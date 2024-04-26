Matching stream with internship

Commerce
If you are a student of Commerce stream, then you can intern in Accounts, Finance, Business Development. Besides, you can also look for internships that can serve as side gigs like make-up, photography, video editing. You ought to look for a company that gives you a generic exposure to soft skills and a particular exposure to tools and software that would be helpful in your careers.
Science
For students of this stream, options are available as subject matter expert interns, research under professors or academic organisations, perform research under pharmacies for clinical trials, join tech platforms as content writers.
Many organisations are hiring interns for carrying out market research on any new products or services that they are planning to come up with.
Here, your knowledge of statistical tools will come in handy. You would also learn new scientific techniques, design experiments, analyse results, and formulate the different hypotheses that kindle your scientific temper.
Some the research internships are provided by Raman Research Institute Bangalore, Summer Research Fellowship Programme, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Summer Student Programme, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, for Mathematics, Physics and Theoretical Computer Science, SURGE program IIT Kanpur, and CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR-NML).
Some of the best international research internships are: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and Singapore-India Connect.
Engineering
Some top organisations that hire interns for engineering profiles include IIT-D, DRDO and tech start- ups.
You may apply for internships that offer you opportunities to work on live projects and are immersive in mechanical engineering and design, electronics hardware engineering, embedded systems, CAD design, automobile engineering.
Today, tech firms are not only looking for interns for core tech roles like application development, gaming, data science and gaming but also for profiles like Quality Analysts and Project Coordinators.
Law
If you are a student of Law, you can intern with law firms, courts, PSUs like ONGC, HPCL and BPCL, non-profit organisations, Government Organisations like Ministry of Finance, Competition Commission of India, etc. — JC
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...