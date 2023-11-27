Help farmers access, maintain machinery effectively

VP Sethi

AN integrated paradigm shift to put Indian agriculture on a resource-efficient path involves optimisation of farm equipment so that money, labour and resources can be saved in the fields, thus adding to the farmers’ income. The Government of India launched the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) in 2014-15 with the aim of encouraging judicious use of farm resources. Other initiatives of Central and state governments for the promotion of agricultural mechanisation include human resource development for self-employment generation; outsourcing of training through institutions such as state agricultural universities, agricultural engineering colleges and ICAR institutions; quality control of agricultural machines and implements for accessing competitive new markets for manufacturers through product improvement in terms of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) and OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) specifications; and popularisation of new agricultural machines for boosting the adoption of technologies for crop production.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is among the institutions that are playing a vital role in the demonstration of newly developed agricultural/horticultural equipment on the campus and in the farmers’ fields. Subsidy at the rate of 25-50 per cent of the cost of equipment/machine is being offered for purchase purposes and to set up custom hiring centres so that the established farm machinery banks can make costly equipment available to the farmers.

The need of the hour is to provide farm equipment on a pay-per-use basis. Most of the farmers cannot afford to buy expensive machinery and usually end up in the debt trap by buying/renting costly equipment. On the pattern of Ola and Uber car rental companies, ‘Olarising’ or ‘Uberising’ farm machinery can be initiated in each district after compiling data of all types of farm equipment. Minimal rental rates per hour or per day can be fixed by the government for the benefit of marginal farmers. By allowing farmers to rent out their assets, they can pay off the purchase cost and generate more profit. In order to double their income and increase productivity, farmers need cost-effective technologies. A tractor is just one of the many farming machines that can be deployed. The use of sensors, drones, GPS technology, robots, etc. can make the lives of farmers easier. Since India is making rapid strides in digital connectivity, farmers can also use high-end equipment with the help of private players, the government or farmer-producer organisations. India can claim to have a high degree of agricultural mechanisation only when a significant proportion of the farmers begin using farming equipment other than the tractor on their farmland.

The use of modern agricultural technology (AT) tools can be a shot in the arm for farmers in India, particularly in Punjab, who have always taken the lead in experimentation. The advent of digital technologies and the evolution of multiple AT companies have put the farmer right at the heart of the entire ecosystem. Solutions have begun to be more farmer-centric: each part of the value chain that is digitising, be it finance, inputs (products needed to grow crops, such as seeds, agrochemicals and fertilisers), or advisories, has started revolving around farmers.

When it comes to crop residue management (CRM) machinery, the cost of machines such as the Happy Seeder, Zero Till Drill and Straw Reaper can range from several lakhs of rupees to a few crores, depending on the size, technology and brand.

For marginal farmers in Punjab, the affordability of such machinery is a big challenge. Many small-scale farmers have limited financial resources and find it difficult to purchase or access the expensive machinery required for CRM. The high capital investment for the machinery can act as a barrier, preventing marginal farmers from adopting alternative methods of residue management.

In addition to the cost of the machinery, there are other challenges faced by marginal farmers during the implementation of CRM techniques. Some of these are:

Lack of awareness: Many marginal farmers are unaware of the harmful effects of residue burning and the benefits of alternative methods. Educational and awareness programmes are necessary to enable them to understand the importance of CRM.

Limited access to information: Marginal farmers may have limited access to information about the available machinery, best practices and government schemes related to crop residue management. Improving access to information, either through training programmes or easily accessible resources, can help address this challenge.

Lack of financial support: Access to affordable financing options is essential for marginal farmers to be able to afford the machinery required. Providing subsidies, low-interest loans or financial assistance programmes specifically designed for small-scale farmers can be beneficial.

Infrastructural limitations: The availability of service centres, repair facilities and spare parts for crop residue management machinery may be limited in some areas, especially in rural and remote locations. Addressing these limitations can help ensure that farmers access and maintain the machinery effectively.

Technological know-how: Marginal farmers may lack technical skills and knowledge required to operate and maintain the machinery efficiently. Programmes that focus on providing technical know-how and practical training to farmers are vital.

It is important to have a comprehensive approach that combines awareness campaigns, financial support mechanism, farmer training programmes and infrastructural development. By addressing these issues, the implementation of CRM techniques in Punjab can become more inclusive and accessible to all farmers, including the marginal ones.

The author is HoD, Mechanical Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, PAU, Ludhiana

