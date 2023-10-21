 Little-known wonders of southern New Zealand : The Tribune India

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd)

Having visited New Zealand five times since 2011, with stays varying from 45 days to six months, and seen all the major tourist destinations, my better half and I decided to see some-lesser known places which our daughter and son-in-law had already shortlisted before we reached in April this year. It is not for nothing that Indian visitors call New Zealand ‘a Gulmarg at every kilometre’.

Tips for travellers

  • Preferably visit from November to March. Carry light woollens.
  • There’s limited public transport. If on a budget, travel in a group and hire a car/caravan.
  • Book a homestay/B&B in advance.
  • New Zealand is not a shopper’s haven. Carry your essentials with you.

Our first destination was Glenorchy, 46 km from Queenstown at the mouth of 54-km-long Lake Wakatipu. River Rees feeds the lake. Glacier water entering the lake is crystal clear and you can spot trout if you spend some time here. The drive from Queenstown is enchanting and one feels like stopping every 500 yards to click a picture. If time permits, do not miss to visit the nearby Arrowtown, which takes you back to the time when people from all over the world rushed here for mining gold. One can still see some well-preserved old hutments of those days.

For those who love the thrill of jetboating, Houroko lake is the ultimate water body situated in the Fiordland Nation Park. It is about an hour’s drive from Tautepere, Southland, which was our base for three months. The lake is in the middle of a thick forest and has no towns or villages around. After boating for about an hour, we followed the Waiau river, which comes out of this 460 feet deep lake. This joy ride in the jet boat is not for the faint-hearted as the boat gains speed, exceeding 60 km over big boulders. We spent more than two hours jet boating in the river surrounded by thick forests. Those with strong leg muscles would find very well maintained bush tracks around this 65-km-radius lake with rent-free wooden huts for overnight stays.

Those looking for marine life in the open sea should head to Kaka Point and Curio Bay on the scenic southern route. Both these places, close to each other, are nearly 85 km from the nearest airport of Invercargill. During our visit in 2015, we were lucky to watch sea lions and seals which had come out to play before the sunset. This is also the time of the day to watch yellow-eyed penguins returning to their nests near Curio Bay after their day-long feeding trip into the South Pacific Ocean.

Close to Tautepere is a secluded beach called Monkey Point. The beach is named so as in early days whale hunters always used monkey winches to pull out their catch from the sea. For overnight stay, caravans are available at very reasonable rates. Each caravan site has its own privacy with natural bush hedges around it.

If you happen to be in New Zealand on April 25, do take part in the Anzac Day Parade which takes place in every major city and town to commemorate its soldiers.

Southern New Zealand is the place for those looking for a quiet holiday in a natural environment. There are no multi-storey malls or maddening crowds as we see back home in places like Manali, Shimla or Goa. It is the well-kept scenic beauty all around, tempting visitors to come again and again. No tour operator would include these unspoilt wonders in your itinerary. Do it yourself. You will not regret it.

