 India's naval resurgence after 1971

  Features
  • India’s naval resurgence after 1971
Military Literature Festival

India’s naval resurgence after 1971

India’s shipbuilding narrative has evolved remarkably, mirroring the nation’s aspirations to maintain regional maritime balance, especially in the face of China’s growing naval footprint

India’s naval resurgence after 1971

The fifth Scorpene class conventional submarine, INS Vagir, was commissioned into the Navy in January this year.



Commodore (Dr) Johnson Odakkal

As tides of the global maritime domain ebb and flow with geopolitical currents, India stands as a sentinel of stability in the Indo-Pacific forging its path in the waters once ruled by traders and now patrolled by warriors.

Commodore (Dr) Johnson Odakkal

The 1971 war stands as a pivotal moment for India’s maritime prowess, igniting a journey from the tranquil trade waters of ancient seafarers to the vigilant patrols of the modern Indian Navy. While the strategic lessons of the past continue to echo, India’s shipbuilding narrative has evolved remarkably, mirroring the nation’s aspirations to maintain regional maritime balance, especially in the face of China’s growing naval footprint.

We need to see that the legacy of 1971 is a beacon that guided the passage and narrative of an even increased attention to Indian maritime capability and indigenisation in shipbuilding. This encapsulates the enduring spirit of the Indian Navy long before “Aatmanirbharta” was coined as a movement.

Inheriting the past, steering the present

India’s maritime heritage, a tapestry woven with threads of sustainable practices and indigenous shipbuilding knowledge, bears relevance even today. The eco-friendly traditions of ship construction from the use of renewable materials like teak and coir to the mastery over wind-and-tide navigation, reflect an ethos of harmony with nature. This ethos remains vital as India forges a path in modern shipbuilding, one that balances traditional wisdom with contemporary needs.

The resurgence in India's shipbuilding post1971 can be traced in a way to the legacy of Wadia master craftsmen, who exemplified the art of shipbuilding, and to the strategic foresight seen in the establishments of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL). These institutions have become the bulwarks of India’s modern naval capabilities, embracing technological advancements while nurturing the age-old principles of craftsmanship.

India’s modern fleet and strategic posture

The Navy's arsenal has seen significant additions with indigenously constructed vessels such as Shivalik-class frigates and the formidable P15A destroyers. The evolution from buyer to builder signifies not just an advancement in capability, but a strategic reorientation. In the shadow of China’s assertive naval expansion, the pace at which India constructs its vessels holds the key to maintaining a strategic equilibrium in the region.

India’s current endeavours in building ships and submarines are impressive, with the ambitious plan to expand its naval fleet by 200 vessels and 500 aircraft by 2050. The recent induction of Scorpene-class submarines under Project 75, and the construction of the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) reflect a diversification aimed at enhancing both defensive depth and offensive reach.

Green shipbuilding and indigenous integration

The green shipbuilding practices rooted in India’s heritage, from the Mandvi craftsmen to the Beypore Uru artisans, offer a sustainable blueprint for future. The modern Indian shipbuilding industry, while harnessing cutting-edge technologies, can draw from these eco-conscious practices to innovate and create vessels that are both eco-friendly and strategically adept. Moreover, the Maritime India Vision 2030 underscores the commitment to this sustainable approach, aiming at enhancing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The vision aligns closely with the need for a self-reliant defence sector and the recognition of the importance of coastal communities and their age-old maritime practices in achieving self-reliance. Innovation in shipbuilding is our tradition. Thus, sustainability must remain our commitment to carry the ethos driving India’s maritime advancements.

Navigating future tides: Will India match China?

The question that looms on the horizon is whether India’s pace of ship and submarine construction is sufficient to stall or match China's naval ascendancy. The challenge is not solely in numbers, but in the ability to swiftly adapt to the rapidly changing dynamics of maritime technology and warfare.

India’s shipbuilding industry, galvanised by the spirit of its ancient maritime traditions and driven by modern imperatives, stands at the cusp of a new era. As it strives to maintain a balance of power in the Indian Ocean, the integration of sustainable practices and the indomitable spirit of innovation will be crucial. With continued investment in technology, policy reform and a strategic vision, India is not just equipping itself to match its rivals, but is also steering towards becoming a central pivot in the maritime security of the Indo-Pacific.

The writer is a former Director, Maritime History Society, Indian Navy

#China


