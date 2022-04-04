INFOCUS Agriculture: Farm policy

Make viable action plan for farmers’ sustenance

Punjab badly needs a robust, practical and doable agricultural policy, of course in consultation with various stakeholders, especially farmers and technocrats. The long-term aim of such a policy should be to improve the living standards of the real tillers of the land and saving them from distress, coupled with sustained use of natural resources of soil and water. The most important thing is to strictly implement such a policy.

Make viable action plan for farmers’ sustenance

Surinder S Kukal

PUNJAB’S agriculture is at the crossroads today. Depleting and degrading natural resources, higher input costs and lower-than-expected prices of agricultural produce, besides climate change, are among the main problems plaguing farmers. The state badly requires a practical and doable agricultural policy so as to pull farmers out of distress. However, such a policy is not possible without the participation of all stakeholders. It would be better if the agricultural policy contains some agro-climatic region-specific components, apart from common components for the whole state.

Soils all over the state are getting depleted of macro as well as micro nutrients, coupled with shrinking microbial population. The organic carbon status in the majority of the soils is either depleting or has been static for the past many years due to lack of crop and animal residue recycling, an important function of the carbon cycle. Water resources, especially groundwater, are depleting at an alarming rate. Groundwater in the state is falling at an average annual rate of 65-70 cm. The surface water resource distribution needs to be relooked as a part of it remains unutilised. Farmers have to spend a lot on installing or further deepening of submersible tubewells, leading to increased debts.

Agricultural policies have been framed from time to time, sometimes with great success, especially during the era of Green Revolution. However, such policies were aimed specifically at the food security of the country. This took a toll on the natural resources of the region. Since the country is now self-sufficient in foodgrains, the state needs to have an agricultural policy keeping in mind: (a) the sustenance of natural resources (soil and water), (b) saving farmers from distress, (c) attracting the rural youth towards agriculture. To achieve these aims, there is an urgent need to frame a focused agricultural policy. Some of the components of such a policy could be the following:

Micro-level crop diversification and marketing plan: The effective crop diversification is a pre-requisite not only for profitable agriculture, but also for sustenance of natural resources, particularly soil and water. However, for such a plan to succeed, it needs to be based on the local conditions (block/cluster level) including existing and potential marketing channels. The micro-diversification plan needs to be based on water balance, niche crops and marketing channels in that particular block/cluster. For such a plan to succeed, the intervention of state marketing agencies for procurement of alternative crop produce at MSP is required. These agencies can aim for processing, value addition and marketing the end-products for profit-making. The farmers need to be empowered to bargain for better price of their produce by creating farm/cluster-level storage infrastructure. The concept of apni mandi needs to be revived and dedicated space be provided to the farmers to sell their produce. ‘Agro-tourism’ could be promoted at least in villages situated near the cities.

Reorienting agri research and extension: Agricultural research and outreach programmes, currently being rice-wheat production-oriented, need to be reoriented more towards sustenance of natural resources, focusing mainly on:

  • Conservation/precision irrigation techniques in relation to different agro-climatic conditions, including irrigation water availability and quality.
  • Conservation tillage, including zero till with residue retention so as to recycle crop residue for better soil health.
  • Promotion of integrated agriculture — integrated pest management, integrated nutrient management and integrated water management — rather than chemical-based agriculture
  • Breeding for alternative crops (other than rice/wheat) for higher yields, drought resistance, pest-resistance, etc.
  • Post-harvest technology for value addition of agricultural produce, including development of modular processing units for individual/group of farmers.
  • Market intelligence analyses for forecasting the potential price of agricultural produce.
  • Formal outreach programmes like field days and camps need to be reviewed so as to evolve an outreach system to involve real tillers of the land and not proxy farmers.

Agriculture-industry linkages: The area under alternative crops, including the niche crops, can best be expanded by creating strong and direct linkages between agro-based industry and farmers. The policy should focus on establishing dedicated agro-industries and food processing units in niche crop areas through a single-window system at the government level, on the lines of focal points. Promotion of small-scale rural industry can serve the dual purpose of employment generation and better value for agricultural produce.

Sustenance of water resources: To achieve water rationing, the standard water requirement in agricultural and municipal sectors could be provided free of cost but any consumption over and above the standard requirement may be charged heavily. The conservation of water by industries by any means could be converted into water credits for the industry. The policy must include mandatory harvesting of rainwater (including rooftop rainwater) especially in urban areas where most of the rainwater goes as runoff into rivers and streams and ultimately out of the state. The harvested rainwater could either be used for groundwater recharge or stored for its re-use for non-drinking purposes. The excess canal water during the rainy season could better be utilised for groundwater recharge.

Punjab badly needs a robust, practical and doable agricultural policy, of course in consultation with various stakeholders, especially farmers and technocrats. The main aim of such a policy should be to improve the living standards of the real tillers of the land, coupled with sustained use of natural resources of soil and water. The most important thing is to strictly implement such a policy.

The author is a member of the Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

2
Trending

'Aapne ghabrana nahi hai': Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan's no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

3
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

4
Haryana

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

5
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

6
Punjab

ED files chargesheet against Punjab ex-CM's nephew in sand mining case

7
World

Six dead, 10 injured in early-morning shooting in US

8
World

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

9
Trending

Objects falling from sky? Iron ring, cylinder-like thing found in 2 villages in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

10
J & K

Army begins court martial proceedings against Captain in Amshipura fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister

The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resign with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew

The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street

410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Air India scales down flights to Sri Lanka as demand plummets

Cities

View All

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Open House: Do you think the decision to resume flights was taken in the best interest of citizens?

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court