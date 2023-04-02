 Laying out the Iftaar spread : The Tribune India

Variety

Laying out the Iftaar spread

Eating together and enjoying a convivial meal after a day-long fast has nothing to do with the richness or number of dishes. It is the warmth of the hospitality that matters

Laying out the Iftaar spread


Pushpesh Pant

The holy month of Ramzan finds the faithful testing their self-discipline via roze, the day-long ritual fasts. The fast is ritually ‘opened’ after the namaz at sunset. Traditionally, iftaar used to be a simple meal, marking the end of fasting. The thirsty body could be rehydrated with sherbet and a variety of nourishing snacks would follow the traditional fast opener, a date (khajoor). Almost everyone considers the date essential as it is believed that the Prophet himself broke his fast with this fruit of the desert. Much has changed since.

In recent years, iftaar has been transformed into a joyous party where Muslims share myriad delicacies with family and friends, many of them non-Muslims. Politicians trying to endear themselves to the Muslim voters in their constituencies threw lavish iftaar parties that provided a wonderful opportunity for photo-ops and the public celebration of diversity.

It is only since 2014, with the BJP’s dramatic rise to power, that politicians in different parties have seized to be as enthusiastic about iftaar. But let us forget the opportunistic politicians; iftaar continues to be a joyous celebration, an occasion to share what we have with all we care for.

The iftaar spread presents a mix of traditional classics and local delicacies in different regions of this vast and varied land. For instance, in Hyderabad in Deccan, it is haleem that is greatly valued. This porridge-like blend of well-pounded meat, wheat and lentils, enriched with ghee and a touch of jaggery, served with an assortment of condiments, is considered just what is required to build stamina for month-long fasting. In Bhopal and Rampur, haleem finds a prominent place. But truth be told, iftaar is not the time to fill the belly. It is an opportunity to nibble at the variety of snacks representing different tempting colours, flavours and textures that have been given a deliberate miss during the day-long fast.

Another misconception that should be gotten rid of is that iftaar is all about kebabs, koftas and kormas. All who have fasted know that when you break a fast, you should resist gluttony and wisely consume something light. Meaty fare is considered heavy and hard to digest. There are a whole lot of vegetarian options that help us to proceed gently into that night. One dish that finds a place in almost all iftaars is chane ki dal ki chaat. Rakhshanda Jalil, historian, author and chronicler of Islamic culture, points out that this particular dish is seldom encountered outside of Ramzan. Split Bengal gram is soaked overnight and then boiled lightly. The lentils, not mushy but retaining a bite, are served mixed with lots of finely diced tomatoes, onions, green chillies and generously drenched with lemon juice. Freshly roasted and coarsely ground cumin seed powder is sprinkled on top (chaat masala is strictly taboo).

Sometimes, chana chaat is also prepared with black gram. Other vegetarian goodies are aloo-kachaloo ki chaat that is assembled with parboiled potatoes draped with dahi and spiked up with both sweet and sour chutneys, roasted shakarkandi, dahi vada and pakora.

Let us not give you the impression that meat is eschewed. Dainty samosas filled with mutton mince, shaami kebab and murg tangri are relished equally. We have had a most delectable, whole leg of mutton that provided a generous supply of flavourful morsels for the guests at an iftaar hosted by Atiyaji, our publisher friend who hails from Jaunpur that was once capital of the Sharki sultanate. Her husband, Prof Irfan Habib, historian of science and biographer of Bhagat Singh and Maulana Azad, belongs to Meerut. No iftaar spread in their house is complete without seekh kebabs, chargrilled on skewers by kebabchis from his hometown.

The point to remember is that the iftaar — eating together, enjoying a convivial meal — has nothing to do with the richness or number of dishes. It is the warmth of the hospitality that matters most. Sweetness is spread by sheer khurma and halwas.

No iftaar can dispense with thirst-quenching sherbets. The most popular across the sub-continent during Ramzan is Roohafza, the ruby red revitalising fruit and vegetable-based syrup, originally marketed by the legendary Hamdard Dawakhana in Old Delhi at the turn of the last century. A spoonful added to the shikanji, lassi or milk shake elevates them to another level. Sattu ka sherbet and coconut water laced with ginger and lime, along with traditional sherbets of bael and aam ka panna continue to be popular. These days, bottled concentrates of thandai and falsa come to the rescue of the host who is pressed for time. However, it is believed that preparing the iftaar meal painstakingly and serving it with love and tender care to the guests is as meritorious as fasting. Iftaar over, one can get busy preparing the main meal, sehri, which has to be consumed at the crack of dawn before another day’s fast begins.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Comment

The science of a hit series

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC