 Jatin Das retrospective: Poetic insight into art, existence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Jatin Das retrospective: Poetic insight into art, existence

Jatin Das retrospective: Poetic insight into art, existence

A retrospective of the works of Jatin Das is a testament to his vivid oeuvre

Jatin Das retrospective: Poetic insight into art, existence

Flights of Steel, Jatin Das' sculpture in Bhilai, was named by author Dom Moraes. Photo by Raghu Rai.



Monica Arora

The vibrant tapestry of artist Jatin Das’ creations comes alive at a retrospective of his works being held at the sprawling National Gallery of Modern Art, nestled amidst the verdant surroundings of Lutyens’ Delhi. An encapsulation of his seminal body of work, ‘Jatin Das — A Retrospective: 1963-2023’ is an amalgam of drawings in conté, ink, oils and watercolours.

From the ‘Labourer Exodus’ series

His artistic realm extends beyond mere two-dimensional expressions, delving into sculptures, graphics, terracotta, ceramic, porcelain platters, and even whimsical pinch toys. A true polymath, he also adorns the exhibition with his reflective musings, offering a poetic insight into both art and existence.

At 82, Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das defies his age with his exuberance and energy that punctuate every body movement, every sentence he utters and every brushstroke he creates. Born at Mayurbhanj in Odisha, young Jatin left for the Sir JJ School of Art in Bombay in the 1950s and his early years in cosmopolitan Bombay hold a special place in his heart. As he writes in one of his lyrical musings,

“I draw with pencil, pen and conté

Painting is narrative and like prose

Drawing is like a poem…”

A few months ago, at a meeting at his studio, he shared how he would do about 300 sketches a day in Bombay. “I am a taskmaster, an enemy of myself. When something excites me, I decide to do something. Then I run and follow like a dog sniffing a bone. I know nothing anymore,” he said. No wonder he has exhibited his work at more than 80 solo shows, not just in India but also internationally, including in Venice and Tokyo Biennales.

Artist Jatin Das.

This retrospective, on till January 7, is a testament to his enduring legacy. It brings to life the modernist painter’s exploration of the human form, weaving tales of love, loss, loneliness, and life in an array of colours, from vivacious splashes to sombre olive greens and moody blues.

His paintings transcend narration, becoming metaphoric, poetic and expressions of human emotion. “Human anguish, pain, affection, tenderness, it is all expressed through these energised bare figures. Some people call them nudes. But they are not, as they have not been disrobed. They are beyond any concept of time and space. When I paint, my colours, my tone, the movement of the body, they are all of concern to me.” He goes on to describe how Michelangelo’s paintings or sculptures in Indian temples or any form of figurative art is about the rhythm of the body. He believes that “the brahma rekha or the key line is important in every body’s movement”.

Ceramic platter, 2014

Amidst the various unidentified figures, one can spot some familiar faces, such as poet-lyricist Gulzar, artists Bhupen Kakkar, Anjolie Ela Menon and Gurcharan Singh and photographer Raghu Rai.

As one meanders through this lifetime of sheer effervescence on display, it is interesting to observe the stark sketches in ink created during the lockdown in a series entitled ‘Exodus 2020’, or his works bearing imprints of his childhood and early years in mofussil Mayurbhanj.

A curated corner unveils the artist’s life, complete with paint-stained gloves and the tangible tools of his trade, inviting viewers to stand and stare, enchanted by a lifetime encapsulated within the walls.

There is a wall dedicated to stoneware platters and Jatin Das writes, “I buy towdis from roadside vendors, clean them and paint on them. I have also painted ceramic and porcelain platters. If an idea excites me, I immediately start working on it. I treat every medium with respect.” Be it honouring the tradition of Odisha, evident in the clay figurines coated with vibrant-hued lacquer paint that comprises his pinch toy renditions, or his experiments with ink and watercolours where focus is the key. As he opines, “The wild water has to be tamed and stopped from spreading… one needs to be focussed.”

Here is a retrospective of an artist, a thinker, who believes “genuinely not in talent and inheritance, but in practice. My classical musician friends do riyaaz in the morning and evening… I value drawing as the crux of the matter, and the strength of an artist can be seen in his lines”.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

5
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

6
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

8
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

9
Trending

Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz grooves with Babar Azam, Usman on qawwali night before Imam-ul-Haq's 'nikah'

10
India

'Incredibly enriching': PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble

Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into retired Pak soldiers joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two cases surface

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Bhiwani

Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani

Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal