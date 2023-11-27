 Help farmers access, maintain machinery effectively : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Help farmers access, maintain machinery effectively
INFOCUS: Agriculture

Help farmers access, maintain machinery effectively

The affordability of farm machinery is a big challenge for the majority of the farmers. It is important to have a comprehensive approach that combines awareness campaigns, financial support mechanism, farmer training programmes and infrastructural development. By addressing these issues, the implementation of crop residue management techniques and other farm operations in Punjab can become more inclusive and accessible to all farmers, including the marginal ones.

Help farmers access, maintain machinery effectively


VP Sethi

AN integrated paradigm shift to put Indian agriculture on a resource-efficient path involves optimisation of farm equipment so that money, labour and resources can be saved in the fields, thus adding to the farmers’ income. The Government of India launched the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) in 2014-15 with the aim of encouraging judicious use of farm resources. Other initiatives of Central and state governments for the promotion of agricultural mechanisation include human resource development for self-employment generation; outsourcing of training through institutions such as state agricultural universities, agricultural engineering colleges and ICAR institutions; quality control of agricultural machines and implements for accessing competitive new markets for manufacturers through product improvement in terms of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) and OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) specifications; and popularisation of new agricultural machines for boosting the adoption of technologies for crop production.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is among the institutions that are playing a vital role in the demonstration of newly developed agricultural/horticultural equipment on the campus and in the farmers’ fields. Subsidy at the rate of 25-50 per cent of the cost of equipment/machine is being offered for purchase purposes and to set up custom hiring centres so that the established farm machinery banks can make costly equipment available to the farmers.

The need of the hour is to provide farm equipment on a pay-per-use basis. Most of the farmers cannot afford to buy expensive machinery and usually end up in the debt trap by buying/renting costly equipment. On the pattern of Ola and Uber car rental companies, ‘Olarising’ or ‘Uberising’ farm machinery can be initiated in each district after compiling data of all types of farm equipment. Minimal rental rates per hour or per day can be fixed by the government for the benefit of marginal farmers. By allowing farmers to rent out their assets, they can pay off the purchase cost and generate more profit. In order to double their income and increase productivity, farmers need cost-effective technologies. A tractor is just one of the many farming machines that can be deployed. The use of sensors, drones, GPS technology, robots, etc. can make the lives of farmers easier. Since India is making rapid strides in digital connectivity, farmers can also use high-end equipment with the help of private players, the government or farmer-producer organisations. India can claim to have a high degree of agricultural mechanisation only when a significant proportion of the farmers begin using farming equipment other than the tractor on their farmland.

The use of modern agricultural technology (AT) tools can be a shot in the arm for farmers in India, particularly in Punjab, who have always taken the lead in experimentation. The advent of digital technologies and the evolution of multiple AT companies have put the farmer right at the heart of the entire ecosystem. Solutions have begun to be more farmer-centric: each part of the value chain that is digitising, be it finance, inputs (products needed to grow crops, such as seeds, agrochemicals and fertilisers), or advisories, has started revolving around farmers.

When it comes to crop residue management (CRM) machinery, the cost of machines such as the Happy Seeder, Zero Till Drill and Straw Reaper can range from several lakhs of rupees to a few crores, depending on the size, technology and brand.

For marginal farmers in Punjab, the affordability of such machinery is a big challenge. Many small-scale farmers have limited financial resources and find it difficult to purchase or access the expensive machinery required for CRM. The high capital investment for the machinery can act as a barrier, preventing marginal farmers from adopting alternative methods of residue management.

In addition to the cost of the machinery, there are other challenges faced by marginal farmers during the implementation of CRM techniques. Some of these are:

Lack of awareness: Many marginal farmers are unaware of the harmful effects of residue burning and the benefits of alternative methods. Educational and awareness programmes are necessary to enable them to understand the importance of CRM.

Limited access to information: Marginal farmers may have limited access to information about the available machinery, best practices and government schemes related to crop residue management. Improving access to information, either through training programmes or easily accessible resources, can help address this challenge.

Lack of financial support: Access to affordable financing options is essential for marginal farmers to be able to afford the machinery required. Providing subsidies, low-interest loans or financial assistance programmes specifically designed for small-scale farmers can be beneficial.

Infrastructural limitations: The availability of service centres, repair facilities and spare parts for crop residue management machinery may be limited in some areas, especially in rural and remote locations. Addressing these limitations can help ensure that farmers access and maintain the machinery effectively.

Technological know-how: Marginal farmers may lack technical skills and knowledge required to operate and maintain the machinery efficiently. Programmes that focus on providing technical know-how and practical training to farmers are vital.

It is important to have a comprehensive approach that combines awareness campaigns, financial support mechanism, farmer training programmes and infrastructural development. By addressing these issues, the implementation of CRM techniques in Punjab can become more inclusive and accessible to all farmers, including the marginal ones.

The author is HoD, Mechanical Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, PAU, Ludhiana

Send your feedback to [email protected]

#Agriculture


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

6
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Farmers start MSP stir on UT border

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Push for price guarantee, debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row