How to keep your car cool

Extreme heat can severely impact various components, from the engine to the tyres. Make sure your car remains a dependable ally on the road.

Fuel tank: Keeping your fuel tank full or at least half-full in the hot weather is crucial to avoid condensation. When the tank is less than half-full, changes in temperature can cause moisture to accumulate inside, which might mix with the fuel and lead to engine problems like misfires, reduced power, and faster wear of fuel system parts. This moisture can also cause corrosion and support the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi, compromising your engine’s efficiency.

Keep the cabin cool: When parking your car, keeping the windows slightly open can be a simple yet effective way to maintain a cooler cabin. This opening improves airflow and helps prevent the buildup of excessive heat inside the vehicle, reducing the risk of damage to the interior.

Park smart: Whenever possible, opt for parking in a garage, beneath a tree, or utilise a car shade. This significantly minimises the heat absorbed by your car’s exterior, and also preserves the paint from fading while keeping the interior cooler.

Battery care: Elevated temperatures accelerate the chemical reactions inside a battery, often resulting in a reduced lifespan. To avoid potential issues, have your battery checked by a professional. Signs of a weak battery include slow engine crank, flickering lights and electrical irregularities.

Coolant check-up: Your car’s cooling system acts like its air-conditioner, with the radiator crucially circulating coolant to absorb engine heat and release it through the front grille. Regularly service your radiator, clearing blockages and checking for leaks. Also, ensure your coolant levels are checked and topped up with the correct mixture.

Tyre pressure: Hot weather can lead to significant fluctuations in tyre pressure. Check and adjust your tyre pressure regularly. Refer to your owner’s manual for the recommended PSI.

Interior care: Protect your car’s interior from sun damage by using UV-protectant wipes or sprays on your dashboard and leather seats. Use sun shades to cover the windshield and windows.

