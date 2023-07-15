I have lost my sense of taste

Neha Sharma

Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. Well, that’s true, at least in my case.

For months, I was struggling post-Covid. Little did I know that there were many others, too, who were wearing the same maker’s shoe. Whether it is the maker (of the virus) to be blamed or your toe (body), nobody knows.

I kept fighting that lonely battle for months, but when I thought it was becoming unbearable, I resolved to seek medical help. After almost four months of my continuous struggle post-Covid, I finally consulted a doctor when I started facing a plethora of problems after contracting this disease.

When I caught the infection, I had high-grade fever for almost two weeks, became extremely weak and lost appetite soon after. The day my report came positive, my head was heavy. I caught a severe cold and lost my sense of smell and taste. I thought it was temporary and would go away, but to my shock and disbelief, even after more than two years, it lingers on. I stay alone away from my family. Cooking for myself in such a situation was all the more troublesome. Sometimes, I would wake up in the middle of the night with my heart pounding 120 beats per minute and my legs shivering. I found it difficult to somehow find my ground, literally.

What’s food without any flavour? I have been a foodie all my life. I used to enjoy cooking, eating out, trying out different dishes and cuisines. But eventually, that love for food started fading away. After a month or so, when I started gaining my strength back, I used to have the urge to eat proper meals, but I just could not swallow anything. The very sight of food was nauseating and distressing. I would still force myself to eat but I used to feel full midway after forcing a few morsels inside. Gradually, I noticed that even though I could make out what’s sweet, salty or sour, flavours and aroma that tickle our taste buds were not there anymore. I stopped enjoying my food and my cravings died a sudden death. I would just imagine the flavour in my head and ate whatever I was able to so as to have some strength for my body.

Certain food items felt disgusting. The taste of several things, including capsicum, guava (one of my favourite fruits) and peanuts, felt like paint or turpentine. I couldn’t explain all this to my peers, thinking they would make fun of me. I used to enjoy working but now I was unable to give my hundred per cent at the workplace.

Eventually, when I visited PGI and discussed my symptoms with the doctor, he wrote on the prescription — c/o hyposmia (cacosmia), ageusia. I looked up these unpronounceable terms on the Internet and came to know that I was not the only one suffering from this problem. At least 10 per cent of all Covid patients were going through the same physical, mental or emotional turmoil globally after contracting the virus. The doctor prescribed a few anti-oxidants and multi-vitamins. “That’s it?” I asked in disbelief. He replied: “That’s all we can do.” It seemed even he had given up, for the doctors, too, were dealing with such a pandemic for the first time.

Nevertheless, just when I thought I was getting slightly better, I contracted the virus again, after a year. This only made things worse. I am still struggling with those palpitations, weakness, tightness in chest, pain and extreme fatigue. The sense of taste is still lost. As somebody who likes to stay fit and in shape, I can’t do strenuous exercises even now. My lungs give up. Going for a walk is the only option, but a few extra steps and I feel exhausted. Wonder when it will be fine.

Is time the biggest healer? Let’s believe so. Hopefully, things will get better.