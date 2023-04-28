 It PAYS to specialise : The Tribune India

Several new combination courses have gained popularity in recent years and have good career prospects in fields such as Finance, Accounting, Management, e-commerce, and integrated courses. Some of these courses are:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance and Accounting: This course provides students with a strong foundation in both finance and accounting, enabling them to pursue careers in areas such as investment banking, corporate finance, financial analysis, and accounting.

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in E-commerce: This course focuses on the application of management principles in the context of e-commerce, providing students with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the rapidly growing field of online business.

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Financial Markets: This course covers topics such as stock markets, derivatives, and investment management, providing students with a deep understanding of the financial markets and the skills to pursue careers in areas such as investment banking, portfolio management, and financial analysis.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Integrated Marketing Communications: This course combines marketing, advertising, and public relations, providing students with the skills to develop and implement effective marketing campaigns across multiple channels.

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Professional Accounting: This course prepares students for professional accounting qualifications such as CA or CPA, providing them with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the accounting profession.

Bachelor of Foreign Trade (BFT): This is an undergraduate course focusing on the movement of services, goods, and capital across international territories and borders.

Bachelor of Vocational Studies: This is an undergraduate course providing specialisation in a particular trade by focusing on application-based studies instead of mere theoretical studies.

Bachelor of Event Management: This is an undergraduate course providing specialisation in the design and organisation of events and fairs

Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication: This is an undergraduate course providing specialisation in journalism and mass communication.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Actuarial Science: This is an undergraduate course providing specialisation in insurance risk calculation, insurance premiums, and application of economic and mathematical analyses for making any decision in financial planning, insurance investment, and management, among others.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Statistics: This is an undergraduate course providing specialisation in statistics and its application to various fields.

Overall, these new combination courses provide students with a strong foundation in multiple disciplines, enabling them to pursue careers in a wide range of industries and sectors. They also offer good career prospects, as employers are increasingly seeking candidates with multidisciplinary skills and knowledge.

Banking courses

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom.) in Banking and Taxation: This is a three-year undergraduate programme that provides knowledge of banking laws, processes and their application to business and society.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Banking and Insurance: This is a three-year undergraduate programme that provides knowledge of banking and insurance laws, processes and their application to business and society.

BBA MBA integrated in Banking: This is a five-year integrated course that provides knowledge of the banking laws, processes and their application to business and society along with the knowledge of business administration.

Bachelor of Finance (BFin.)

BFin. provides knowledge in financial management and investment analysis. It is a three-year course that provides an in-depth understanding of financial analysis, risk management, and portfolio management.

Bachelor of Marketing (BMar)

B.Mar. is an undergraduate program that provides knowledge in marketing principles and practices. It is a three-year course and provides an in-depth understanding of marketing research, advertising, sales, and consumer behavior.

Bachelor of International Business (BIB)

A UG programme that provides knowledge in international trade and business. It is a three-year course and provides an in-depth understanding of the global business environment, international marketing, cross-cultural management, and international finance.

Integrated courses

Integrated courses can be a good choice for students who want to pursue a career in a multidisciplinary field. These courses combine multiple subjects or disciplines into a single programme, enabling students to develop a diverse range of skills and knowledge. Integrated courses are designed to provide students with a holistic understanding of the subject matter, allowing them to see how different disciplines are interconnected and how they can be applied in real-world scenarios. Overall, whether or not an integrated course is a good choice or otherwise depends on the individual student’s interests, goals, and career aspirations. It is important to research the course thoroughly and speak with current students or alumni before making a decision. Some of these courses are:

MCom. (Hons) 5-year integrated course

MBA. 5-year integrated course
MA Eco. (Hons) 5-year integrated course

Diplomas

Diploma in Banking and Finance.

Diploma in Accounting and Taxation.

Diploma in Digital Marketing.

Diploma in Retail Management.

Diploma in Digital Banking.

Diploma in GST.

Diploma in Income Tax.

Diploma in E-commerce.

Diploma in Tally.

