 History beckons in vintage car ride on Havana’s streets : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • History beckons in vintage car ride on Havana’s streets

History beckons in vintage car ride on Havana’s streets

History beckons in vintage car ride on Havana’s streets

the streets of Cuba have some 60,000 vintage cars.



Sujoy Dhar

As the 45-minute flight from Miami ended at the spartan Havana airport earlier this year, I could see I was in a country like no other. The no-frills airport resembled some of our own in tier-II or tier-III cities before the makeovers happened.

As I came out of the airport and exchanged some currencies (Cuban peso), I found no signs of a swanky modern airport complex, common anywhere else in the world now. What awaited me over the next few hours were some show-stoppers which we only see during the vintage car rallies in India.

Tourists can hire convertibles for fun rides.

Though this is Havana 2023, anybody can feel like a time traveller here. Forming a sizable percentage of the city’s vehicle force for urban transit, the old pre-1960 American cars are vying cheek by jowl in the Cuban capital along with those imported after 2016.

For most of the present generations of Indians, even those in their 50s, a sight of so many of them on the road is only a reel of nostalgia from the movies of 1950s and ’60s.

Cubans have preserved these old cars immaculately, though not exactly by choice. The mechanical wizardry of the people is real but those familiar with Cuba’s geo-political history (of defying the US and cosying up to the erstwhile USSR) since the communist takeover of the country by Fidel Castro in 1959, are aware that necessity is the mother of this need for preservation and improvisation.

No American car was allowed to be imported by Cuba after 1959 following the trade embargo by the US. For nearly six decades, Cuba’s automobile scene was frozen in time, till things changed in 2016, a year after the US-Cuba diplomatic ties were restored. So, the streets of Cuba still have some 60,000 vintage cars. Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler, Studebaker, Oldsmobile, Plymouths, Buick, you name it and they have it. These could be privately owned, or your regular cabs and are also offered to the tourists for classic convertible fun rides.

The early 1950s’ Chevys are the most common in Cuba, while you can also spot the majestic Cadillacs of that era.

In 2016, Nissan’s Vice President of Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa, introduced the first American-made car to Cuba in about six decades.

When President Barack Obama decided to go soft on Cuba, relaxing the strictures placed by President Dwight Eisenhower, restoring diplomatic ties in 2015 and following up with his visit to Cuba the next year, things began to change as new car sales restarted in 2016-17.

However, an economically impoverished Cuba continues to keep its old cars in an up-and-running condition.

The cars apart, in Havana, do not miss a visit to its beaches. Playas del Este is a coconut and palm tree-lined strip of white sand and clear blue water. The beaches are less than half an hour away by a vehicle (18 km from city central), and are not overcrowded. The best way to reach is to avail the Transtur buses. Whether you are in old Havana or Central Havana, just walk to the bus stop in front of Central Park (Parque Central) and buy an affordable ride to the beach.

The evenings in Havana are all about exploring its pubs with extended outdoor seating, many of them in old houses. Go bar-hopping and enjoy some great live music and dance since Cuba is the powerhouse of Latin music. From Afro-Cuban jazz to trova, boleros and rock ’n’ roll to rhumba, salsa, soukous, good music is assured.

Besides Cuba’s famous handmade cigars and footprints of an Ernest Hemingway fishing in his boat, tourists will find people in this impoverished country accosting them for money or to sell old records or even ask for old clothes, but they are never violent or even close to being so.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

4
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

5
Nation

3 pilots lose their lives in 3 days, 2 of them in India

6
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

7
Punjab

38 more villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

8
Jalandhar

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

9
Trending

Indore man shoots dead 2 neighbours as argument over dogs turns ugly

10
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock

Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress

In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani

Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate

Samajwadi Party’s social media coordinator booked for 'offensive' post against party's former candidate

An FIR against Manish Jagan Agarwal has been lodged at the S...


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

To curb vector-borne diseases, ‘Terminator Train’ flagged off in Delhi

NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief over thrashing of student

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge