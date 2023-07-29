 Life on the Road : The Tribune India

Travel

Life on the Road

A frequent traveller reflects on solo trips, being a woman and tour tips to remember

Life on the Road


Puneetinder Kaur Sidhu

ravel is acutely subjective, much like life. And much like life, it has its fair share of fun and frolic, up hill and down dale, smooth sailing and swimming against the current, roadblocks, U-turns, and what have you. When I look back at over 30 years of independent travel, it is the anticipation, exhilaration, and sheer pleasure those experiences left in their wake, which I most vividly recall. Frightening escapades come with the territory, too, and I thankfully live to recount them. Like that one time I stepped on a loose stone while walking the Old Hindustan-Tibet Road and went flying into a Kinnaur khud. It could well have been my last adventure but for a providentially placed tree that broke my free fall, and the fellow hikers who perilously yet cautiously untangled me and pulled me back to safety. I’m sure each of us would have different lessons from the road; here are a few takeaways from my decades of journeying.

The writer poses for a photograph at the monument of Stevan Sremac and Kalca in Serbia.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe

As more and more women take to travelling in India, their enthusiasm is being grudgingly met with acceptance, and a great amount of hand-holding by professional all-women groups that ensure safety nets. Still, women have to be doubly prepared for exigencies, and also plan five steps ahead. I can’t say this enough — don’t forget to pack that commonsense, and keep your wits about you at all times, alongside a list of emergency contacts. This held me in good stead when, on receiving uncomfortable and unsolicited attention from an employee at a place of interest, I reached out to the authorities for redressal, and received it promptly.

Embrace Positivity

This may not sound like the most pragmatic approach, but then neither does doom and gloom. A positive outlook, in general, prepares you to face reality, think on your feet, and find solutions quickly. Challenges are easier to navigate, adversity easier to laugh off, and courage easier to summon. While some amount of trepidation is expected, learn to place trust in yourself, and recognise the extent and limits of your capabilities. I’m still wrapping my head around having lasted three gruelling work weeks in a blistering Rajasthan last May.

Come Alive to Diversity

Travelling makes you come alive to the beauty of diversity, and it instills cultural sensitivity and mindfulness. There are, after all, countless ways of living, eating, and dressing, travelling even, here at home and abroad. That said, the more things change, the more they stay the same. I have found people the world over have the same aspirations — be it the Basque region or Tuscany, Serbia or Singapore, Mauritius or Australia. They just want to go about their life in peaceful co-existence, and are generally given to being kind and helpful. Therefore, despite cautionary advisories, I have learnt to invest faith in fellow itinerants.

Remain Curious

I hope to never lose the insatiable, wide-eyed curiosity that has brought me this far. From a school-going toddler in Shimla, walking in twos along forested paths, and learning about snake plants and stinging nettle, to later discovering the actual sting after tripping on a muddy Himalayan trail and landing on the plant. From backpacking solo in South Africa to signing up for a car rally through Bhutan, from carpooling across Europe to my current choice of self-driven holidays — none of it would be possible without a deep-seated quest for knowing the world we inhabit a little better.

De-clutter, Travel Light

I’ve gone from lugging around two large pieces of baggage, brimming with outfits for each day and activity of my first-ever trans-Atlantic holiday in the ’90s, feeling a bit like Sisyphus in the New York subway, to fitting all I need into a cabin-appropriate bag. It took all of two decades to get it right, but I have totally Marie Kondo-ed the art of packing. A life lesson I heartily recommend to all.

Slow Travel

Having done my share of whistle-stop tours and mindlessly running through bucket lists in the early years, I have now come to enjoy slow, immersive, and sustainable travel. Delighting in the boundless possibilities in our own backyard, finding newness in sameness, and increasingly advocating travel within India, are the obvious outcomes of this choice.

In the interest of full disclosure, experience and clarity notwithstanding, my travel plans are still known to go awry every now and then. Take my visit to Florence during Christmas holidays, for instance; I thought I’ll have the place to myself, except half the world thought similarly, and almost all my photos of the place are from an end-of-snaking-queue point of view. I still wouldn’t have it any other way because it’s these hiccups — minor or otherwise — that keep the fun factor, excitement, and suspense alive. After all, a good traveller, as defined by Lao Tzu, has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.

Money-Saving hacks

This is not an exhaustive list as there are no foolproof, failsafe, one-size-fits-all travel hacks to avoid breaking the bank, but it’s an empirically informed place to start.

Choose the timing

Wherever possible, plan getaways during that budget-friendly window between peak and off-season.

Plan ahead, book early

Save on flight tickets and accommodation, and avoid long queues at must-dos on your list. Consider long layovers for further cost-cutting.

Pack smart

Avoid excess baggage charges, lengthy security checks, and lugging around heavy pieces. Look up airline allowances, items permitted to check-in/carried into cabin to breeze through airports.

List free activities

Most destinations offer free or discounted entry to major attractions on certain days of the week, holidays, and during festivals; research beforehand.

Smart cards

Make extensive use of easy-to-figure public transportation with prepaid smart cards.

Local SIM cards

A necessity for extended travel plans, it saves roaming charges and provides connectivity for all those handy apps you’ll be using.

New-age aids

Google Maps, Google Translator, City Guides, Cab Hailers, Currency Convertors, Toilet Finders — all just a download away for the tech-savvy.

Pick the right co-travellers Your travel buddies can make or break your trip. Choose wisely!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

2
Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

4
Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

5
Punjab

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

6
Pollywood

Gippy Grewal, Hina Khan hand-in-hand announce their next film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'

7
Business

Stock markets fall for 2nd day on selling in IT banking shares

8
Himachal

Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked

9
Trending

Couple sells 8-month-old son to buy iPhone for making reels in West Bengal

10
Nation

As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur ool...

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sa...

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped as general secretaries

Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express checked thoroughly at Haryana’s Sonipat after ‘bomb’ threat

Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat

The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad


Cities

View All

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

43 buildings still unsafe in Amritsar city, says MC survey

Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Amritsar: DSP's kin claim he was falsely implicated in a bribery case

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Chandigarh Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, Chandigarh civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Chandigarh: Sector 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Man who kills woman for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi was her first cousin

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas

Dengue stings 7 more in district