Guide to BEST COLLEGES

LAW

University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS)

Estd: 2004-05

Website: uils.puchd.ac.in

Course: BCom LL.B. (Hons.) 5-year integrated course

About: Moot Court Competitions, Client Counselling Sessions, Quiz Contests, Seminars, Group Discussions and Extension Lectures etc. are a regular feature of the academic calendar of the Institute. UILS has recently established a well equipped Legal Aid Clinic to enhance the professional and communication skills of the students.

University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh University

Website: www.cuchd.in

Courses: LLB (3 Years) 240 Seats, 5 Year Integrated BA-LLB (300 seats), BBA-LLB and B.Com-LLB (240 seats each)

About: Specialisation in emerging areas such as Corporate & Taxation Law, Cyber Law, International Laws, Human Rights Laws and RTI are offered to the students

MEDICAL/Allied

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 1991

Website: www.gmch.gov.in/

About: One of the best medical colleges in the region. State-of-the-art medical institution attached to a 686-bed hospital. course offered is MBBS

Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd.: 2006

Courses: Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

About: The Institute encompasses a total of 18 departments (9 dental and 9 medical) with 8 clinical and 11 pre-clinical and para-clinical laboratories.

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College & Hospital, Chandigarh

Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in

Courses: BAMS, BSc. in Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda Nursing, Ayurveda Pharmacy and Panchakarma.

University Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Chandigarh University, Gharaun

Website: www.cuchd.in

NAAC A+

Courses: BSc.(Nutrition & Dietetics), Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Optometry, BSc Medical Lab Technology - (MLT)

Sri Sukhmani College of Nursing

Website: http://srisukhmanigroup.edu.in

Estd.: 2006

Courses offered: GNM, BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing

Architecture

Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh

Estd.: 1961

Website: www//cca.edu.in

Courses: Five-year (10 semester) Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) in the Faculty of Design and Fine Arts which is recognised by the Council of Architecture.

Selection criteria: JEE Main/AAT

Punjab

MEDICAL/Allied

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1894, MBBS in 1953

Website: www.cmcludhiana.in

Courses: MBBS, Doctorate of Medicine, Master of Surgery, MD/MS, PH Diploma

Government Medical College, Amritsar

Estd: 1920

Website: www.gmc.edu.in

Courses: MBBS

Adesh University, Bathinda

Estd: July, 2012

Website: www.adeshuniversity.ac.in

Courses: MBBS, BDS, Pharm.D, MS-General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and ENT, MD-Pathology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology and Pharmacology, and M.Sc. Nursing.

Government Dental College & Hospital, Amritsar

Estd: 1952

Website: www.gdcamritsar.com

Courses: BDS, MDS

Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Ferozepur

Estd: 2005

Website: www.gidsr.com

Courses: BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

Pharma

Lovely Professional University

Website: https://www.lpu.in/

Estd: 2005

Pharmacy Ranking: 17th in NIRF. NAAC A++

Courses: BPharm., BSc. (Medial Lab Technology), BPT,

Admission criteria: LPUNEST entrance test

Sri Sukhmani Institute of Pharmacy, Dera Bassi

Website: www.srisukhmanigroup.edu.in/pharmacy/

Estd.: 2019

ENGINEERING

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1956

Website: www.gndec.ac.in

Courses: BTech (Civil, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Production)

Doaba Group of Colleges, (campuses Mohali, Ropar, Nawanshahr)

Website: www.dgc.edu.in

Courses: BTech (CSE, Civil, ECE, EE, ME), Diploma Engg (CSE, Civil, ECE, EE, Food Tech, ME), BBA, BCA, BCom (Prof), BPharm, B Ed, ETT. BA, B Sc (Agriculture), B Sc (Fashion Tech), B Sc (Mass Comm)

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib

Estd:1993

Website: https://bbsbec.edu.in

Courses: BTech (Computer Engineering, Electronics), Agricultural Engineering BBA/BCA, BVoc (Software Development, Automobile Servicing).

Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda

Estd: 2005

Website: www.babafaridgroup.com

Courses: BTech. (Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering) and BSc. (Hons.) Agriculture.

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology [SLIET], Sangrur

Estd: 1991

Website: sliet.ac.in

Courses: BE (Chemical Engg, Computer Science And Engg, Electrical Engg Electronics & Communication Engineering, Food Technology, Instrumentation & Control Engg, Manufacturing Engg).

Amritsar College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar

Estd: 2002

Website: www.acetamritsar.ac.in

Courses: BTech. (Civil and Computer Science engg.)

Giani Zail Singh Campus College of Engineering & Technology, Bathinda

Estd: October 1989

Website: www.gzscampus.org

Courses: BTech. (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Civil, Computers and Textile engg. and BArch.

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar

Estd: 1997

Website: https://aimetc.apeejay.edu

Courses: BTech (CSE, IT, ME, CE, ECE), BCA, BBA,BCom

Mehr Chand Polytechnic, Jalandhar

Estd: 1954

Website: www.mcpolyjal.com

Courses: Automobile Engineering, Mechanical, Computer Engineering and Pharmacy

Vocational Courses: Under Community College Scheme (MHRD), Auto Electrician and Software Development, Under Community Development through Polytechnic Scheme (MHRD), Computer Application, Motor Winding, House Wiring, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician

GNA University, Jalandhar

Estd: 2014

Website: www.gnauniversity.edu.in

Courses: Engineering, Design and Automation

Vocational courses: Certificate programme in Integrated CAD/CAM; Certificate programme in CAD/CAM - Para solid Technology; Certificate programme in CAD/CAM - Parametric Technology.

Sukhjinder Group of Institutes, Dunera, Gurdaspur

Estd: 2008

Website: www.stcdunera.org

Courses: Computer Science & Engineering & BSc. (Agriculture), BBA, BCA, BCom (Professional), BTech(CSE, Mech, Civil and ECE).

DAV Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar

Estd: 2000

Website: www.davietjal.org

Accredited A+ by NAAC

Courses: BTech, BBA, BCA, BCom. Hons., Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (BTTM).

Govt Polytechnic College for Girls, Patiala

Estd: 1991

Website: www.gpcgpatiala.org

Vocational courses: The polytechnic is running Skill development courses (currently six-month Applied Art & Dress Designing course at District Jail, Patiala) under Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme under Ministry of Skill Development.

LAW

Department of Law, Punjabi University, Patiala

Estd: 1965

Website: www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in

Courses: Three-year LL.B. course in the morning and evening shifts apart from running LL.M. course and providing research facilities for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar

Estd: July, 2012

Website: www.kclasr.org

Courses: BA, LL.B & BCom LLB (five-year integrated course), LL.B (three-year integrated course)

Sri Sukhmani College of Law

Website: https: //lawcollege.sukhmanicollege.com/

Estd.: 2021

Courses: BA.LLB 5yrs and LLB 3yrs

Bathinda College of Law

Estd: 2008

Website: www.bathindalawcollege.com

Course: BA LLB. 5 year & LLB 3 year

COMMERCE

Govt Bikram College of Commerce, Patiala

Estd: 1945

Website: www.gbcpatiala.ac.in USP: One of the oldest colleges of Punjab that is exclusively for the commerce stream. Besides BCom and MCom courses the college college also started UGC-sponsored add on courses in Computerised Accounting; Office Management, Secretarial Practice, etc.

Hindu College, Amritsar

Estd: 1924

Website: www.hinducollegeamritsar.in

Course: BCom

DAV College, Amritsar

Estd: 1955

Website: www.davcollegeasr.org

Course: BCom (regular and professional), BA (Journalism & Mass Communication)

Vocational courses: Video Production, Computer Applications, and Functional English.

Govt College for Women, Ludhiana

Estd: 1943

Website: www.gcgldh.org

Courses: BCom, BBA

Shri Sanatan Dharma Girls' College, Bathinda

Estd: July 1967

Website: www.ssdgc.com

Courses: BCom. (Regular and Hons.)

Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur Cantt

Estd: 1971

Website: www.gncfzr.com

Courses: BA, BCom-70, BCA-40, B Sc (non-medical/medical) seats-open, BSc. Agriculture-40.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana

Estd: 1969

Website: www.gnwldh.com

Courses: BCom (Hons.), BBA, MCom

Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur City

Estd: 1934

Website: www.dscwfzr.org

Vocational courses: B.Voc. in Global Professionals in Beauty and Aesthetics, BVoc. in Textile & Fashion Technology, BVoc. in Hospital Administration & Management, BVoc. in Software Development.

Diploma courses: Fashion Designing & Clothing Construction; Beauty Health & Wellness.

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1953

Website: www.ggnkcl.com

Courses: BCom

RSD College, Ferozepur City

Estd: 1921

Website: www.rsdcollege.com

Courses: BA, BCom, BSc. (medical and non-medical)

Asian Group of Colleges (An Autonomous College), Patiala

Estd: 2010

Website: www.asianedu.org

Courses: BBCom., BBA, BCA, BA (16 Subjects), BSc., BA.Bed./B.Sc.Bed.(Four Year Integrated Programme, BEd. (Two Year), BVoc. (Beauty & Cosmetology, Food Processing & Management, Shorthand Typing, Tally, Digital Marketing, Desktop Publishing,Web Development, Welding, Plumbing, Bakery, HR Management.

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Jalandhar

Estd: 2009

Website: www.innocenthearts.in

Courses: BBA, BCom. (professional), BCA, BSc. (Agriculture, Medical Lab Science), Bachelor of Management Studies (Airlines, Tourism and Hospitality), Bachelor of Management Studies (Hotel Management & Catering Technology)

DAV College for Women, Ferozepur Cantt

Estd: 1969

Website: www.davwfzr.org

Courses: BCA, BCom, BA, PGDCA Certificate/diploma courses in Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Career Guidance & Counseling, Computer-Based Accounting

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Estd: 1948

Website: www.hrmmv.org

Courses: BA, BSc. (medical/non medical), Computer Science, Bio Tech., Bio Informatics, BCom., BBA, BCA, BSc. IT.

Vocational courses: B.Voc. Banking and Financial Services, Bachelor in Multimedia, Web Technology and Multimedia, BFA, BDes, BSc. Fashion Designing, PG Diploma in Cosmetology, Computer Applications, Counseling, Journalism and Mass Communication.

P.U. Constituent College, Mohkam Khan Wala, Ferozepur

Estd: 2016

Website: www.puccghs.puchd.ac.in

Courses: BA, BCom, BCA

Prem Chand Markanda SD College for Women, Jalandhar

Estd: 1973

Website: www.pcmsdcollege.com

Vocational Courses: Beauty and Body Fitness, Communication Skills in English, Internet Application, Fashion Designing, Cosmetology, Computer Applications, Computer Aided Accountancy, TV and Video Production, Web Designing, etc.

HUMANITIES

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar

Estd:1886

Website: https://www.kmvjalandhar.ac.in

USP: NAAC A. Only College under GNDU to be bestowed with CURIE grant by DST- Govt. of India; 4.5 Stars for institution's innovation Council by MoE's Innovation Cell.

Government Rakjindra College, Bathinda

Estd: 1940

Website: www.grcb.ac.in

BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar

Estd: 1967

Website: www.bbkdav.org

Courses: BFA, bachelor’s in multimedia, arts, Hons English, BA JMC

Vocational courses: BVoc. in Theatre and Stage Craft,Entertainment Technology and Fashion Technology.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar

Estd: 1975

Website: www.acfa.apeejay.edu

Courses: Design (Fashion& Textile, Interiors, Multimedia), Applied Arts, Commerce & Management, Computer Science, Data Science, E- Commerce, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Humanities – Music, Dance, Theatre, Fine Arts, Sculpture & many more.

Ranking: Accredited A+ grade by NAAC

SCIENCE

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana

Estd: 2005

Website: www.gadvasu.in

GADVASU has a College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries and School of Animal Biotechnology.

Mohindra College, Patiala

Estd: 1875

Website:govtmohindracollege.in

Rank: NAAC A

Khalsa College, Amritsar

Estd: 1892

Website: www.khalsacollege.edu.in

Courses: BSc. Hons. (Agriculture, Food Science & Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics), Bachelor in Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Medical.

Vocational courses: Diploma: Computerised Accounting, Retail Management, Nursery Management, Organic Farming, Creative Writing, Bee Keeping

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala

Estd: July, 1967

Website: www.modicollege.com

Courses: BA (with 21 elective subjects), BCom. (Honors), BSc. (medical, non-medical, Computer Science, Bio-Technology, Hons in Mathematics, CSM, Fashion Technology).

General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, Patiala

Estd: 1960

Website: www.khalsacollegepatiala.org

Vocational degree programmes: BVoc. Automobiles, Software Development, Agriculture, Food Processing and Engineering

USP: Only NAAC A grade college in the City (3.18 CGPA), College with Potential for Excellence status by UGC; STAR Status conferred by DBT

Lovely Professional University

Website: https://www.lpu.in/

Estd: 2005

NAAC A++

Courses: BSc/ MSc (Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Food Technology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Forensic Sciences, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Mathematics).

Admission: LPUNEST entrance test

Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, Tarn Taran

Estd: 1970

Website: www.ggscollegesarhali.org

Courses: BSc (Information Technology and Computer Science), BCA

USP: It is a government aided co-educational Post Graduate college. It is accredited B+ Grade by NAAC.

Agriculture

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Estd: 1962

Website: www.pau.edu

Courses: BSc. Agri. (Hons) 6-year degree programme under the College of Agriculture at the Institute of Agriculture, Bathinda and Institute of Agriculture, Gurdaspur. After passing the first two years of the degree programme at these institutes, the students then join their 3rd year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) along with 1st year of BSc. Agri. (Hons) 4-year degree programme at the College of Agriculture, PAU Ludhiana.

Lovely Professional University

Website: https://www.lpu.in/

Estd: 2005

NAAC A++

Agriculture Ranking: 27th in NIRF

Courses: BSc. (Hons) Agri.; MSc. [(Agri.- Agronomy, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science, Entomology), (Hort.- Plant Pathology, Fruit Science, Vegetable Science, Floriculture and Landscaping)].

Admission: LPUNEST Entrance Test

Universities

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot

Estd.: 1998

Website: https://bfuhs.ac.in/

The university has 10 medical, 14 dental, 120 Nursing,11 Physiotherapy, 1 Pharmacy, 1 Sports Medicine, 3 Para Medical affiliated colleges.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib

Website: sggswu.edu.in

Estd.: 2011

Courses: BA,, BA BEd, BA Major (Economics, English, Gurmukhi Education), B.Sc. (Agriculture, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics), B.Sc. (Medical, Non-Medical, Medical Lab Technology), BPES, BPEd, B.Com., BPT, BBA, BMS, BCA, B. Tech (CSE, FPT), BA LLB.

Diploma: Sikh Studies (3 months), Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Religious Studies (2 years), Gatka, Medical Lab Technology

Certificate Course: Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies.

Chitkara University

Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in/

Courses: BTech, 3-Year BCA, 5-Year BCA-MCA, BBA in Fintech, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain, Digital Transformation, Retail, Aviation, BCom, BPharm, 4-year BSc Nursing, 4-Year B.Optometry, 4-year BSc (Allied Healthcare),BSc in Nautical Sciences, BSc in Culinary Arts, BSc Bakery & Pastry Arts,

Hospitality Admin, Hospitality & Hotel Administration, BA LLB. (Hons.), B.Des , B.Arch

Admission criteria: To be eligible for admission, a minimum aggregate of 60% in XII is required across all programmes. However, for certain courses like engineering, management, design, and architecture, specific exams such as JEE-MAINS, SAT, CUDAT, NATA scores, or other programme-specific exams are also required. Additionally, candidates are typically required to undergo a personal interview as part of the admission process.

Ranking: A+ by NAAC. The university has consistently been ranked high in the coveted National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under various categories of Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, and Overall Research. Similarly in the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), the University has been ranked 2nd in the Private-self financed category of HEIs.

Punjabi University, Patiala

Estd.: 1962

Website: http://www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in/

It is only the second university in the world to be named after a language, after Hebrew University of Israel.

Ranking: Accredited with CGPA of 3.37 on four point scale at "A+" grade by NAAC

Courses: Offers Certificate, UG Diploma, PG Diploma, Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Science, Commerce, Management, Arts and Culture, Social Sciences, Law, Medicine, Education and Information Science, etc. Punjabi University admission process is based on merit or entrance exams. Punjabi University has over 270 affiliated colleges, 6 regional centres, 12 constituent colleges, 9 campuses and over 70 teaching or research departments.

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

Estd.: 2009

Website: https://cup.edu.in/

Ranking: ‘A+’ grade in 2023 in second accreditation cycle by NAAC and has secured 95th, 87th and 84th, 81st rank in the year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively in the University category of NIRF.

USP: It has 31 departments and 11 schools in Sciences, Technology, Education, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law disciplines.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Estd.: 1969

Website: gndu.ac.in

Ranking: The university is accredited by NAAC with ‘A++’ grade and has UGC's ‘University with Potential for Excellence’status. GNDU has been ranked 48 under the 'University' category by the NIRF-2023. "Only University with Category-I status in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh".

Courses: UG, PG, diploma, short-term, and certificate programmes in Engineering, Architecture & Planning, IT & Software, Hospitality & Travel, Teaching & Education, Science, and Law.

DAV University, Jalandhar

Website: www.davuniversity.org

Estd.: 2013

USPs: University has introduced several new courses in cutting-edge fields, such as MBA and BTech with specialisation in SAP, BBA Retail Management in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, BTech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence and BTech in Data Science & Engineering. The university also offers programmes in the fields of Humanities, Social Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Pharmaceutical and Allied Health Sciences and Bachelor of Medical Lab Technology, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education, Physical Education & Sports, Agricultural and Natural Sciences, Computer Applications, Commerce and Management, enabling students to pursue their passions and careers in these areas.