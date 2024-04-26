LPU-NEST is National Entrance and Scholarship Test for admission to various programmes at Lovely Professional University. This test forms the basis of eligibility and scholarship for most of the programmes and for some of the programmes test is applicable only for scholarship. Based on the performance of the candidates in the exam, the university offers a scholarship of up to Rs 6.8 lakh.

LPU provides online remotely proctored exam from home or a test centre-based exam. The remotely proctored exam will be monitored live through various Artificial Intelligence tools and by the invigilators.

Mode of exam: Online

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Website: https://admission.lpu.in/

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG)

The CUET UG exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to Central and other universities of India. The entrance exam opens doors to approximately 44 central universities, state institutions, private universities, deemed universities, and other esteemed educational institutions. The CUET 2024 (UG) exam will be conducted in hybrid mode (both online and offline). The syllabus will be based on the NCERT Class XII. Candidates can check the domain-specific syllabus on the official website.

Educational qualification: To be eligible for CUET entrance exam, candidates must have qualified Class XII from a recognised board with minimum 50% marks obtained.

Pattern: The CUET test 2024 will be held in three slots, divided into four sections. These sections are — Section 1A (language test), Section 1B (optional language test), Section 2 (domain-specific test) and Section 3 (general test).

Website: https://www.cuetug.ntaonline.in/

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, conducts UCEED under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2024 (hereafter referred to as the UCI Committee).

The exam is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). Candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor’s Degree programme in Design (B.Des.) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, (IIT-B), Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-D), Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, (IIT-G), Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, (IIT-H), and Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur, (IIITDMJ), must appear for UCEED 2024. UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains question related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time (3 hours).

Website: https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/

