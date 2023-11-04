 I focused on the ‘CAN’ in cancer : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • I focused on the ‘CAN’ in cancer
Health

I focused on the ‘CAN’ in cancer

A disciplined routine of regular health check-ups and a never-say-die attitude helped this breast cancer survivor triumph over the dreaded disease

I focused on the ‘CAN’ in cancer

Anju Dua is now part of a support group and is often called by her oncologist to deliver words of encouragement to other patients.



Anju Dua

My biological age is 57 but I was reborn four years ago. I am a breast cancer warrior and my journey has been one of perseverance, strength, acceptance of my mortality and learning to live each day to the fullest.

Being an Air Force wife, I have been quite aware and diligent about having regular annual medical examinations. While pap smear (every three years) was always included in the routine check-ups, at 40, I also added mammograms (every two years), despite having no family history of breast cancer. My diagnosis of the big C happened in 2019 during a routine mammogram. My world turned upside down, though momentarily.

I immediately consulted an oncologist. He couldn’t feel any lump during the physical examination despite an ultrasound and mammogram indicating otherwise, because the lump measured only 8 mm. So, the doctor asked for a biopsy. My emotions oscillated between hope and despair before the biopsy result. But surprisingly, despite the reports showing invasive ductal carcinoma (breast cancer), my spirits rose rather than nose-diving because now I knew what I was fighting against.

Since the PET scan had shown that the cancer had not spread anywhere else in my body, the doctor advised a breast conservation surgery (where only the affected part is removed and not the whole breast). He also recommended only radiation therapy. I was relieved because I was not going to face the debilitating effects of chemotherapy that I feared more than my cancer.

However, on the operation table, doctors found out that the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes. So, when I came out of anaesthesia, with a drain inserted under my right breast and terrible pain in my underarm, I realised the worst was yet to come.

Post-surgery, I went through eight cycles of chemotherapy because of the cancer’s spread to lymph nodes. I also had to take 20 radiation fractions (doses), so as to kill any hidden malignant cells.

The much-feared chemo was expectedly torturous not only for my body, but also my emotions. However, a sensitive and caring family made it bearable. My husband, who has known me since my childhood, has been my rock in the tumultuous times, bearing my temper tantrums and tears with great fortitude.

The drugs given during chemo cause nausea (worse than vomiting), headaches and fatigue. The radiation though proved worse than chemotherapy because l had third-degree burns afterwards. But I discovered reserves of strength and continued to indulge in my passion for cooking and gardening and looking after my family.

I also sought some alternative therapies like reiki. I don’t know if these were effective or not, but these at least gave me mental peace at times when I was unable to sleep. My pain would also disappear, at least for a while. The year-long treatment was overwhelming but I found that venting my emotions provided relief. A bout of tears, I found, would strengthen my resolve and vigour to beat this disease.

I also drew inspiration from a very dear friend, Dr Gayatri Bhat, a paediatrician, who fought multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) and bone cancer for 10 years and emerged victorious. She has been cancer-free for 11 years now and is a beacon of light for many people fighting this disease.

I would like to tell other patients and survivors not just of cancer but of any malignant disease that the only thing that can keep you going is a positive attitude and doing the things you love, as well as meditation, faith and prayer.

I never said, “God, why me?” — not even once. Instead, I decided to focus only on the ‘can’ in cancer. I would go for my treatment dressed in my best clothes and jewellery, complete with a bright lipstick. I am grateful that my never-say-die attitude became a source of inspiration for my fellow cancer warriors.

I am now part of a support group and from time to time, I am called upon by my treating oncologist at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, to deliver words of encouragement to other patients.

I also get calls from other breast cancer patients for advice and wanting to know my experience in handling it. I am passing on the good deeds done for me.

My only resolve and focus now is to keep this dreaded disease at bay for good. The medicines I have now, I consume with a sense of gratitude for they are keeping me healthy. There are some side-effects but I take them in my stride, for how could something for my well-being be bad!

I am proud to say that I battled cancer, and even depression at times, and have emerged a winner.

#Cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

5
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

6
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

7
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

8
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut, on Gujarat tour after 'Tejas' blow, shares video saying her 'heart has been troubled', fans reply 'stick to making reels, not films'

9
J & K

Glad that stupid decision of INDIA bloc to boycott TV anchors died its own death: Omar Abdullah

10
Trending

Pakistani YouTuber showcases boy walking chained tiger, outrage on social media

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, officials say toll expected to rise

128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar


Cities

View All

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Decline in farm fires fails to bring relief as city’s AQI level reaches unhealthy 164

Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Narcotics, drone recovered from villages in border belt

337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

Hike in stipend: Day 3: PU dental students refuse to budge, kickstart hunger strike

EO order imposing misuse charges on SCO quashed

Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Ayushman Bharat: Central scheme to patients’ aid in city

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

69% air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states, claims minister

Delhi Govt, Centre haven't done enough, says Congress

No solid step taken in 9 years, says BJP

Demand surges for air purifiers, masks

Anand made hawala payments to China: ED

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

Jalandhar’s air quality enters red zone

ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Speeding Mercedes injures pedestrian

Surjit Hockey meet: Gurjinder Singh’s hat-trick helps Indian Oil Mumbai lift title

Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

111 farmers fined for burning stubble

Factory employee concocts loot story, land in police net

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Youngster dies of 'heart attack' amid scuffle at Jammu Colony

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Health Minister presides over dengue review meet with officials

Another term for Virk as PUTA president

Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022