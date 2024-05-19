Lost cause in the electoral arena: Little impact of women wrestlers’ protest

Vinayak Padmadeo

‘Dabdaba hai, dabdaba rahega’ was how Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit back at the likes of top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who led the protests in the alleged sexual harassment case after his aide Sanjay Singh became the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. That was in December of 2023. This month, his ‘dabdaba’ seemed to hold in Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where his son Karan Bhushan was named the BJP candidate in his place in the last list. The ruling party was apparently trying to gauge the impact of the nomination across India, especially amongst women voters. Kaiserganj goes to polls on May 20.

During the peak of the wrestlers’ protest, many of Brij Bhushan’s supporters believed that the athletes had been propped up by the Opposition parties. He and his camp were also busy painting it as a tussle between Jats versus the rest. The protest, they alleged, was a conspiracy to hand the federation’s reins back to the Jats.

Surprisingly, the suggestion seems to hold even in Haryana, where elections are scheduled for May 25. In Sonepat and Rohtak, the debate between who was right and who was wronged during the protests is blurred across party lines.

Residents of Nahri Village, Sonepat, discuss the impact, if any, of the wrestlers’ protests and allegations of sexual harassment. Photo by the writer

Depending on which side of the political spectrum you belong to, the truth gets coloured. At the quaint Nahri village in Sonepat, a few friends, all retired government servants, sit in the shade at a cement shop. This village has produced three Olympians in wrestling, including the reigning silver medallist of Tokyo Olympics Ravi Dahiya. Mahavir Singh competed in the 1980 Moscow games and Amit Dahiya in the 2012 London Olympics.

Wrestling runs in the blood here. The conversation starts on the issue of the BJP Member of Parliament, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, being replaced allegedly due to a video scandal. Saheb Singh, a retired Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, says there is no guarantee whether the video was real or fake. Amid the usual talk about which party has the edge in the village, which has around 7,000 registered voters, a mere mention of the wrestlers’ protest and the genial debate gets heated.

Saheb Singh is the first to respond: “The day the minor girl withdrew the complaint, it became clear that the charges against Brij Bhushan were fraudulent, so I do not think the protest matters in this election.” His friend Shivendra Singh, a retired education officer, counters, “How can you say that? Which girl will risk public humiliation by bringing false charges? You are wrong. The government is just trying to save its MP as he was not arrested after the FIRs were filed. The ruling party is against everyone, the farmers and the wrestlers.” Saheb retorts: “The farmers’ agitation was fuelled by the Opposition. The wrestlers, too, were prompted by them.” It’s a hung verdict in Nahri.

A few kilometres from Nahri is Kharkhoda, also in Sonepat. Here, one of the most vocal and prominent faces of the protest, Vinesh Phogat, trains at the Ashwani Akhada. Monu Goswami from Gosain samaj laughs at the suggestion that either of the two prominent protests — those by the wrestlers and the farmers — will influence the polls. “It is very simple, sir; the youth love Modiji, but the old here have affection for the Congress,” says Goswami. Just then, his uncle Hari Prakash walks to his small tea stall and says he will vote for the Congress, choosing not to divulge his reasons. “See, I told you. We discussed wrestlers and farmers’ protests when these were in the news, but not anymore,” Goswami is categorical.

Towards Rohtak on the Sonepat road are Sisana and Humayupur villages. It is here that for the first time anyone raises the issue of distress faced by anganwadi workers and karamcharis, and the difficulty faced by farmers in procurement of produce. Hardeep Singh, puffing at a hookah at a tambaku bhandar, says the procurement process was much better under the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government. “Say, I sow 40 killas (acres) and enter the details of my crop on the portal. The officials then randomly decide that they will only procure from 20. What will I do with the rest, burn it?” he says in disgust. “This Modi government is all about lies. All they care about is Hindu-Muslim and jaativad (casteism) and nothing else,” he adds.

Vijender Singh, a local Congress worker. adds, “Anganwadi staff, karamcharis, kisan and wrestlers, all have suffered lathis.”

Where eve-teasing is ‘normal’

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, is where the topic of women’s safety and their issues comes to the fore. Sakshi Phogat, who hails from Malikpur, says no one cares about what women want or think. “Here people still think that women are to be stamped upon. When we leave the campus for our hostel, which is roughly 2 km away, we are tailed by men in their vehicles. Woh hostel tak chhod ke aate hai (they are with us till we enter the hostel),” Sakshi, who is pursuing Masters in History, says.

“Eve-teasing is normal activity here. Why are you talking about women wrestlers now? That protest was killed a long time ago. That is what happens,” she argues.

Nearby, two Economics Honours students, Madhu and Priti, raise the issue of unemployment and paper leaks. “Vacancies come out during election time only. After preparations, you get to know that the exam papers have been leaked, our year gets wasted,” Madhu says. Priti is firm that leaders and parties should discuss unemployment.

An assistant professor, who does not wish to be named, says women are not safe inside the university, let alone in the state. “I did my Masters years ago from here. Back then, we used to be followed on bikes. Things have not changed much. I felt unsafe then and many of the research scholars have confided that they get stalked frequently now as well,” she confides.

The caste divide

In Jhajjar, which is part of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, the scars of killings and arson that followed the 2016 Jat reservation agitation are still fresh in memory. Rohit Kumar, who runs a grocery store near Sitaram Gate, says he does not want a repeat.“We barely survived as people from the nearby villages came here. I saw scores of bodies,” he says, pointing towards roads leading to Jondhi, Maryana and Bidhana, all Jat-dominated villages.

His friend Khanne Saini, a daily-wager, says even police officers were not spared. “My family saved a cop who requested a change of clothes. I thought the police were there to protect us; when they were unsafe, who would save us? We do not want a repeat. Sainis, Punjabis, Gujjars, Valmikis and many from other communities were killed. Their shops were targeted. They did not even spare women and children,” he recalls.

A kilometre down the road, Dilbagh Singh, a BJP supporter, dismisses the farmers’ protest as a means to put the government under pressure. “Those people were not farmers. The real farmers stayed at home to tend to their farms,” he says it aloud.

Sandeep Saini, a leader of Saini samaj, suggests that Jats are again threatening other communities and this will only benefit the BJP. “They are openly threatening other communities for ensuring a government headed by a non-Jat for 10 years. I get it that it is politics and one has to say things to energise voters, but is it right to target others? Now tell me, why will I or others from my community vote for that (Congress) party? These things will only reopen old wounds and it suits the BJP,” he says.

In Bhiwani, things get clearer. At the taxi stand near the main bus station, drivers from across the state explain how jaativad has seeped into the social fabric. “Thakurs, Gujjars, Baniyas, Valmikis, all support the BJP,” says Sandeep Tanwar, a Thakur himself. Just then, another driver retorts, “BJP is ruining this country.” Tanwar says with a smirk, “Bhaiji, he is a Phogat, so you know why he is complaining.” His friend Ravi Kaushik says he is happy that the road infrastructure has improved under the current regime. “We are on the roads and safety used to be a concern for us. Now roads are better and we do not get harassed on the highways by the police,” Kaushik adds.

Jitender Sheoran, a bystander, then jumps in the conversation. “We do not have jobs, what is the use of getting degrees and diplomas? What are we supposed to do?” he questions. He is quickly surrounded and asked who he will vote for in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh. “I will have to vote for Dharambir Singh (the BJP MP who’s been re-nominated) as he is family,” Sheoran replies. Tanwar says, “Did you see, he just criticised the BJP but will vote for its candidate because he’s a Jat. Haryana has changed and it has now become Jats versus the rest.”

Sakshi Phogat is right. No one seems to care about women’s issues, let alone the wrestlers’ protest.

Brij Bhushan case timeline

Jan 18, 2023: Wrestlers accuse Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, demand his resignation and disbanding of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Jan 21: Wrestlers call off protest after meeting Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. He announces the appointment of an Oversight Committee to probe the allegations. Brij Bhushan steps aside.

Jan 23: Ministry forms Oversight Committee, gives it four weeks to complete probe.

Apr 16: WFI announces election on May 7.

Apr 23: Wrestlers return to Jantar Mantar, claiming seven women wrestlers, including a minor, have filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan.

Apr 24: Ministry asks IOA to constitute an ad-hoc body to run the federation.

Apr 28: Delhi Police file two FIRs against Singh.

May 28: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others detained after they attempt to march towards the new Parliament building.

May 30: Wrestlers head to Haridwar to immerse medals, back out.

June 6: Minor withdraws complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh.

June 7: Wrestlers halt protest days after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jun 15: Delhi Police file chargesheet.

Aug 23: United World Wrestling suspends WFI for not conducting its elections on time.

Dec 21: Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan’s close aide, elected as WFI chief; Sakshi announces retirement.

Dec 22: Bajrang returns Padma Shri.

Dec 24: Sports Ministry suspends WFI again.

Dec 30: Vinesh returns Khel Ratna.

Feb 13, 2024: United World Wrestling lifts the provisional suspension on WFI.

Mar 18: The IOA dissolves the ad-hoc committee for wrestling.

May 3: Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan, gets BJP ticket in his place.

May 10: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Bhushan, saying there is sufficient evidence in five of six complaints.

Political pitch The allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers have pained all sections of society. The people’s court, the highest court in a democratic set-up, will pronounce its verdict through votes on May 25.

Deepender Singh Hooda, Cong candidate, Rohtak The law is taking its own course in the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The BJP had made its stand clear during the agitation by wrestlers that anyone found guilty will be taken to task. The matter is sub-judice. The party will take action against any such leader if the courts convict the accused in an incident of crime against women.

Neha Dhawan, BJP spokesperson, Haryana Sonepat is home to several world-class wrestlers. The people are angry with the BJP regime over its handling of the sensitive issue of female wrestlers and the party will have to pay a heavy price for this in the Lok Sabha election.

Anup Dahiya, Dronacharya awardee wrestling coach and INLD candidate, Sonepat The women wrestlers are the pride of the nation. It is a shame that they thought of throwing their medals in the Ganges at Haridwar. I feel it will have a huge impact on the Lok Sabha results in Haryana.

Satpal Brahmachari, Cong Candidate, Sonepat

