Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, Tarn Taran
Estd: 1970
Website: www.ggscollegesarhali.org
Courses: BSc (Information Technology and Computer Science), BCA
USP: It is a government aided co-educational Post Graduate college. It is accredited B+ Grade by NAAC.
Agriculture
Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
Estd: 1962
Website: www.pau.edu
Courses: BSc. Agri. (Hons) 6-year degree programme under the College of Agriculture at the Institute of Agriculture, Bathinda and Institute of Agriculture, Gurdaspur. After passing the first two years of the degree programme at these institutes, the students then join their 3rd year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) along with 1st year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) 4-year degree programme at the College of Agriculture, PAU Ludhiana.
Lovely Professional University
Website: https://www.lpu.in/
Estd: 2005
NAAC A++
Agriculture Ranking: 27th in NIRF
Courses: BSc. (Hons) Agri.; MSc. [(Agri.- Agronomy, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science, Entomology), (Hort.- Plant Pathology, Fruit Science, Vegetable Science, Floriculture and Landscaping)].
Admission: LPUNEST Entrance Test
Universities
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot
Estd.: 1998
Website: https://bfuhs.ac.in/
The university has 10 medical, 14 dental, 120 Nursing,11 Physiotherapy, 1 Pharmacy, 1 Sports Medicine, 3 Para Medical affiliated colleges.
Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib
Website: sggswu.edu.in
Estd.: 2011
Courses: BA,, BA BEd, BA Major (Economics, English, Gurmukhi Education), B.Sc. (Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics), B.Sc. (Medical, Non-Medical, Medical Lab Technology), BPES, BPEd, B.Com., BPT, BBA, BMS, BCA, B. Tech (CSE, FPT), BA LLB.
Diploma: Sikh Studies (3 months), Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Religious Studies (2 years), Gatka, Medical Lab Technology
Certificate Course: Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies.
Chitkara University
Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in/
Courses: BTech, 3-Year BCA, 5-Year BCA-MCA, BBA in Fintech, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain, Digital Transformation, Retail, Aviation, BCom, BPharm, 4-year BSc Nursing, 4-Year B.Optometry, 4-year BSc (Allied Healthcare),BSc in Nautical Sciences, BSc in Culinary Arts, BSc Bakery & Pastry Arts,
Hospitality Admin, Hospitality & Hotel Administration, BA LLB. (Hons.), B.Des , B.Arch
Admission criteria: To be eligible for admission, a minimum aggregate of 60% in XII is required across all programmes. However, for certain courses like engineering, management, design, and architecture, specific exams such as JEE-MAINS, SAT, CUDAT, NATA scores, or other programme-specific exams are also required. Additionally, candidates are typically required to undergo a personal interview as part of the admission process.
Ranking: A+ by NAAC. The university has consistently been ranked high in the coveted National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under various categories of Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, and Overall Research. Similarly in the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), the University has been ranked 2nd in the Private-self financed category of HEIs.
Punjabi University, Patiala
Estd.: 1962
Website: http://www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in/
It is only the second university in the world to be named after a language, after Hebrew University of Israel.
Ranking: Accredited with CGPA of 3.37 on four point scale at "A+" grade by NAAC
Courses: Offers Certificate, UG Diploma, PG Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Science, Commerce, Management, Arts and Culture, Social Sciences, Law, Medicine, Education and Information Science, etc. Punjabi University admission process is based on merit or entrance exams. Punjabi University has over 270 affiliated colleges, 6 regional centres, 12 constituent colleges, 9 campuses and over 70 teaching or research departments.
The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda
Estd.: 2009
Website: https://cup.edu.in/
Ranking: ‘A+’ grade in 2023 in second accreditation cycle by NAAC and has secured 95th, 87th and 84th, 81st rank in the year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively in the University category of NIRF.
USP: It has 31 departments and 11 schools in Sciences, Technology, Education, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law disciplines.
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Estd.: 1969
Website: gndu.ac.in
Ranking: The university is accredited by NAAC with ‘A++’ grade and has UGC's ‘University with Potential for Excellence’status. GNDU has been ranked 48 under the 'University' category by the NIRF-2023. "Only University with Category-I status in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh".
Courses: UG, PG, diploma, short-term, and certificate programmes in Engineering, Architecture & Planning, IT & Software, Hospitality & Travel, Teaching & Education, Science, and Law.
DAV University, Jalandhar
Website: www.davuniversity.org
Estd.: 2013
USPs: University has introduced several new courses in cutting-edge fields, such as MBA and BTech with specialisation in SAP, BBA Retail Management in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, BTech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence and BTech in Data Science & Engineering. The university also offers programmes in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Pharmaceutical and Allied Health Sciences and Bachelor of Medical Lab Technology, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education & Sports, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce and Management, enabling students to pursue their passions and careers in these areas.
