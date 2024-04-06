 Inculcate healthy dental care habits : The Tribune India

  Inculcate healthy dental care habits

Inculcate healthy dental care habits

Poor oral health has been linked to heart diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, pregnancy complications

Inculcate healthy dental care habits


Ashima Goyal

Good oral health contributes to overall well-being. It helps maintain strong teeth and gums and assists in proper chewing and digestion of food, ensuring that the body receives essential nutrients. It also reduces the risk of tooth loss and related complications in old age. Regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups can help prevent common dental problems like cavities, gum disease and bad breath. Preventing these problems can also help avert many other ailments associated with oral diseases.

Poor oral health has been linked to cardiovascular diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, pregnancy complications, etc. Taking care of oral health can reduce the risk of developing these serious health issues. Poor oral health can reveal signs of many underlying issues.

Cardiac concerns: Neglecting oral hygiene can result in the build-up of plaque and bacteria in the mouth. Over time, these harmful substances can enter the bloodstream through inflamed gums, leading to inflammation in other parts of the body, including the arteries around the heart. This inflammation can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases such as infective endocarditis (inflammation of the inner lining of the heart and valves that separate each of the four chambers within the heart) and stroke.

Diabetes and oral health: People with diabetes, especially those with irregular blood glucose levels, have a higher risk of gum disease compared to those without diabetes and vice versa. Some studies found that patients with fasting blood glucose levels above 230 mg/dL (milligrams/per decilitre) had about 80 per cent increased risk of developing gum infection. Recently, a link between periodontal diseases and the metabolic syndrome has also been suggested.

Association with stroke: Considering that dental diseases are related to lifestyle, oral health status of stroke patients associated with these diseases may be worse than that of healthy adults. Some studies suggest that individuals who lose their teeth at a younger age are more likely to develop brain stroke.

Impact on other body systems: Poor oral health can impact other organs too. For example, oral bacteria can travel to the lungs, causing respiratory infections and exacerbating conditions like pneumonia. Additionally, chronic inflammation from gum disease has been linked to conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s and pregnancy complications.

Good oral hygiene involves simple habits like brushing teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, intelligent use of sugars, and regularly visiting the dentist for check-ups. By taking care of oral health, individuals can reduce the risk of not only dental problems, but also potential complications in other body systems. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Limit sugary, acidic foods and beverages to reduce the risk of tooth decay. Early detection of oral health issues can prevent them from progressing into more serious conditions. Avoid tobacco use as it increases the risk of oral cancer and gum disease. Limiting alcohol consumption also helps maintain good oral health.

Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of oral diseases such as gum disease, oral cancer and dental caries. Early recognition of the signs can lead to prompt treatment. Participate in oral cancer screening programmes if you are at risk, such as if you have a history of tobacco use or a family history of oral cancer.

By following these preventive measures and staying proactive about oral health, you can reduce the risk of oral diseases and prevent many other systemic ailments as well. Just remember, ‘Oral cavity is a window to your overall health.’

— The writer is head, Oral Health Sciences Centre, PGI, Chandigarh

