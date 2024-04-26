In pink of health

Dr Harinder K Bali

It’s an established fact that it is the ‘creamy layer’ of students (academic performance wise) that opts for the medical stream in Class XI. Nurturing a dream to have the “power” to cure dreaded diseases and allieviating human suffering while donning the “white coat”, lakhs of students vie for seats in medical colleges each year. This noble profession commands a lot of respect while assuring returns throughout life. But MBBS is not the only option for medical stream students, there are a number of other attractive course and career options that students can explore now. Thus, while on one end of this spectrum are the MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHS, BVSc courses, various paramedical courses sit pretty on the other end.

Numbers say it all The doctor-population ratio in the country stands at 1:834 which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000.

There is an increase of 82 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 706 as of now.

There is an increase of 112 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,08,940 as of now, there is also an increase of 127 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 70,674 now.

As per National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with the state medical councils and the NMC as on June, 2022. Smile docs Yes, we are talking about dentists and dentistry. BDS degree is the second most popular course for medical stream students as India has now become a hot destination to get dental treatments of all hues at a fraction of cost as compared to many other parts of the world. The Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) degree programme is a five-year course that is divided into four parts each of one-year duration followed by a year of internship. But that alone may not be enough for you to succeed in this profession. So, you will have to go for a Master of Dental Science (MDS) degree. Continuous education is an integral and an essential part of this profile. When opting for a private college, choose the one that has an approval from the Dental Council of India.

A tough road

Getting into an MBBS course is extremely tough as the number of aspirants far exceeds the seats available in medical colleges. India presently has a total of 706 medical colleges that offer courses like MBBS, MD/MS, and Diploma at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. As per the latest NMC data, out of these 706 medical colleges in India, 386 are government colleges while 320 are private medical colleges. There are around 1,08,915 MBBS seats in these 706 medical colleges. Out of these, as many as 55,000 are in government colleges while the remaining seats are in private MBBS colleges.

NEET-UG, which is the main entrance test to get selected for medical courses, had 20.24 lakh candidates vying for these 1,08,915 seats in 2023. Thus, for medical stream students keeping a Plan B handy is a prudent and sensible strategy.

Private vs Government college

The first preference of students and parents is to get admission in an MBBS course in a government college. There may be a vast difference in the fee as well as infrastructure. Medical education is being bolstered in India. In the past decade, several medical colleges and AIIMS have been set up across the length and breadth of our country. New medical colleges have come up in the government as well as the private sector. The government has an ambitious plan to upgrade all the existing district hospitals to medical colleges in the next decade.

Seat share NEET UG 2024 Offers 91,927 MBBS seats 27,698 BDS seats 50,720 AYUSH seats 525 B. VSc & AH seats

Choose your college

North India has a lot of universities and institutes that provide quality medical teaching and training at under-graduate level. These include PGIMS Rohtak, GMCH Chandigarh, CMC and DMC at Ludhiana, IGMC Shimla as well government-run medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar, Srinagar and Jammu. In the private sector, MM Medical College, Mullana, too, has done well. State universities of medical sciences in Rohtak and Faridkot are providing excellent training in allied health and paramedical fields. It is also true of PGIMER Chandigarh, Panjab University and other public sector universities of the state.

Choices galore

For all those not able to make a cut in NEET-UG exam, there is no need to be disheartened as the health sector is not limited to just being a doctor. There is a demand for professionals in allied and paramedical sectors. So, you could also check out a career in nursing, physiotherapy, laboratory technology, pharmacy, audiology, respiratory therapist, radiology and radiation technology, optometry, genetics, biotechnology, bioinformatics, emergency medicine technologist, occupational therapist operation theatre technologist, dialysis technologist, perfusionists, forensic sciences, dietetics, etc.

What it takes

It is important to appreciate that the medical profession is like no other profession. One must be willing to undergo rigorous training and life-long commitment to the service of humanity. It would include multiple examinations throughout career and a constant need to upgrade knowledge and keep abreast with the latest scientific developments and innovations, worldwide.

A doctor never ceases to learn, and most of this learning would come from reading periodic journals, attending conferences, one-to-one interaction with experts, hands-on workshops and procedures on "simulators".

In return, the profession gives immense satisfaction, respect, and status in society and a decent standard of living. It is important to understand the finer nuances of this profession and the lifelong commitment it would entail before one chooses medical stream as a career option.

In addition to possessing in-depth knowledge in his chosen speciality, a good doctor should have very good communication skills,. It is important to explain to the patient and attendants the likely outcome and important side effects of drugs in detail during every interaction. Patients tend to develop faith in doctors who have great communication skills and are knowledgeable, competent, and empathetic.

A doctor should also have multiple other hobbies and interests to act as "stress busters".

Medical stream is great and one of the most satisfying streams of all. It involves a lot of sacrifices and putting in hard work throughout life, but it gives satisfaction and happiness way beyond any other profession. Despite challenges, it shall continue to be the most sought-after profession and the one that gives the most satisfaction in life.

With changing times and fewer opportunities in the government sector, doctors need to learn management skills, understand financial matters, investment opportunities, human resource management, and acquire administrative skills as well. These qualities will come in handy while working in the corporate sector or becoming an entrepreneur by setting up a nursing home or a hospital.

The writer is Group Chairman, Cardiac Sciences,

Paras Hospital, Panchkula

Entrance Tests

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET UG once a year. The single national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2024 will be held for admission to 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed Class XII exam from a recognised state or central board with PCB (physics, chemistry & biology). Candidates are now unrestricted in the number of attempts they can make, as long as they meet the remaining eligibility criteria. The imposition of limitations on NEET attempts was removed through modifications to the NEET 2024 eligibility prerequisites in 2018.

Duration: Exam will take place in offline mode with a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Website: https://neet.ntaonline.in/

Courses for which NEET score is required:

Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine & Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences (BNYS)

Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B VSc & AH)

Pattern: NEET exam pattern consists of three subjects: physics, chemistry, and biology (further split into botany and zoology). Here, each subject includes 50 questions distributed across two sections.

Section A includes 35 questions and each question carries 4 marks. Students can earn a total of 140 marks in each subject in Section A. Section B includes 15 questions and each question carries 4 marks. Aspirants can attempt any 10 questions in this section, earning them a maximum of 40 marks in each subject.

The questions in both sections are in MCQ format.

NEET exam follows a single tier-scoring system and the total marks in NEET is 720 for all subjects. Candidates are awarded 4 marks for every correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response.

Website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, conducts the nursing exam for admission to BSc (H) and BSc Post basic courses. Through the AIIMS nursing entrance exam, admission to 571 BSc. (H) and 30 post-basic seats are granted in AIIMS institutes. Candidates must have passed Class XII under the Plus II scheme/Senior School Certificate Examination or Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination from a recognised University/Board of any state.

Exam mode: Online

Duration: Two hours

Language: English & Hindi

Subjects: Physics, biology, chemistry and GK

Number of Questions: 100 multiple choice questions

Total Marks: 100 marks

Marking Scheme:

+1 for correct response

-1/3 for incorrect answer

Website: https://bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Region’s Best

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana

Estd: 1964

Website: http://www.dmch.edu.in

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1894

Website: https://www.cmcludhiana.in

GMCH-32, Chandigarh

Estd: 1991

Website: https://gmch.gov.in/

The college has been consistently ranked among top 25 medical institutions in India. It offers undergraduate courses in many allied health sciences.

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

Estd: 1960

Website: www.pgimsrohtak.nic.in

Maharishi Markandeshwar

University, Mullana (Ambala)

Estd: 1993

Website: www.mmumullana.org

Government Medical College, Patiala

Estd: 1950

Website: https://gmcpatiala.edu.in

It is the second oldest college in Punjab. The college is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences. All courses are approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the college is approved by UGC. It offers like MBBS, BSc, MD, and MS.

Dr. HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: dentalsciences.puchd.ac.in/

Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: https://www.sdach.ac.in/

Recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), New Delhi, and affiliated to the Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, for BAMS (Ayurvedacharya) & MD courses, the college aims to pioneer the students with highest quality of traditional values of Ayurveda and work for the uplift of Ayurveda science.

Homoeopathic Medical College, Chd

Estd: 1974

Website: https://www.hmcchd26.com/

Admissions into the college admissions are made on the basis of merit list of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The college wants to serve the suffering humanity with the benefits of homoeopathy.

2023 NIRF Top 10 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, new Delhi 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, chd 3 Christian Medical College, vellore 4 Nat’l Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 5 Jawaharlal Institute of Pg Medical Education & Research, Puducherry 6 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 8 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 10 SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

What you’ll study: During the 5.5-year course, students learn about the basic sciences such as anatomy, physiology, and pathology. In BHMS, candidates also study subjects specific to Homeopathy, including materia medica, repertory, and homeopathic pharmacy.

Where to study: Nehru Homeopathic Medical College, New Delhi; Homoeopathic Medical College, Chandigarh; Solan Homoeopathic Medical College, etc.

Fee: Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

What you’ll study: The three-year course entails study of veterinary science ranges from preventive care to psychological analysis and complex surgical problems.

Where to study: ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal; Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, etc.

Fee: Rs 2,000 to Rs 2 Lakh

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

What you’ll study: The four-year degree includes subjects like Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Microbiology, Ayurvedic philosophy, anatomy, physiology, etc.

Where to study: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore; BHU Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi; Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh, etc. .

Fee: Rs 2.2 lakh - Rs 16 lakh

BSc Nursing

What you’ll study: The four-year long degree provides specialisations in Neuro Science & Mental Health Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Medical Surgical Nursing, Operation Theatre Technology, Nursing & Midwifery, etc.

Where to study: AIIMS, New Delhi; Parul University, Vadodara; PGIMER, Chandigarh; GMCH, Chandigarh; St Stephen 's College of Nursing, New Delhi, etc.

Fee: Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh