 Lonely in the crowd : The Tribune India

Lonely in the crowd

Loneliness has emerged as a major mental health issue with serious consequences

Lonely in the crowd

istock



Renu Sud Sinha

Feeling lonely in the world’s most populous country, that too in the age of Internet and social media, seems like a paradox but isn’t.

UK and Japan have separate ministries to deal with loneliness; US Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy has termed it a public health crisis with serious consequences, including increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia and premature death.

Mostly an urban phenomena, mental health experts in India have also reported a sharp increase in mental health issues, especially among the youth.

Delhi-based Raima (24) was in Class VII when she realised being sad and crying all the time wasn’t normal. When her dysfunctional family chose to overlook it, it manifested in self-harm and abusive but dependent relationships since Class XII. A move to a different city for higher studies had its own problems but was still a welcome relief away from her emotionally-distant parents. “Living with them during the lockdown brought back old abandonment issues affecting my new-found fragile stability. I chose to stay with a friend during the second lockdown.” Drifting between therapists, she’s finally found the one who, Raima thinks, has given her some hope and direction.

Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber, who has co-authored a book, ‘Alone in the Crowd’, on urban loneliness, says the problem has been rising over the years.

“Almost all age groups are affected because of the reduced social connections. For the elderly, it may be due to spousal loss or breakdown of families as the young move away; the middle aged are tired emotionally and physically because of busy, aspirational lifestyles, having no energy or desire for socialisation. The youth, despite being highly connected socially and digitally, are surprisingly the most affected,” she adds.

“Because the cell phone has now become a family member leading to conspicuous consumption of social media, particularly by the young. That has created a false perception of sharing among them,” says Delhi-based counsellor Pooja Priyamvada.

Indian society and families have no sense of personal boundaries. That’s how social media platforms have emerged stronger as safe alternative spaces for the young. Alienation from family, coupled with a false perception of sharing in the digital world hinders the young from building deep emotional bonds in the real world. Besides, the ease of forming online friendships makes them easy to discard also. This leads to their complete isolation. The need to connect or being heard makes them reach out to complete strangers online, making them susceptible to dangerous situations, adds Priyamvada.

In the physical world, too, as the young move to big cities to study or work, the uprooting comes with its own problems, says Delhi-based counsellor Feisal Alkazi, who has been working with the Sanjivini Society for Mental Health for 30 years. “Coming from small cities and protected households, for most students/youngsters, metros present an alien culture and lifestyle. As they try to adjust, they experience alienation from family and feel isolated in the absence of friends and support system. To escape this loneliness and to fit in, this vulnerable lot may turn to alcohol and drugs, and adopt a bravado that may lead them to dangerous situations,” adds Alkazi.

“There is constant pressure to be connected, FOMO, making you do things you don’t want to or like, partying, going out. Almost everyone ends up overspending. For those who have come from other states, this causes serious budgeting issues. When they can’t keep up, they feel left out. None of the partying friends are around to help. This starts a vicious cycle — of feeling lonely, being not good enough, isolation and alienation — that’s difficult to break,” says Kia (21), who’s recently graduated from DU and has been in therapy for similar issues for four years.

Loneliness severely affects physical health too, says Delhi-based clinical psychologist Ashita Mahendru. “It leads to diminished physical and cognitive activity and affects immunity,” she adds.

The problem increased manifold during the pandemic. “However, if Covid exacerbated the issue, it also brought focus on it, destigmatising therapy,” says Mahendru.

Families, society, educational institutions have to shed biases and be more accepting. Community activities should be encouraged. Above all, we need to provide safe spaces, both at home and outside, so that people can talk about mental health challenges without fear or shame.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


Cities

View All

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Man dies in accident on flyover

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers