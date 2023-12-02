 Helicopters: In war & peace : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Military Literature Festival

Helicopters: In war & peace

Copters are not just about logistics support and medical evacuations. Down the decades, the first responders for disaster relief have been IAF helicopters

Helicopters: In war & peace

The advanced multi-mission Chinook helicopter provides the Indian Air Force with unmatched strategic airlift capability.



Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd)

Helicopters, before they proved their mettle in battle, were labelled “egg-beater” and “whirly bird”. The Indian Air Force (IAF) started off in the 1950s with Bell-47 and Sikorsky-55 copters. And then went onto using Russian-origin Mi-series helicopters (Mi-4/8/17/25/26/35) and exploiting Chetak/Cheetahs to limits their designers had not dreamt of. The IAF now has 30-plus helicopter units (HUs) operating across its territory. It was baptism by fire during the 1962 India-China war. In his book, "Unknown and Unsung", Air Marshal Bharat Kumar (retd) tells the details on the role of IAF's helicopter fleet in the critical 30-day period, starting October 20, 1962.

Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd)

Sqn Ldr Vinod Sehgal, Commanding Officer, 104 HU, became the first IAF casualty in NEFA (Arunachal Pradesh) on October 20. His helicopter later featured in Chinese media, but he was not in the POW list, having been killed in cold blood.

Sqn Ldr AS Williams, commanding 105 HU tasked to locate Sehgal's copter, also got shot and was forced to land. Ten days prior, Sqn Ldr Williams had flown at night with the instrument panel being illuminated by a torch held by the casualty he was evacuating.

In a rescue mission, Wing Cdr KK Saini flew 37 personnel (in peacetime, the limit is 12) in a single Mi-4 sortie from Walong.

Air Marshal Trevor Osman, who was then a young Flying Officer in Tezpur, said, "The helicopter pilots were overworked and tired with sleep deprivation. We, young fighter pilots, flew as their co-pilots and took over control of the helicopter after take-off while they grabbed some sleep till just before landing when they were woken up to do the touch down."

A similar story played out in Ladakh where 107 HU flew combat missions to supply outlying posts, especially in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector. When a withdrawal was ordered, casualties were brought back under very difficult conditions. In the Galwan sub-sector (yes, the same one that garnered limelight for the bloody skirmish in 2020), a record of sorts was created as "a whole battalion of the 5 Jat was replaced by the 1/8 Gurkha right under Chinese nose".

Mi-4 and Chetak helicopters were extensively deployed in the 1971 India-Pak war for ferrying troops. Well-known is the Meghna river crossing in which a "heli bridge" was established to help the Army leapfrog its way to Dhaka forcing a Pakistani surrender on December 16.

In the 1970s, India decided to counter Pakistan on Siachen Glacier. Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar lead an Army expedition in 1978, with the lone IAF Chetak helicopter of 114 HU on detachment at Leh giving logistics cover. The first copter landing on Siachen took place on October 6, 1978, in which I was the co-pilot to Sqn Ldr ML Monga. History apart, Op Meghdoot, launched on April 13, 1984 to establish a permanent foothold of the Army on Siachen was supported by the IAF's copters — Cheetal, Dhruv and Mi-17.

Copters are not just about military logistics and medical evacuations, they have been first responders for disaster relief. IAF helicopters have been deployed after earthquakes, floods or tsunami. In military diplomacy, the Indian flag has been flown by helicopters in numerous UN missions in Africa. Hard power was exploited through Mi-25 gunships in Sri Lanka peace keeping operations in 1980s. In today's age, Apache and indigenous Prachand attack helicopters help maintain a deterrent posture in the eastern Ladakh crisis.

Since copters doing such multitasking, it would only be right that the common Presidential logo given to all IAF helicopter units with the motto "Aapatsu Mitram" (a friend in need) be changed to reflect the specific operational task allotted to each HU. Hopefully, the government and Air HQ are alive to this long pending acknowledgement of the work put in by these flying machines and those who operate them.

The writer is a former Additional Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies, New Delhi

#Indian Air Force #Russia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
Trending

When Henry Kissinger called Indira Gandhi a b***h, Nixon refers to her as an 'old witch'

7
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

8
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

10
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day