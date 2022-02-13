food talk

Hungarian stew, the Indian way

Hungarian stew, the Indian way

Desi Goulash - iStock

Pushpesh Pant

A friend of ours who has spent many years in Eastern Europe once treated us to Hungarian goulashes in his house. Truth be told, it was an Indian rendering of the traditional ‘cowboy’ dish popular all over Eastern and Central Europe. Avoiding the controversial beef or buff, he had substituted mutton stripes that resembled shredded lamb served in most Chinese eateries in our land, and we couldn’t taste the least bit of Hungary in it. What can’t be denied is that goulash is a great comfort food — an easy to prepare, well-balanced flavourful meal, and though it may have originated in Hungary, it has been adopted and adapted according to the local palate and availability of ingredients in Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, and even America. So why not an unabashed Indian improvisation?

The pedantic purists insist that the Hungarian (or for that matter East or Central European) goulashes were made without tomatoes and peppers, as these hadn’t reached the old world until the Portuguese and the Spanish brought them after their discovery and conquest of the new world. They forget that food evolves constantly and seldom follows sterile scholarly dictates. We, in India, have long treated tomatoes and potatoes, along with chillies, as children of this soil. If we can devise a Navratri pizza, what stops us from treating the family and friends to a potful of vegetarian goulash prepared with soya mince, kathal or a mash of yam? But we digress.

Our thoughts turned to the goulash when it rained again the other night, prolonging the unusual spell of cold wave and the heart pined for something hot and hearty. The recipe doesn’t require elaborate preparation and you can happily substitute one for another. The Americans are fond of eggs and often top it with a sunny side up and some in the Netherlands make it creamier with additional dairy-like sour cream.

Desi Goulash

Ingredients

Mince 250g

Onions 100g

Garlic cloves 4-6

Tomatoes 100g

Carrots 50g

Bell pepper (small, any colour) 1

Sweetcorns 50g

Macaroni 100g

Cheddar cheese 25g

Bay leaf 1

Black peppercorns 10

Dry red chillies (broken in pieces) 2

Tomato sauce 2 tbs

Oil 1/4 cup

Salt To taste

Method

  • Peel and chop the onions. Dice the tomatoes. Crush the garlic cloves. Cut the carrots in small pieces. Cut the bell pepper in bite-sized pieces.
  • Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add a bay leaf and peppercorns to it. n Add mince, along with the onions and garlic, and stir-fry on medium flame till well-browned and the raw smell of meat is gone.
  • Add two cups of hot water. Bring to a boil, reduce the flame to medium and put in sweetcorns and macaroni. Add salt and stir. Cook without the lid till the soup thickens to desired consistency and the macaroni is done too.
  • Stir in the tomato sauce. Add bell peppers, carrots and tomatoes. Add red chillies. Grate the cheese and spread all over the top evenly. Cover with a lid and simmer for two more minutes. Serve hot with bread rolls or steamed rice.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary