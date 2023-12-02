Indo-Pacific under naval aviation’s watch

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh (retd)

The term “Indo-Pacific” refers to a geopolitical region, encompassing maritime areas of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Pacific Ocean. Major powers, including the US, India, Japan, Australia and others, use the term to describe their strategic interests and engagements in this vast maritime expanse. It is both a strategic as well as an economic domain comprising important sea lanes of communication that connect the littorals of the two oceans. Indo-Pacific has become a focal point for major powers seeking to secure their interests and influence in the international arena. The region faces various security challenges, including territorial disputes, maritime piracy, terrorism and potential geopolitical tensions.

Countries in the Indo-Pacific region engage in various forms of multilateral cooperation and dialogue to address common challenges. This includes security partnerships, economic initiatives and regional organisations aimed at fostering stability and prosperity.

India’s naval aviation effort in Indo-Pacific

The Indian Navy has the ability to hold operations faraway from its coastline and is combat-ready for any eventuality in Indo-Pacific. It has been expanding presence in the region and relies on naval aviation for this strategy.

The existing naval aviation capabilities primarily involve aircraft carriers operating with fighter jets on deck and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters of ship decks. These are augmented by airborne early warning (AEW) capabilities, long-range maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft and UAVs.

Aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant significantly extend the reach of naval aviation by allowing the deployment of MiG 29K fighter aircraft. Helicopters like the MH 60-R and upgraded KA 28 carry out ASW missions being part of carrier battle group (CBG). A CBG comprises stealth destroyers and frigates which are heavily armed with long-range surface, air and sub-surface weapons. With the likely induction of Rafale-M followed by indigenous twin engine deck based fighter (TEDBF) and deck based multi-role helicopter (DBMRH), the Navy will have a versatile and formidable carrier-borne air wing.

India operates maritime patrol aircraft such as Boeing P-8I, which is a long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft. These aircraft are capable of covering large areas of the ocean and are crucial for surveillance, reconnaissance and anti-submarine operations. They form an important part of kill chain for hunting and prosecuting enemy submarines (conventional and nuclear).

The Navy today is networked and inputs from the P8I help in enhancing maritime domain awareness (MDA) and real-time availability of information, which gives fleet and other assets at sea tremendous advantage. The Navy is likely to induct C295 in the role of medium-range maritime reconnaissance (MRMR) aircraft which will have indigenous weapons.

Naval ship-borne helicopters such as the KA 28, KA 31, MH 60R, Sea King and the indigenous advanced light helicopter (ALH) are integral part of fleet air arm. These helicopters have well-defined roles and are used for anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship strike, AEW, marine commando operations, search and rescue, and surveillance.

UAVs acquired from Israel are being used to augment short-range surveillance effort. The Navy is also operating two MQ9 UAVs.

Invariably, all Chinese submarines and surface platforms get detected and tracked by the MQ9. All Chinese anti-piracy escort force ships destined from the Gulf of Aden get continuously tracked from the time they enter the Indian Ocean till they return eastwards. Resultantly, the Boeing P8I have been able to dedicate more effort towards ASW and has resulted in higher detection and tracking of Chinese submarines. Warships with MH 60R copters along with P8I and MQ9 carry out coordinated operations and act as a credible deterrence and prevent the Chinese ships from carrying operations with impunity. With the advent of technology, resulting in indigenous satellites adding to the footprint of the UAV and P8I, things will be even better in future. The MQ9 armed version called MQ9B will be a force multiplier.

The strategic reach

India has been engaging in naval exercises and collaborations with other countries in Indo-Pacific. These collaborations enhance interoperability and strengthen the maritime security architecture. Indian naval aviation assets have actively participated in all exercises and gained valuable experience while operating in the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

The writer is a former Dy Chief of Navy

