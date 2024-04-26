Matching stream with internship

Commerce

If you are a student of Commerce stream, then you can intern in Accounts, Finance, Business Development. Besides, you can also look for internships that can serve as side gigs like make-up, photography, video editing. You ought to look for a company that gives you a generic exposure to soft skills and a particular exposure to tools and software that would be helpful in your careers.

Science

For students of this stream, options are available as subject matter expert interns, research under professors or academic organisations, perform research under pharmacies for clinical trials, join tech platforms as content writers.

Many organisations are hiring interns for carrying out market research on any new products or services that they are planning to come up with.

Here, your knowledge of statistical tools will come in handy. You would also learn new scientific techniques, design experiments, analyse results, and formulate the different hypotheses that kindle your scientific temper.

Some the research internships are provided by Raman Research Institute Bangalore, Summer Research Fellowship Programme, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Summer Student Programme, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, for Mathematics, Physics and Theoretical Computer Science, SURGE program IIT Kanpur, and CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR-NML).

Some of the best international research internships are: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and Singapore-India Connect.

Engineering

Some top organisations that hire interns for engineering profiles include IIT-D, DRDO and tech start- ups.

You may apply for internships that offer you opportunities to work on live projects and are immersive in mechanical engineering and design, electronics hardware engineering, embedded systems, CAD design, automobile engineering.

Today, tech firms are not only looking for interns for core tech roles like application development, gaming, data science and gaming but also for profiles like Quality Analysts and Project Coordinators.

Law

If you are a student of Law, you can intern with law firms, courts, PSUs like ONGC, HPCL and BPCL, non-profit organisations, Government Organisations like Ministry of Finance, Competition Commission of India, etc. — JC