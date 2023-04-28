Hands that CURE

Dr. VIkas Sharma

Pursuing a career in the field of medicine is the ultimate goal of medical stream students as being a doctor means getting into one of the most noble professions. This field provides a satisfying career for students who are fascinated with medicines, challenging diagnosis and management of diseases, helping the sick, wearing the prestigious ‘white coat’ and wish to serve humanity. Medical practitioners have been in the forefront of the heroic fight with Covid-19 pandemic.

MBBS is a 5.5-year undergraduate degree. Candidates are taught Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical subjects during the MBBS course. Admission to MBBS in India is granted on the basis of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Fees for the course may vary according to the respective institution. The MBBS course fee in government colleges is much lower than that in deemed and private universities.

BDS is the second most popular medical course in India. In this candidates gain theoretical knowledge and practical dental surgery training. The duration is 5 years, which includes a year-long rotatory internship. Admission to the BDS is also granted on the basis of one’s NEET score.

Apart from MBBS and BDS, there are several other courses for students of the medical stream. Some of these are:

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

BAMS is included under AYUSH courses in India. This UG level medical course of 5.5-year duration provides complete knowledge about 'Ashtanga Ayurveda' and scientific advances in modern medicine along with extensive practical training. The course is designed to make students familiar with the concepts of Ayurveda and their use for the treatment of patients. The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) is the body responsible for the admission and practice of Ayurvedic medicine in India.

BAMS graduates are employed as Ayurvedic physicians or doctors.

Scope and career: Doctors and scientists are interested in finding alternative and traditional medicines for curing the diseases and ailments of patients. Therefore, the scope in this field is immense. Students also have the option of doing a bridge course after BAMS to practise allopathy. The graduates can start their medical career as ayurvedic doctors or can pursue PhD and MD courses in Ayurveda.

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery is a full-time undergraduate course focusing on various types of Unani treatments. The practice of Unani medicine is older than 6000 years. It is based on the principles of four humours of Hippocrates, a Greek physician. It includes blood in the human body, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile. Admission to BUMS is through national or state-level medical entrance tests such as NEET, Combined Pre-Ayush Test (CPAT), CPMEE, KEAM, etc. Some medical colleges also conduct their own entrance exam to test the knowledge of candidates.

Scope and career: Various employment opportunities are available for graduates in both public and private sector. Graduates can even start a private practice. Unani pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies also hire BUMS graduates.

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Homoeopathy is considered as the third largest in the field of medical service in India. It is a medical system based on the principle of "Like treats like". The treatment in this system is based on the use of highly diluted substances that trigger the body's own healing system to cure a condition. BHMS is an entry-level programme governed by the Ministry of Ayush. Apart from a one-year internship, the students have to carry out a research project, lab sessions, etc. Admission is on the basis of NEET score as well as individual tests of institutes.

Scope and career: Besides working in public hospitals or having a private practice, BHMS graduates can work for pharmaceutical companies.

Veterinary and Animal Sciences

If you love animals, then this is a lucrative option. This field encompasses genetics and breeding to pathology, animal nutrition, microbiology, physiology, medicine, wildlife studies, etc. BV.Sc is a 5.5-yr-long course which deals with the study of veterinary medicine involving the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in all types of animals.

The writer is Chief Consultant Dermatologist,

National Skin Hospital, Panchkula

Seat share

NEET UG 2023 offers

91,927 MBBS seats

27,698 BDS seats

50,720 AYUSH seats

525 B.VSc & AH seats

A total of 48,012 MBBS seats are offered in 322 government medical colleges.

(Data provided by MCI and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1964

Website: http://www.dmch.edu.in

The institution is duly recognised by the Medical Council of India. The Medical ranking by NIRF is 40 out of 50 colleges in India. Admission is offered through NEET (UG and PG) scores and admission to nursing courses through PMNET scores.

Christian MEDICAL COLLEGE, lUDHIANA

Estd: 1984

Website: https://www.cmcludhiana.in

Affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, the college offers more than 50 courses in medical stream, including MBBS, BDS and Bsc Nursing. All these courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral courses and postgraduate diplomas in many fields.

InDIRA GANDHI INstitute of MEDICAL SCIENCES, SHIMLA

Estd: 1966

Website: http://www.igmcshimla.edu.in/

Top medical college of Himachal Pradesh admits nearly 300+ students in various courses offering nearly 20 specialisations to students. Apart from MBBS and MD/MS courses, the institute also offers BSc para medical, MSc nursing courses.

GMCH-32, chandigarh

Estd: 1991

Website: https://gmch.gov.in/

The college has been consistently ranked among top 25 medical institutions in India. It offers undergraduate courses in many allied health sciences. A number of students have secured placements abroad, mainly in the USA, with high percentile marks in the USMLE examination.

Government Medical College, Patiala

Estd: 1950

Website: https://gmcpatiala.edu.in

It is the second-oldest college in Punjab and is recognised for excellence in medical education, scientific research, and medical care. The college is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences. All courses are approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the college is approved by UGC. It offers courses like MBBS, BSc, MD, and MS.

Region’s best

Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: dentalsciences.puchd.ac.in/

The institute aims at providing excellent oral health care facilities to the general public in addition to undergraduate training to students. It has the ability to generate ample research avenues in dental / medical sciences which can have a far-reaching impact on not only oral but general health with special thrust on community healthcare and outreach programs for the children and the underserved population.

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in/

Recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), New Delhi, and affiliated to the Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, for BAMS (Ayurvedacharya) & MD courses, the college aims to train the students with highest quality of traditional values of Ayurveda and work for the uplift of Ayurveda science. The college has gained distinction as various important and well-known pharmaceutical companies of the country have shown keen interest in the activities and development of Ayurveda in the college.

Homoeopathic Medical College, Chandigarh

Estd: 1974

Website: https://www.hmcchd26.com/

Among the top homoeopathy colleges in the region. Admissions are made on the basis of merit list of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The college wants to serve the suffering humanity with the benefits of homoeopathy.