How crop diversification can bear fruit in Punjab

PUNJAB’S agriculture has undergone a transformation during the past six decades. In the 1960s, high-yielding varieties of wheat and paddy and their production technology became available, and many policy measures were implemented to achieve national food security. Consequently, the paddy-wheat cropping system became highly remunerative. The area under this system, particularly paddy, increased manifold. The water requirement of paddy is 5,000-5,600 cubic metre/acre compared to 600-1,800 cubic metre of the crops replaced by it (pearl millet, groundnut, urd, moong, maize, cotton, etc.). Resultantly, the state’s groundwater resources got seriously strained.

As per a report titled ‘Groundwater Resources of Punjab (as on March 31, 2017)’, “if the present rate of extraction continues, the available groundwater resources may exhaust in 20 to 25 years.” According to this report, only 22 of the 138 blocks are safe; this has decreased to 17 out of 153, as per a recent report, ‘National Compilation on Dynamic Groundwater Resources of India, 2022’. Soil health and the environment have also been adversely affected. To meet these challenges, Punjab must diversify its cropping pattern. An alternative is fruit cultivation, which saves about 60 per cent of the water compared to paddy-wheat rotation, along with making a positive impact on the soil and the environment. Further, it has the potential to increase farmers’ income and generate employment. However, fruit cultivation is knowledge-, labour- and capital-intensive.

Considering the area under cultivation and its growth, kinnow, guava and pear are the most important fruits. The establishment of their orchards requires about Rs 21,000 per acre and the returns start after two, four and five years in kinnow, guava and pear orchards, respectively. The estimated profitability of these fruits, worked out in consultation with horticulturists and economists, merits a close look. Further, during the non-bearing stage, farmers can earn Rs 15,000-25,000 per acre from intercrops — such as wheat, cotton, moong, cauliflower and okra — depending on the intercrop rotation.

During 2021-22, fruits were cultivated on 96,686 hectares (ha) in the state. The major fruits include kinnow (46,841 ha), guava (12,173 ha), mango (8,897 ha), pear (4,335 ha), sweet orange (3,800 ha), litchi (3,653 ha), lime/lemon (3,031 ha), peach (2,623 ha) and ber (1,564 ha). Among the minor fruits are amla, grapes, plum, banana, pomegranate, phalsa, sapota and papaya.

Kinnow accounts for almost half of the area under fruit plants in the state. Its cultivation is concentrated in Fazilka district (78.5% of the area), followed by Sri Muktsar Sahib (5.9%) and Hoshiarpur (4.3%). Sweet orange is also mainly confined to Fazilka district (73%). Guava is grown throughout the state.

Some commendable steps have been taken in recent years by the state government to promote fruit cultivation and processing. Fruit estates have been established to provide various facilities under one roof to enhance the productivity and quality of the produce. Citrus estates are located in Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts, litchi in Pathankot, pear in Pathankot and Amritsar districts and guava in Patiala district. More horticulture estates are planned to be developed. Further, food processing is important to manage a glut and post-harvest losses and ensure remunerative returns to the farmers and the industry. Punjab Agro Juices Limited has set up horticulture processing units in Hoshiarpur and Fazilka districts. The International Mega Food Park Ltd in Fazilka district and Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Food Park in Ludhiana district have also been established.

As a result of various efforts, fruit cultivation expanded from 69,800 ha to 96,700 ha between 2010-11 and 2021-22. To further increase the area, a plan needs to be prepared by considering all pros and cons and keeping in view earlier experiences. Initially, the focus may be on the important fruit plants and the niches having a concentration of fruit cultivation rather than thinly spreading the resources on all fruits across the state. In addition to continuing with the establishment of horticultural estates and strengthening food processing, the following points need to be considered.

Identification of areas: The top five districts of Punjab in terms of the area under fruit cultivation are Fazilka (43.1%), Pathankot (6.5%), Ludhiana (6.1%), Hoshiarpur (5.7%) and Sri Muktsar Sahib (4.9%).

Choice of fruit plants: Kinnow is an automatic choice. The area under guava and pear has generally been on the rise in recent years. Guava, peach and plum, being early bearers, are planted as fillers in solid blocks and are in demand. The initial emphasis may be on kinnow and guava in Fazilka, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur, litchi in Pathankot and Hoshiarpur and sweet orange in Fazilka. Peach and plum may also be considered.

Provision and use of inputs: Timely supply of quality inputs, such as nutrients, pesticides and bio-agents, and their optimal use is required to have a produce of international quality. Integrated pest management strategies based on eco-friendly approaches — for example, the management of fruit fly and psylla in citrus fruits using the PAU fruit fly trap and HMO oil, respectively — should be preferred over chemical pesticides.

Marketing support: The farmers should be regularly provided latest information on market demand. Greater efforts are needed to tap export markets.

These steps can help motivate the farmers to divert some area from the paddy-wheat cropping system to fruit cultivation. Under the prevalent circumstances, water-saving is as important as expanding fruit cultivation. Farmers should be advised not to flood orchards. Care must be taken that the focus on water-saving is not overshadowed by an emphasis on production and profit.

The author is former VC, PAU, Ludhiana

