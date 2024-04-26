Ingenuity & innovation

Dr Sachin Gupta

A degree in engineering is not just a ticket to a lucrative career, but a gateway to innovation and progress. Engineering encompasses a vast array of disciplines, catering to the diverse needs of society and industry.

Students planning to get into an engineering college have plenty of choice, each course offering unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. From traditional branches like civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering to the cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy, the scope of engineering is boundless.

With rapid technological advancements and rise of inter-disciplinary research, engineers play a pivotal role in driving innovation and addressing complex challenges. According to statistical data from the Ministry of Education, India, over 15 lakh students pass out from engineering colleges in the country.

There is also a high demand for skilled engineers in various sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure development, information technology, healthcare, and beyond. While computer science remains the most popular branch, mechanical engineering is the second most preferred branch. However, over the past couple of years there has been a steady shift towards courses offering AI and ML specialisations as Artificial Intelligence is being projected as the future of technology across the world. Students of engineering, however, should avoid following the crowd while selecting a branch and rely more on their own aptitude and passion.

Employability

While there is a growing demand for engineers in certain sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare, there are challenges in matching graduates' skills with industry requirements. Engineering students should work on their employability skills while in college. Here are some skills that will land you good placements fast:

Skill Enhancement: Learn programming languages, proficiency in software tools and obtain certifications in specialised areas.

Internships and Projects: Seek out internships, co-op programmes, or industry projects during the academic years. Practical experience can significantly enhance employability.

Networking: Build a strong professional network by attending industry events, career fairs, and connecting with professionals in the field. Networking can lead to valuable opportunities, mentorship, and insights into industry trends.

Continual Learning: Stay updated with the latest trends, innovations, and best practices through online courses, workshops, and industry publications.

Soft Skills Development: Focus on soft skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability. These skills are highly valued by employers.

Popular choice

BTech Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML are indeed trending fields at the moment, attracting many engineering students. AI involves creating intelligent systems that can mimic human intelligence, while ML focuses on developing algorithms that allow computers to learn from data and improve their performance over time.

The future scope of AI and ML is promising, with applications across various industries like healthcare, finance, autonomous vehicles, and more. However, it’s crucial for students to understand the depth of these fields beyond the hype.

Who should choose: Individuals passionate about problem-solving, data analysis, and cutting-edge technology should consider AI and Machine Learning. Strong mathematical skills, including proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory, are essential for understanding the algorithms underlying AI and ML. Additionally, a solid grasp of computer science fundamentals and programming languages like Python is crucial. Critical thinking, creativity, and the ability to work with large datasets are also valuable. Overall, those with a blend of mathematical aptitude, programming prowess, and a keen interest in leveraging data to drive innovation will excel in this field.

Engineering the digital transformation

India is amidst a rapid digital transformation, embracing Industry 4.0 technologies like IoT, AI, and automation. BTech students must equip themselves with skills in these domains to remain competitive.

According to NASSCOM, the Indian IoT market is projected to soar, indicating a burgeoning demand for skilled professionals adept in cutting-edge technologies.

Renewable energy and sustainability

The nation’s focus on sustainability fuels the burgeoning renewable energy sector. Specialisations in renewable energy engineering, solar power, and energy efficiency promise bright career prospects for BTech graduates.

Data science and analytics: BTech students with expertise in data science, machine learning and analytics are in high demand. Indian companies are leveraging big data to gain insights, optimise processes, and enhance customer experiences, creating a demand for skilled data engineers and analysts.

Cybersecurity: BTech students specialising in cybersecurity can expect lucrative career opportunities in areas such as threat detection, ethical hacking, and data protection.

Opportunities

Start-up ecosystem: India has emerged as a hotbed for start-ups, offering BTech students a fertile ground to innovate and create disruptive technologies. Initiatives like Start-up India and Atal Innovation Mission provide support and funding opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Research and Development: India’s focus on innovation and indigenous technology development presents abundant opportunities for BTech students interested in research. Government-funded institutions, research labs, and corporate R&D centres offer avenues for pursuing research in fields such as biotechnology, nanotechnology, and aerospace engineering.

Government initiatives: Schemes like Skill India and Make in India and government projects in infrastructure development, smart cities, and digital initiatives require engineering expertise, offering employment opportunities. — SG

What to expect in college

There will be emphasis on experiential learning even though in the first year engineering there will majorly be a repeat of physics, chemistry and maths studied in Class XII.

Another change a student can expect is greater emphasis on skill and perspective courses.

Be prepared for complex course material. Students generally need help in understanding complex concepts and theories

Be prepared to work on team project with other students. Generally the project will be a multi-disciplinary one.

Computer Science Engineering (CSE)

Computer Science Engineering focuses on the design, development, and implementation of computer systems and software. With the proliferation of digital technologies, CSE graduates are in high demand across industries. According to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), CSE is one of the most sought-after engineering courses in India.

Career Opportunities: Software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence.

Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering focuses on designing and operating chemical processes for the production of chemicals and materials. The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) reports a growing demand for chemical engineers in India, particularly in sectors such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and environmental engineering.

Career Opportunities: Petrochemical industry, pharmaceuticals, environmental engineering, process engineering.

Environmental Engineering

Environmental Engineering involves the application of engineering principles to address environmental challenges such as pollution control, waste management, and sustainability. It is concerned with protecting people from adverse environmental effects and protecting ecosystems. With increasing environmental concerns, there is a growing demand for environmental engineers in India.

Career Opportunities: Environmental consultancy, water resource management, waste treatment, sustainable development.

Aerospace Engineering

Aerospace Engineering involves the design, development, and testing of aircraft and spacecraft. According to the Aerospace Industries Association of India (AIAI), aerospace engineering programmes have witnessed a steady increase in enrolment, driven by India's ambitious space exploration programmes and growing aviation industry. The field has traditionally focused on problems related to atmospheric and space flight

Career Opportunities: Aerospace companies, defence organisations, space agencies.

Entrance Tests

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced

The National Testing Agency conducts the national-level entrance exams, JEE Main and JEE Advanced, for entry into India's top engineering institutions. JEE Main is an entry-level exam with a lower level of difficulty. It comprises two papers. The Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other institutions. It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admissions to IITs. The Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses. Candidates must have passed qualifying examination with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects, besides one of chemistry/biotechnology/biology/technical vocational subject.

Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main: Class XII from a recognised government school

JEE Advance: Ranked among the top 2,50,000 JEE Main rank holders

Website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is being conducted by COA since 2006, to qualify for the admission to Bachelors of Architecture. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e., Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past years. The candidates can appear for maximum of three attempts in NATA 2024 in one academic year. The best score out of all the attempts shall be considered for declaration of results. The score of NATA Test would be valid for a period of two academic years. Examination shall be conducted on all weekends starting from April to July, 2024 in two sessions, subject to number of candidates registered for the session. The candidates need to indicate their preference for session and city of examination while registering at the NATA portal.

Website: http://www.nata.in

Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE) 2024

The UGEE mode is for admission to dual degree programmes. Graduates of the dual degree programmes earn two degrees: B.Tech and Master of Science by Research. The Masters degree requires completion of a research thesis. The programme prepares students for research-oriented jobs and higher studies. The duration of the programme is five years. Candidates must have passed Class XII or equivalent with math, physics and chemistry by June 2024. Applicants need to appear for a computer-based examination conducted by the IIIT- Hyderabad. This exam will be for three hours and has two sections:

a) SUPR – Subject Proficiency test for 60 minutes.

b) REAP – Research Aptitude test for 120 minutes.

Shortlisting: Applicants will be filtered based on the SUPR score, and then ranked on REAP score in order to shortlist for the interview. There will be negative marking of 25% in both the sections.

Website: https://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/ugee2024/

Region’s best

IIT, Ropar

Estd: 2008

Website: www.iitrpr.ac.in

The institute was ranked 22 for Engineering and 33 in the overall NIRF Ranking in 2023. The institute offers Bachelor of Technology (BTech.) programme in Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

PEC University of Technology, (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh

Estd: 1921 in Lahore (In Chandigarh since 1953)

Website: www.pec.ac.in

NAAC/NIRF Ranking: NIRF Ranking 2023 - 101-150 Rank band; NAAC Ranking CGPA- 2.71, Grade- B+.

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala

Estd: 1956

Website: https://www.thapar.edu/

Rated amongst the top ranked innovation-driven private universities and technical institutes in the country. 'A+' grade by NAAC.

University Institute of Engineering (UIE), Chandigarh University

Estd: 2012

Website: www.cuchd.in

Ranking: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: Engineering & Technology ranked 332nd in World, 11th in India, 2nd among Private Indian Universities

LPU Faculty of Engineering, Jalandhar

Estd: 2005

Website: www.schools.lpu.in

Ranking: 50 (Engineering) NIRF-2023

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

Estd: 1963

Website: www.nitkkr.ac.in

Chitkara University Institute of Engineering and Technology (CUIET), Rajpura

Estd: 2002

Website: https://www.chitkara.edu.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi

Estd: February 2009

Website: https://www.iitmandi.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, HP

Estd: 1986 (as REC)

Website: www.nith.ac.in

Ranking: Ranked 101-150 band among engineering colleges by NIRF in 2023.

GND Engineering College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1956

Website: www.gndec.ac.in/

Courses: GNDEC offers courses in seven Engineering branches at UG level and 15 PG level courses.

NIRF Top Ten

1 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

3 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

5 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

7 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

9 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

10 Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal

